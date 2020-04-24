Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Moms — biological mothers, adoptive mothers, surrogate moms — are impossibly important. And they come, as humans do, with a wide variety of interests. Some love to sit on their bidets for hours, some love whipping up air fried meals, others are chomping at the bit to hook up their new Roku and enjoy the latest season of their favorite show. This means that, come Mother’s Day, there are tons of ways to show your mom how important she is to you.

Jenny Yip, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and parenting expert at Renewed Freedom Center in Los Angeles, told us that when it comes to gift giving, it’s tantamount to focus on how the person receiving the gift will be using it. (Or maybe they don’t want something they can use at all.). “Does she usually prefer a practical gift? Or does she like something more sentimental? Flowers might be a wonderful gift if you know your mother enjoys them, but if you know she thinks they're wasteful, then go with what you know,” Yip advised. So where should you start?

SKIP AHEAD Personalized Mother's Day gifts | Self-care and wellness gifts | Home and kitchen gifts | Tech gifts

Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2022

Below, we suggest a variety of Mother's Day gift ideas, including products from our existing shopping guides whose high quality translates into functional gift options. These gifts should appeal to every type of mother, and they come in an array of categories, from items that will help enliven mom’s bathroom, her kitchen and her living room.

Personalized Mother's Day gifts

This unique gift from Etsy showcases handwriting from you or a loved one engraved on a matte wood cutting board. Your mom could hang it as a display or use it to cook in the kitchen — the bamboo composite is harder than wood and helps keep out bacteria, according to the seller. To order, send the seller a clear photo of a recipe and they’ll engrave it into the wood.

This do-it-yourself rope bowl — also from Etsy — is a great tool for your mom to use to hold car keys, lip balm and other essentials by the front door after you’ve made it. Or, if you have a crafty mom, you can gift it to her with all of its parts separate: The kit comes with 10 yards of cannon and jute rope along with 10 yards of waxed cotton cord (in your choice of color) to string it together. The pack also includes instructions with photos so that your mom can create her bowl alongside a visual aid.

If you’ve got a mom who loves to craft (maybe that DIY Coil Rope Bowl sounds good, but mom’s more interested in tech), you may want to take a look at the Cricut Joy. The Cricut Joy is a smart cutting and writing machine that will allow her to personalize, organize and customize everyday products. The brand says the machine can cut over 50 materials — including vinyl, paper and cardstock — and with the Design Space app for Cricut, she can control the device from her phone.

Puzzles have picked up popularity over the last couple years largely due to the pandemic, so consider giving your mom a special one with a personalized photo of your choosing. This 60-piece matte puzzle from Minted comes in a patterned drawstring pouch and hinged box with gold detailing for a beautiful presentation and includes a reference artwork card that she can follow while building it. And if that specific design doesn’t feel like mom to you, you can choose from a wide variety of other custom puzzle designs on Minted.

Tea is often a great gift choice — and it’s hard to mess up. When you gift mom this Personalized Tea Gift Card from Sips By, she’ll receive four types of tea for three months, based on her preferences and taste. Each shipment should cover about 15 cups of tea (more if she resteeps them), according to the brand. A gift card (especially for tea) should be simple and universal enough to please most moms.

Before anything else, Winc’s Wine Club Membership asks mom to take a short quiz that determines her taste. By updating her recommendation settings, she can change the types of wine delivered to her each time, too. If she enjoys a glass of Pinot (or otherwise) every once in a while, you can be the source of that relaxing swig.

Self-care and wellness gifts for Mother’s Day

If you and your mom both share a deep-seated (get it?) appreciation for good hygiene, consider Bio Bidet’s Toilet Seat. Like we reported in our guide to bidets, bidets provide better comfort and cleaning than standard toilet paper — plus, experts told us they’re more eco-friendly. Bio Bidet says that this model offers some unique features in the bidet space, like temperature and water pressure controls and oscillating and massaging modes. Mom may never come out of the bathroom after installing this.

Athleta’s ultra soft Elation Capri leggings are meant to be breathable and sweat-wicking, according to the brand. Athleta says the flexible, triple-layer waistband should provide support during low-impact activities— from yoga and pilates to at-home chores — and includes a back-drop pocket to hold small essentials. Athleta offers a variety of tank tops and sports bras, too. Mom can mix and match colors or opt for a monochromatic look.

The Wool Loungers from Allbirds are crafted with comfort and function in mind, according to the brand, which is revealed in their design: The shoes are slip-on, which should make them easy to pull on and off, and the temperature-regulating Merino wool means that she can wear them year-round, Allbirds says. According to the brand, the shoes are eco-friendly: Their laces are crafted from recycled water bottles and their packaging is made from 90 percent recycled cardboard.

This gift set from Pipette includes calming essentials like a body wash, body lotion, belly butter and dry brush. Pipette says that each item is made to help new mothers restore their skin and that every product is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. The lotion, for instance, balances hydration levels in skin with a glycerin base and the shea-derived belly butter can help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, according to the brand.

Dagne Dover makes versatile and functional bags, and its Indi diaper backpack highlights that. Designed to clip to a stroller and available in five colors, the Indi includes a bevy of built-in pockets, zippers and cords to make transport (and logistics) slightly easier each day.

Everlane’s oversized crewneck sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton, according to the brand, and though it doesn’t look particularly heavy, it can be easily layered for extra warmth throughout the year. It comes as an oversized fit, which can make it a good option for everyday wear.

Rothy’s — a brand we’ve loved since 2020 — says it uses water bottles to craft shoes through a unique 3D knitting process. The brand’s flats, smartly named The Point, were its first release and feature a comfortable insole (per Rothy’s) and a contoured silhouette. Thanks to its seamless design, the brand says the flats don't require a long break-in period: Mom can start wearing them right out of the box.

The self-care-focused TheraBox includes a research-inspired therapeutic activity — like a free seven-day meditation challenge — plus eight self-care and wellness products designed to reduce stress. Previous boxes have included items like multivitamins, sleeping masks, dry brushes, bath salts and more.

Allswell’s Spa Bundle includes a bathrobe and a pair of slippers in sizes Small, Medium or Large. According to the brand, all of the items are made with 100 percent cotton and the waffle-weave texture makes the fabric extra absorbent. Plus, Allswell says that they’ve pre-shrunk the robe so it won’t get any smaller when you toss it into the laundry.

The LARQ bottle has a self-cleaning design that the brand says works because of UV-C LED lights that are designed to purify up to 99.99 percent of bio-contaminants in your water and bottle. The bottle self-cleans with those lights every two hours, according to the brand. It has a double-insulated design that can keep cold contents chilled for up to 24 hours and hot contents warm for 12 hours, LARQ says. The bottle also comes in a few different colors for the mom who cares about aesthetics as well as hydration (or caffeination).

Home and kitchen gifts for Mother’s Day

Whether mom is working from home or heading back to the office, she might be jonesing for a cup of coffee in the morning. Breville’s Precision Brewer automatically adjusts the water temperature and brew times for best results, according to the brand — we discuss this more in our guide to the best coffee makers.

And if mom needs to put that freshly brewed coffee into a cup, the Hasami Porcelain Coffee Mug is a gorgeous answer to that call. Hasami has a line of porcelain plates, bowls and mugs that one editor uses and loves. The brand’s coffee cups have a minimalist aesthetic that mom might appreciate — some glazed, others speckled to fit her tastes. If 11 ounces isn’t big enough, Hasami offers a 13-ounce mug and a 15-ounce mug, too. Plus, the Hasami mugs are dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe for the days she doesn’t feel like putting in the extra work of cleaning or heating from scratch.

The Anova Precision Cooker should allow mom to cook with more ease, determining the exact temperature she wants any given pot of water to reach and keeping it there. The sous vide is a great way to save time that would otherwise be spent minding the stove. This should give her more time to sit down and tell you about her day (or yell at you to clean your room, depending on what kind of loving mother you have).

Air frying can be a simple and quick way to prepare family meals, and the Instant Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer makes it easier to evenly cook food with little oil (though experts said you should still use some). It has a screen for viewing the temperature and time, as well as four different presets for air frying, baking, reheating and roasting. The 6-quart air fryer has a dishwasher-safe air fryer basket and comes with a one-year warranty.

Your mom can make sparkling water or soda instantly with help from the SodaStream Fizzi. Its cylinder injects carbonation into your water, according to the brand, and you can buy additional products to flavor and customize your drink. The starter kit includes a sparkling water maker, a carbonating cylinder and a 1-liter bottle. You can also upgrade to a hydration pack which includes two additional 1-liter bottles and two half-liter bottles.

A mattress might seem like a substantial gift, but your mom gifted you the most substantial gift of all (your life), so it seems like a pretty even trade. The Allswell Mattress has a 100-night risk-free trial, and there are financing options because Allswell knows it’s a big purchase. The mattress also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

If mom already has the perfect mattress — or you don’t have quite enough expendable cash to spend on one for her — a pillow made of hypoallergenic Talalay latex core seems like a solid alternative. According to the brand, the Purple Harmony Pillow is designed to keep your head and neck supported all night. Like the Allswell mattress, it comes with a 100-night trial so she should be able to return it without any hassle.

Tech gift ideas for Mother’s Day

A smartwatch is a gift that’s functional, durable and stylish, and if your mom is interested in advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring or electrocardiography as well as an always-on display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is difficult to beat. Like we reported in our guide to waterproof devices, all Apple Watch models are splash- and water-resistant. It’s a great investment for mom, especially if she enjoys a light (or exhausting) swim.

If your mom likes to read but has stayed away from e-readers before, consider giving her the Kindle Paperwhite. The glare-free display should make it easy to read, even in sunlight, and its built-in adjustable warm light accommodates total darkness, too, the brand says. According to Amazon, the Paperwhite’s charge should last for weeks. It’s thin and light and comes in an 8GB storage size, which Amazon says can hold thousands of e-books at once.

The Nixplay 2K Smart Picture Frame allows you to share photos with your mom’s picture frame instantly via app integration. The frame can be placed on a countertop or mounted on a wall, for example, and it comes in several styles, including wood and metal. The Nixplay app lets mom invite family and friends to share photos or video playlist so the frame is always updated with new content. She can see what you’re up to with highlights you choose.

If mom is always losing things — maybe she’s loudly complained that she wished she could somehow combine her phone and her wallet — one Select editor has found that Smartish’s WalletSlayer Vol. 1 for the iPhone 13 is a great solution. The WalletSlayer is a two-in-one that effectively, well, slays the wallet by combining it with your phone’s case. It holds three cards total (think driver’s license, credit card and her Target Redcard, for example) and she can push each one of her cards out of the case through a slot on its back.

Streaming devices are popular because they’re compatible with multiple services — and they make it simple and easy for mom to catch up on her favorite TV shows and movies with the click of a button. The Roku Ultra is a great option that is optimized for sharp resolution and vivid colors, according to the brand. The compact design means you can easily plug it into any television that has an HDMI port without worrying that it’ll take up much space.

A tablet would be a nice upgrade for mom’s home web browsing (or doomscrolling), and tech expert Whitson Gordon previously said that Apple’s iPad is the only tablet worth buying.” The iPad (9th generation) is Apple’s lowest-cost tablet and it comes with a 10.2-inch display, up to 256GB of storage and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. Apple says the iPad will last up to 10 hours surfing on the web or watching video using Wi-Fi, so mom should be able to use it for a few days without needing a charge.

Maybe mom picked up exercise during the pandemic — or maybe she always loved hitting the gym (we love our swole moms). The Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds are a worthy upgrade for anyone who relies on headphones frequently, whether for fitness or other reasons. They come with IPX7-rated water resistance, according to the brand, which means they should continue to work, even when immersed in water up to 1 meter for as long as 30 minutes. Jaybird's warranty also covers damage from perspiration for up to one year after your purchase, a nice touch.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.