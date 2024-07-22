This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Tech launches

It has been a long time since Beats launched a speaker. The last Beats Pill speaker, the Beats Pill+, launched in 2015. This new iteration looks similar but has many new features and design changes. It is now IP67 water and dust-resistant, has up to 24 hours of battery life, charges with USB-C (and can charge small devices like a smartphone if plugged in), and works well on both Android and iPhone devices. It comes in red, black and gold.

On the outside, the Leica’s D-Lux 8 looks very similar to 2020’s D-Lux 7 point-and-shoot camera. If you look closer, there are a few big changes, including a new button layout, menu system, improved screen and more detailed viewfinder. It can also save RAW DNG files for most photo editing possibilities after shooting.

Harry Rabinowitz, NBC Select reporter, tried the D-Lux 8 for about two weeks ahead of launch after the brand loaned him one to try out. He loved how small and pocketable the camera was — it was easy to hold with one hand, fit into a jacket pocket or slip into a crossbody bag. It also took excellent pictures, especially compared to other point and shoot cameras he’s tried in the past.

Skullcandy’s new wireless headphones are designed to be worn while exercising or playing sports. Each model retails for under $100. All three headphones — the Push ANC Active, Sesh ANC Active and Push Play Active — are resistant to water, sweat and dust, plus they come with charging cases and offer Stay-Aware mode, which lets you hear your surroundings while playing audio. Two headphones have an additional active noise canceling mode: Sesh ANC Active and Push ANC Active. The Sesh ANC Active headphones look like traditional earbuds, while the Push ANC Active and Push Play Active models have hangers that go over your ears, making them more stable.

Beauty and wellness launches

We’re big fans of Oral-B’s iO Series toothbrushes — in fact, the iO Series 10 Electric Toothbrushwon a NBC Select Wellness Award this year. The brand just added a new model to its collection, which is the most affordable option yet. The iO Series 2 toothbrush has three cleaning modes, a round oscillating brush head, a timer and a pressure sensor that automatically slows down brushing speed if you’re pressing too hard. The toothbrush comes with a charging stand.

This is Quip’s first electric toothbrush with an oscillating brush head — the brand’s other models have vibrating brush heads. The toothbrush’s dual-length soft bristles conform to the shape of your teeth and gums to clean all surfaces, and you can choose from three intensities: gentle, daily and deep clean. There’s also a built-in pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard and a two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds, reminding you to move on to other parts of your mouth. When it’s full, the toothbrush’s rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 days. It comes with a travel case and a countertop stand.

Tower 28 is expanding one of our favorite skin care lines with its first-ever cleanser. The SOS Daily Balancing Gel Cleanser easily and gently removes makeup, excess oil, skin care and more while simultaneously replenishing the skin with needed hydration. The new launch is ophthalmologist-tested and has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. It’s also free of common irritants, including soap and fragrance.

Bianca Alvarez, NBC Select associate reporter, used this cleanser for over a month before its launch. “It’s so gentle on my dry, sensitive, eczema-prone skin, and even though it has a slight foaming aspect, it doesn’t leave my skin irritated, tight or dry as some other gel cleansers would.”

Native makes one of our favorite whole-body deodorants, and in addition to stick and spray versions, you can now purchase it as a cream. It comes in a squeezy bottle, which allows you to dispense as much or as little as you want and apply it to target areas. The deodorant cream applies clear on the skin and has vitamins B5 and B3 in its formula, making it hydrating. You can purchase Native’s Whole Body Deodorant Cream in four fragrances: unscented, coconut & vanilla, cucumber & mint and sweet peach & nectar.

Real Techniques is no stranger to the world of makeup tools, but its recent launch features the brand’s newly patented fingerprint technology. This technology can reduce up to 90% of makeup absorption and create a natural, skin-like finish. In addition, the dry sponge has a new design. With its multiple angles, the sponge can easily apply liquid and cream products to large, small and hard-to-reach areas of the face.

Peach & Lily’s Peach Slices has a new body acne collection that includes a body wash, lotion, ingrown hair treatment and patches. The products treat and prevent breakouts with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid). While combating these breakouts, they also focus on post-acne care, which includes soothing, hydrating, and brightening the skin.

This serum from Herbivore is the brand’s newest and first dermatologist-tested product. It’s a creamy serum with three main steps: clear, treat and prevent. The salicylic acid in the formula penetrates pores, removes breakouts, and prevents new ones from forming, while blue tansy targets excess oil. Rather than leaving the skin stripped, it uses ingredients like willow bark and aloe, which support and heal the skin barrier by cooling, soothing, and hydrating.

Foreo makes one of our favorite facial microcurrent devices, and with the new version of the brand’s Bear tool, you can tone and sculpt your body. Using it also helps improve skin firmness and elasticity and reduces fine lines, according to Foreo. The device’s advanced microcurrent mode strengthens muscles and tightens the skin above them, while the sculpting microcurrent mode goes deeper into the muscles to create a toned outward appearance. This device has two microcurrent settings: the anti-shock system, which adjusts the microcurrent to your body, and the T-sonic massage, which offers five patterns.

Amika hair care

Many NBC Select staffers love Amika’s shampoos, and the brand recently released a new line of hair products that’s best for fine to medium hair. This duo replaces a previous line and adds long-lasting volume to your hair without leaving it dry or weighing it down since it has lightweight moisturizing ingredients. The sulfate-free and color-safe formula has caffeine to reduce sebum and energize the hair, glycerin to moisturize and sea buckthorn, an antioxidant-rich ingredient for overall hair and scalp health.

Amika also launched this spray to add volume to your roots. According to the brand, it uses a combination of ingredients to create fuller-looking strands and increase the diameter of hair fiber for a more voluminous look. The spray, made for fine to medium hair, has a buildable and lightweight formula that doesn’t leave your hair feeling crunchy or stuffy. It can even double as a heat protectant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hoka running sneakers

With the latest edition of its Speedgoat trail running sneaker, Hoka added lightweight cushioning to the midsole and a more prominent lug outsole to give it extra grip, providing more traction on wet and dry surfaces. The sneaker, available in men’s and women’s sizes, is also quite lightweight — for example, a women’s size 8 is about 8.2 ounces, while a men’s size 10 is about 9.8 ounces. There’s also internal stability inside the shoe to keep it secure while running across uneven terrain. The Speedgoat 6 has enhanced comfort features, too, like a plush tongue and a toe bumper.

The Hoka Skyflow sneaker has a cushy yet balanced and springy feel, and it’s designed for everyday runs or walks. It earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance. The sneaker, which is available in men’s and women’s sizes, has an interior frame that cradles feet to stabilize them, plus its rocker outsole helps you make smooth heel-to-toe transitions. There’s also reflective detailing on the shoe’s exterior, which makes you more visible if you’re walking or running while it’s dark out.

Teva sneakers and sandals

Teva designed these men’s and women’s sneakers for light hikes. They’re made from a knit material that dries quickly, and thanks to a heel pull tab, you can easily slip them on and off. The shoes’ internal bootie system stabilizes feet, while their rubber outsole and tiered traction lugs add grip. There’s also a reinforced toe cap for durability.

Teva’s men’s and women’s Aventrail sandals are an alternative to traditional trail running shoes. They’re as supportive as a sneaker but have an open-toed design, which makes them lightweight and breathable, according to the brand. The sandals’ adjustable straps secure feet in place, their responsive foam adds cushioning and their nylon plates help propel you forward. The rubber outsoles and tiered traction lugs make the sandals grippy on uneven terrain. If you’re new to running in sandals, Teva recommends wearing these with socks at first.

The Hurricane 24s are Saucony’s new maximum-cushioning running sneakers for men and women. They’re designed with a dual-cushioning system: the shoe has a broad foam base that contributes to its rocker shape, and highly responsive foam is positioned directly under the feet to reduce impact. The sneaker also has high sidewalls for stabilization and a breathable mesh upper.

Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor, has been running between four and six miles in the Hurricane 24 for about a month (the brand sent her a pair to try ahead of launch). She says the dual-cushioning system is very noticeable and keeps her feet comfortable for miles. “I like that the midsole is soft and plush, but rigid enough that I’m not sinking in the shoe,” says Malin. “The sneaker’s wide base also maximizes how much contact I make with the ground, and it helps me quickly push off for smooth transitions.”

Brooks running sneakers

This sneaker is the newest addition to Brooks’ Hyperion line. Compared to the original model, it weighs less, has a thicker midsole and is made with recycled materials. The Hyperion 2’s cushioning is softer and more responsive, giving you more rebound and a punchier feel, according to the brand. The sneaker is available in men’s and women’s sizes, as well as three styles: Hyperion 2, the standard model, Hyperion GTS 2, the most supportive model, and the Hyperion Max 2, which has the most cushioning.

Brooks also updated its Revel sneaker, which you can wear for runs and while cross-training. The shoe has responsive cushioning to support your feet and absorb shock, as well as a soft collar and tongue that won’t chafe against the skin. It has a springy feel and a new knit upper that offers more breathability compared to the previous model. You can purchase the Revel 7 in men’s and women’s sizes.

Target reintroduced its women’s intimates brand, Auden, which you can now shop in stores and online. There are two collections under the brand: Auden, an assortment of bras, underwear, socks and pajamas for every wear, and Auden Luxury, offering a more elevated line of intimates. You can purchase bras in sizes 32A to 48DDD and all other items in sizes XS to 4XL.

Home and kitchen launches

Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink Maker (out of stock)

Enjoy your favorite frozen drinks at home with the Ninja Slushi. It can either quickly freeze liquid and keep it at the optimal temperature for icy beverages or make slush and keep it at the right temperature and texture for up to 12 hours. You can use the appliance to easily make frappes, margaritas and more, thanks to five automated programs, and serve a crowd since it has a large capacity. The Slushi’s detachable parts are machine-washable, and there’s a rinse cycle to clean the rest of the machine. (The Ninja Slushi is currently out of stock, but you can sign up to receive email notifications when it’s available to purchase.)

Blueair’s latest air purifier is its most powerful model to date, according to the brand — in about 30 minutes, it can clean the air in rooms up to 1,413 square feet. The appliance’s five layers of filtration remove airborne particles like viruses, bacteria, dust and danger, as well as absorb odors. The Classic Pro is Blueair’s first air purifier with built-in antibacterial lighting technology. A violet light targets the main filter’s surface to reduce germs trapped on it, preventing them from recirculating into the air. You can manually control the quiet air purifier via buttons on its control panel or pair it with a companion app to adjust its settings, set schedules and monitor air quality from your phone. It also responds to voice commands through Amazon Alexa devices.

Naturepedic is known for its mattresses, but the brand expanded into bedding with a line of sheets, duvet covers, sham sets and blankets. All linens come in earthy tones and you can shop five different fabric collections: percale, sateen, linen, muslin and waffle. Bedding is available in sizes twin to California king.

