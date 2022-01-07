Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Today marks the last day of the 2022 CES convention hosted by the Consumer Technology Association in Las Vegas, wrapping up a week of launches and announcements from companies like Samsung, Tineco and Sony. Brands rolled out a plethora of new devices throughout the week, despite some presenting remotely due to Covid concerns and the convention ending one day earlier than originally planned.
As Covid cases are on the rise across the country, Americans may be looking for ways to improve the air quality in their homes like they did in 2020 and 2021. And at CES, a number of brands debuted new devices in the air quality space. For example, Coway introduced the Airmega Icon, a smart air purifier with a built-in wireless charging station that will be available to purchase later this year. Airthings also launched two new products: the View Pollution, which the brands says measures particulate matter, and the View Radon, a radon monitor. Both items will be available for pre-order in March.
Beyond new devices at CES, Whirlpool is kicking off the year by rolling out software updates to some of its smart appliance models over time, including its Smart Slide-in Gas and Electric Ranges and Smart Single, Double and Combination Wall ovens. If you download the Whirlpool app and connect it to these smart appliances via Wi-Fi, you can install the upgrades, which include new oven cycles and integration with kitchen gadgets like the Yummly Smart Thermometer. The software update also adds an Air Fry Mode to these smart appliances, and you’ll be able to purchase an air fry basket to put in your oven in early 2022, the brand says.
New from Ring, Williams Sonoma and Snow Peak
Below, we rounded up a few recent launches we think you’ll want to know about based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.
Ring launches new home security sensor
At CES this week, Ring debuted its Alarm Glass Break Sensor, which is currently available to pre-order and begins shipping on Feb. 16. The brand says the device detects the sound of glass breaking up to 25 feet away — if and when that happens, a notification will be sent to your Ring App, and if you have a Ring Alarm, you can program it to automatically sound in Home or Away mode. Ring also offers 24/7 professional monitoring through its Ring Protect Pro subscription, allowing you to receive a call from the company’s monitoring center if the sensor is triggered. You can mount the sensor to a wall or ceiling, or attach it to furniture near glass windows and doors.
Williams Sonoma debuts organizational products line
Designed in conjunction with Minimalista’s Shira Gill, Williams Sonoma’s Hold Everything collection features a variety of organizational tools and storage pieces for your home. Items like Stacking Glass Canisters can be used in multiple different rooms to hold food in the kitchen, paperclips in the office, cotton pads in the bathroom and more. The collection offers multiple Lazy Susan styles — including a stacked model — a paper towel holder and flatware organizers. You can tidy up pantries and cabinets using a variety of bins and shelf risers, too. And for food storage, the Hold Everything line offers meal prep containers and spice jars.
Snow Peak releases expandable iron grill table
The Extension IGT from Snow Peak features two laminated bamboo tabletops that you can slide to their respective sides to insert a stove in the middle of the aluminum alloy frame. It’s designed for you to bring on camping trips, as it folds down when not in use and comes with a carrying case. You can also use the two-unit expandable iron grill table at home in your backyard or on the patio. Snow Peak says the table does not require any connection tools or extension pieces.
Sales to shop this weekend
If you’re looking for deals this weekend, we compiled some notable options across retailers and Select reader favorite categories.
- prAna is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Jan. 16.
- EyeBuyDirect is offering up to 50 percent off select styles during its New Year New You sale.
- Alo Yoga is offering 50 percent off an annual membership to Alo Moves in January.
- Rove Concepts is offering up to 50 percent off new arrivals and 20 percent off sitewide for members.
- Snow Peak is offering 30 percent off select styles through Jan. 31.
- Bio Bidet is offering up to 25 percent off select products throughout January.
- Nanit is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Jan. 17.
- The Container Store is offering 20 percent off Elfa orders of $500 or more through Feb. 13.
- EveryPlate is charging $1.79 per meal, as well as taking 20 percent off another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January.
- Nest Bedding is offering 10 percent off mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10.
- Green Chef is offering $130 off plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January.
- Factor is offering $120 off your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January.
- HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals and free shipping with the code HFNewYear during January.
- Burrow is offering tiered savings during its End of Year Sale through Jan. 9 with code DONE21.