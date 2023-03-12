This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
This week, we’ve highlighted Lululemon’s new running shoe, a Smeg personal blender, Our Place’s latest cookware and more.
New this week
- Lululemon’s Blissfeel 2 running shoe is the brand’s latest addition to its footwear lineup. The shoe’s overall fit and cushioning profile is designed to best support women’s feet, the brand says. It has a 3D-molded midfoot that hugs the foot, as well as a durable, segmented outsole to create traction between the foot and the pavement. You can purchase the Blissfeel 2 in women’s sizes 5 through 12 (including half sizes).
- To use Smeg’s new Personal Fit Blender, you add the steel blade cap to one of the included dishwasher-safe bottles, place it on the appliance and press down. The blender offers two-speed settings to choose from. You can drink out of the same bottle you blend in when your food or beverage is ready, or add the screw-top cap to save leftovers. The personal blender has a stainless steel base with nonslip feet and the same midcentury aesthetic as the brand’s other kitchen tools.
- Our Place’s Perfect Pot is now available in cast iron, making it safe to use on all stovetops and in the oven or broiler up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The 5.5-quart pot can also act as a Dutch oven so you can braise, roast, bake, slow cook and more. It comes with an enameled cast iron lid, a beechwood scraper that nests on the pot’s handles and two silicone Hot Grips. Our Place says its Cast Iron Perfect Pot is currently available in limited stock with a full release coming in May.
- Burrow debuted its first-ever outdoor furniture offerings under its new Relay Collection. The modular outdoor sofa allows you to create whatever configuration works best for your space and comes with cushions covered in all-weather fabric that the brand says repels liquid, dirt and UV rays. Burrow designed its Banks Outdoor Chair to be assembled without any tools, and you can complete your patio or backyard setup with the brand’s coffee table. A metal dining table that can seat up to six people and dining chairs are also part of the Relay Collection. Burrow sells water-resistant covers for its outdoor seating, too.
- Fig. 1’s Body Care Collection is composed of three products that target dark and age spots, small bumps and dull, dry skin. The Exfoliating Body Polish is formulated with volcanic pumice to exfoliate skin and glycerin to soften skin. The body serum contains retinol to reduce the age of crepey skin while making it tighter and smoother. And finally, the All Over Oil can be used on the face, body, hair and scalp. It contains vitamins A, C and E, plus squalene to hydrate and condition.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Evolvetogehter – which makes some of our favorite KN95, kids KN95 and disposable masks — is offering Select readers 20% off its face masks through Mar. 17 with code SELECT20.
- Rifle Paper Co. is offering 20% off furniture, wallpaper, rugs and pillows through Mar. 14 with code HOME20.
- Great Jones is discounting a handful of products during its Muffin Madness sale through Mar. 17, including the Dutch Baby, Sweetie Pie, Full Steam Duo and more.
- Overstock is hosting its Semi-Annual Sale now through Mar. 20, discounting products across home and kitchen categories.
- Parachute’s first-ever warehouse sale is live now through Mar. 13. You can shop select robes, slippers, bedding, furniture and more up to 60% off.
What we bought this week
“I’m much more efficient with my work when I have two monitors. When I was going on a trip where I’d be working remotely, I was looking for another monitor that’s portable and easy to set up. This portable monitor from Amazon was the perfect option. It’s thin and light like a tablet and comes with a case that converts into a stand. It also comes with every cord needed to easily hook it up to any kind of laptop. I fit it in my backpack while transitioning locations and easily set it up in my Airbnb, at cafes, you name it.” – Klay Drageset, commerce partnerships
“A trip to Home Depot almost completely talked me out of installing shades in my apartment kitchen due to the high price point. But Instagram clearly knows who it’s targeting and showed me an Ikea ad for these affordable Ringblomma Roman Blinds later that day — I promptly added them to my cart and checked out. They were so easy to install and are the perfect addition to my space. The blinds help filter light so the sun isn't too bright in my kitchen, and I love that you can raise them to predetermined heights — there are magnets in the shades’ channels. You can also hang the shades on a curtain rod, as well as using screws or hooks, giving you lots of options.” — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor
