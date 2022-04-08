New & Notable from Reebok and State Bags

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Peloton recently released its newest fitness innovation, Peloton Guide, an AI-powered camera that connects to your TV so you can see yourself on screen and follow along with Peloton’s guided strength programs (you can purchase their dumbbells separately) — think of it as a DIY version of Mirror. Peloton says the Guide can also track which muscles you’ve worked more than others and recommend programs to help make up training deficits. Interestingly, it’s going for $295 at launch, nearly 40 percent less than the projected $495 when the Guide was announced last year (that said, the $90 heart rate monitor included in the previously announced base package isn’t included at the current price). To learn more about smart home gyms, here are our recommendations for reflection-based home fitness products. You’ll also find Peloton in our guides to exercise bikes and folding treadmills.

In other wellness news, we’ve updated our guide to KN95 masks with the latest from the CDC now that we’ve passed the two-year mark of the pandemic — and here’s our look at old 401k accounts and the benefits of rolling them over into accounts you currently use.

Reebok’s latest iteration of the popular Nano trainers focuses on providing the wearer comfort, speed and control, the company says. The shoes come equipped with several features meant to enhance wearability. Reebok re-engineered the FlexWeave Knit Upper to be more durable and breathable and made the heel clip “slimmer and more defined” for added stability, according to the brand. The shoes also come with the Reebok’s Floatride Energy Foam, which the company says “offers extra responsiveness in the forefoot for comfort and support.” The shoes are available in both men’s and women’s versions. For more footwear upgrades, check out our guide to walking, running and hiking shoes.

State Bags launched a kid’s line of backpacks, suitcases and more for Spring and Summer 2022. The collection includes the Logan Suitcase, Kane Kids backpack and Benson Toiletry kit — if you bundle all three, you can save 10 percent. Both the Logan Suitcase and Kane Kids backpack are available in standard and mini sizes, with the Kane coming in an additional large size. Each item is available in five or more colors, and the company introduced three new patterns for this collection: Pink Checkerboard, Blue Checkerboard, and Painterly Animal. For more kid’s backpack upgrades, check out our guides to rolling backpacks for students and back to school backpacks — you can find luggage upgrades in our guide to carry-on luggage, too.

