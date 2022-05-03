New & Notable from Marshall and Mario Badescu

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

You can now find select Victoria’s Secret products on Amazon. The company launched its first-ever wholesale test with Amazon, listing their 120 beauty, fragrance and skin care products, including body scrubs, body washes, fragrances and lotions. The Amazon storefront could eventually include the company’s lounge wear, bras and underwear, depending on demand.

Other large retailers have also been in the news recently — Walmart launched a new women’s activewear brand, Love & Sports, which includes both athletic and swim wear. From fashion designer Michelle Smith and cycling instructor Stacey Griffith, the line introduces products like the seamless bike shorts, textured one-piece swimsuit and cropped lightweight jacket.

Mother's Day is drawing near — here are the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts, mom-approved gifts and Mother's Day gift ideas on Amazon.

Iconic speaker and audio brand Marshall released two portable speakers: the Emberton II and the Willen.

The Emberton II is the brand’s newest version of the Emberton, the company’s bestselling speaker ever, and offers 30 hours of playtime on a single charge — that’s a 50% increase in playtime over its predecessor. The brand new Willen is now Marshall’s smallest speaker — it can play for 15 or more hours on a single charge and includes a built-in microphone for taking phone calls.

Both speakers are PVC-free, are made with recycled plastic from used electronics (making up 50% of the Emberton II and 60% of the Willen) and carry an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. For more speaker coverage, check out these Select-recommended portable speakers.

Skin care brand Mario Badescu expanded their Coconut line with the launch of Coconut Body Oil and Coconut Body Soap. The body oil is a spray-on mist that also contains argan oil and shea butter and is formulated with coconut fruit extract and jojoba seed oil — the body wash “lathers up into a light, frothy foam” and helps hydrate and soften skin, the brand says. Mario Badescu makes some of our favorite skin care products for acne-prone skin and acne treatments for teens.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

ASOS is offering up to 30% off select clothing and accessories through May 9. Hexclad is offering up to 30% off sitewide BaubleBar is offering 20% off sitewide using code BB20.

