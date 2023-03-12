This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve highlighted Lululemon’s new running shoe, a Smeg personal blender, Our Place’s latest cookware and more.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

What we bought this week

“I’m much more efficient with my work when I have two monitors. When I was going on a trip where I’d be working remotely, I was looking for another monitor that’s portable and easy to set up. This portable monitor from Amazon was the perfect option. It’s thin and light like a tablet and comes with a case that converts into a stand. It also comes with every cord needed to easily hook it up to any kind of laptop. I fit it in my backpack while transitioning locations and easily set it up in my Airbnb, at cafes, you name it.” – Klay Drageset, commerce partnerships

“A trip to Home Depot almost completely talked me out of installing shades in my apartment kitchen due to the high price point. But Instagram clearly knows who it’s targeting and showed me an Ikea ad for these affordable Ringblomma Roman Blinds later that day — I promptly added them to my cart and checked out. They were so easy to install and are the perfect addition to my space. The blinds help filter light so the sun isn't too bright in my kitchen, and I love that you can raise them to predetermined heights — there are magnets in the shades’ channels. You can also hang the shades on a curtain rod, as well as using screws or hooks, giving you lots of options.” — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

