Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Earlier this month, athletic apparel behemoth Lululemon announced it was finally making its much-anticipated foray into the footwear space. The company first teased the new product category in December 2020, which come to fruition this year with a lineup of four styles and five total women’s shoes: a running shoe, two cross-training sneakers, a slide-on sandal and a training sneaker. (According to the company, a line of men’s shoes is coming in 2023.) Today, the first shoe in the lineup — the running sneaker called Blissfeel — is available for purchase online and in select markets.

I have very flat feet, and so far I've found that the Blissfeel offers a sturdy and supportive midsole with plenty of cushioning inside. Morgan Greenwald

Lululemon sent me a pair of Blissfeels to try a few weeks ahead of their release. I’ve run with them plenty both on a treadmill and outdoors — they’ve quickly become my new favorite running sneaker.

According to Lululemon, the Blissful running sneaker is designed with underfoot foam cushioning technology and a supportive upper to offer both comfort and support during long runs. The company says that it used data from more than one million foot scans and several rounds of testing in order to perfect the shoe — all with women in mind. The shoe comes in 10 colors and in U.S. women’s sizes 5-11.

I have very flat feet, and so far I’ve found that the Blissfeel offers a sturdy and supportive midsole with plenty of cushioning inside. I often limp home with blisters after jogs, but so far I haven’t had that experience with these running shoes — the heels are firm, but adequately cushioned. The Nike Air Zoom running shoes I was wearing previously often suffocated my feet and left me feeling overheated during runs — the Blissfeel shoes simultaneously offer me more ventilation and support but also make me feel like I’m not wearing any shoes at all.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.