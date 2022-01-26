Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Remember shopping in actual stores? That may be a reality again sooner than many expected, according to leading medical experts — and we may actually have the omicron variant to thank.
On Monday, the World Health Organization, or WHO, issued a statement saying that the “emergency phase” of the pandemic could come this year. That’s partly because of the remarkably contagious Covid variant has spread so widely across the world. Because omicron was so successful is spreading, it’s had the side effect of conferring immunity for the next few months on a considerable percentage of the world population, which, according to WHO, “offers plausible hope for stabilization and normalization.”
For now, the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere and new variants are likely to pop up, according to WHO officials. With that in mind, it may be worth visiting your local grocery chain to take advantage of the 400 million N95 masks the federal government has started handing out for free across the country. Major supermarket chains like the Midwest’s Meijer and Hy-Vee and the South’s Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys have begun distributing the respirators, and Walmart and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS said they will join the effort soon.
Of course, if you’re stricken with Covid right now, masks are probably your last worry, as you’re already isolating and trying to get over your illness. A staff-favorite mug warmer will keep that soothing cup of herbal tea nice and hot, and you can sip on it while you try to keep your kids entertained for what seems like Day Infinity of isolation with your fourth or fifth showing of “Moana” from a new smart projector.
Sheets & Giggles flies the flannel for the first time
Just in time for the coldest months of the year, sustainable-bedding purveyor Sheets & Giggles has launched its first set of flannel sheets, which the company said is made from hypoallergenic eucalyptus and organic cotton. According to the brand, the sheets are made exclusively from plants grown on sustainably managed, biodiverse and water-efficient farms with no toxic chemicals or genetically modified organisms. The company said it will plant a tree for every set of flannel sheets you order. The flannel set is 60 percent eucalyptus lyocell and 40 percent cotton and will fit mattresses over 12 inches thick, according to the brand.
Tushy goes electric with a new bidet
For those who know you can never be clean enough in some places, Tushy has jiggled the handle on its bidet lineup and plugged in its first electric bidet. The Ace electric bidet, which replaces your toilet seat, comes with a remote control and installation kit and requires a three-prong outlet. Features include temperature and pressure control, heated seat, air dryer, self-cleaning nozzle and soft-close lid.
Knix’s new activewear line hits in time for the cold
Knix has expanded its activewear line with an eye toward support and comfort — and winter temperatures. Among the several new pieces, including the Catalyst Sports Bra and Seamless Tank, we’re highlighting the Merino SculptWool Seamless Top and Merino SculptWool Seamless Legging, which the company described as base layers for cold-weather activities like skiing, skating and winter running. Both the top and the legging come in black, medium gray and dark cherry.
Ongoing sales this week
We’ve compiled notable sales and deals from retailers and Select reader favorite categories.
- Todd Snyder will cut prices by up to 65 percent for select styles through Jan. 28.
- Alo Moves is taking 50 percent off its annual membership through February.
- Under Armour select items will be 50 percent off during its Semi-Annual Event, which ends today.
- Haand is taking off up to 45 percent for handmade pieces for its Seconds Sale.
- Anthropologie is reducing prices by 40 percent on select styles through Jan. 31.
- Jack Wolfskin will give you up to 40 percent off markdowns during its End of Season sale through Feb. 27.
- Madewell is taking 30 percent off sale styles until Jan. 27.
- Lululemon’s high-rise tights are 30 percent off.
- Hurom juicers are 30 percent off through Jan. 30.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 25 percent off storage and organization solutions through Jan. 30.
- Home Depot will charge 25 percent less for storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27.
- Lifestraw is reducing the price of its home water-filter dispenser by 20 percent until Jan. 30.
- Cocobelle is offering 20 percent off full-priced sandals with the code LOVE20 until March 31.
- Courant is cutting prices by 20 percent sitewide through Feb. 14.
- W&P is taking 20 percent off all Porter products through Feb. 7
- SoulCycle’s at-home bike is $600 off until Jan. 31.
- Best Buy will sell you Molekule air purifier for $320 off and a 55-inch Sony Smart TV for $200 off.
- FightCamp is reducing the price of its Personal plan by over $200, and shoppers will also receive an extra pair of premium boxing gloves and free shipping.
- MYXfitness is offering $100 off its new MYX II Plus bike, plus free delivery and setup, with the code MYXHAPPY100.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.