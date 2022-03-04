New & Notable from Lifeproof and Baublebar

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

From now until March 21, Peloton has increased its home trial period from 30 days to 100 days for its Bike (which we recommend), Bike+ and Tread, with delivery and setup included. Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Book2 Pro and the 2-in-1 touchscreen Book2Pro 360. Among other features, the Galaxy Book2 Pro will have 5G connectivity and the Book2 Pro 360 will come with S Pen functionality. Both devices will be available for preorder on March 18 and officially launch on April 1.

Apple will host an Apple Event on March 8 to presumably announce a new iPhone and a new iPad. For users of Apple’s iPhone 13, Select editor Justin Krajeski recently wrote about how the Smartish Wallet Vol. 1 case and wallet combo simplifies his journey out the front door. To fill your wallet with cards that help build your credit, we also recommended the best credit cards. And if you’re in an area where the weather is starting to warm up and you have vacationing on the brain, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recommended spring break destinations, approved by a travel expert.

LifeProof, whose phone cases we’ve recommended, released new cases for the Apple Watch Series 7 made from 85 percent recycled plastic, according to the company. They’re available in both 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes — the two sizes the Apple Watch comes in — as well as several different color schemes, including Let’s Cuddlefish, Pavement, Anchors Away and Gambit Green.

Baublebar, who makes some of our favorite face masks, recently debuted a kids line called minibar that comprises a collection of acrylic blankets that are all machine-washable — you can also add custom names and initials to the blankets. The blankets are available in dozens of patterns and styles including Bundle of Joy, Happy Days, Wild Child and more.

