Today marks the last day of the 2022 CES convention hosted by the Consumer Technology Association in Las Vegas, wrapping up a week of launches and announcements from companies like Samsung, Tineco and Sony. Brands rolled out a plethora of new devices throughout the week, despite some presenting remotely due to Covid concerns and the convention ending one day earlier than originally planned.

As Covid cases are on the rise across the country, Americans may be looking for ways to improve the air quality in their homes like they did in 2020 and 2021. And at CES, a number of brands debuted new devices in the air quality space. For example, Coway introduced the Airmega Icon, a smart air purifier with a built-in wireless charging station that will be available to purchase later this year. Airthings also launched two new products: the View Pollution, which the brands says measures particulate matter, and the View Radon, a radon monitor. Both items will be available for pre-order in March.

Beyond new devices at CES, Whirlpool is kicking off the year by rolling out software updates to some of its smart appliance models over time, including its Smart Slide-in Gas and Electric Ranges and Smart Single, Double and Combination Wall ovens. If you download the Whirlpool app and connect it to these smart appliances via Wi-Fi, you can install the upgrades, which include new oven cycles and integration with kitchen gadgets like the Yummly Smart Thermometer. The software update also adds an Air Fry Mode to these smart appliances, and you’ll be able to purchase an air fry basket to put in your oven in early 2022, the brand says.

New from Ring, Williams Sonoma and Snow Peak

Below, we rounded up a few recent launches we think you’ll want to know about based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

At CES this week, Ring debuted its Alarm Glass Break Sensor, which is currently available to pre-order and begins shipping on Feb. 16. The brand says the device detects the sound of glass breaking up to 25 feet away — if and when that happens, a notification will be sent to your Ring App, and if you have a Ring Alarm, you can program it to automatically sound in Home or Away mode. Ring also offers 24/7 professional monitoring through its Ring Protect Pro subscription, allowing you to receive a call from the company’s monitoring center if the sensor is triggered. You can mount the sensor to a wall or ceiling, or attach it to furniture near glass windows and doors.

Designed in conjunction with Minimalista’s Shira Gill, Williams Sonoma’s Hold Everything collection features a variety of organizational tools and storage pieces for your home. Items like Stacking Glass Canisters can be used in multiple different rooms to hold food in the kitchen, paperclips in the office, cotton pads in the bathroom and more. The collection offers multiple Lazy Susan styles — including a stacked model — a paper towel holder and flatware organizers. You can tidy up pantries and cabinets using a variety of bins and shelf risers, too. And for food storage, the Hold Everything line offers meal prep containers and spice jars.

The Extension IGT from Snow Peak features two laminated bamboo tabletops that you can slide to their respective sides to insert a stove in the middle of the aluminum alloy frame. It’s designed for you to bring on camping trips, as it folds down when not in use and comes with a carrying case. You can also use the two-unit expandable iron grill table at home in your backyard or on the patio. Snow Peak says the table does not require any connection tools or extension pieces.

