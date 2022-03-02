Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon is expanding its brands in the sustainability space: The retail giant just launched Amazon Aware, a new line of eco-friendly essentials spanning shopping categories like apparel and skin care. According to Amazon, everything in the collection is designed with sustainable materials like recycled polyester and organic cotton, and each item boasts a carbon neutral certification. Amazon Aware products also form part of the retailer’s Climate Pledge Friendly program.

Amazon Aware is broken down into four main categories you can navigate — you can also filter by types of eco-friendly measures, including products made from recycled and organic materials.

Amazon says the Amazon Aware collection is part of the retailer’s commitment to hit net-zero carbon by 2040, which it’s been working toward since co-founding The Climate Pledge in 2019 alongside advisory organization Global Optimism — the pledge currently has 217 signatories, including big name companies like Best Buy, Verizon and Procter & Gamble, that committed to measuring, reducing and offsetting carbon emissions to reach that same goal. As of October, there are more than 200,000 products and over 10,000 brands that boast the Climate Pledge Friendly label on their Amazon listing.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.