Remember shopping in actual stores? That may be a reality again sooner than many expected, according to leading medical experts — and we may actually have the omicron variant to thank.

On Monday, the World Health Organization, or WHO, issued a statement saying that the “emergency phase” of the pandemic could come this year. That’s partly because of the remarkably contagious Covid variant has spread so widely across the world. Because omicron was so successful is spreading, it’s had the side effect of conferring immunity for the next few months on a considerable percentage of the world population, which, according to WHO, “offers plausible hope for stabilization and normalization.”

For now, the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere and new variants are likely to pop up, according to WHO officials. With that in mind, it may be worth visiting your local grocery chain to take advantage of the 400 million N95 masks the federal government has started handing out for free across the country. Major supermarket chains like the Midwest’s Meijer and Hy-Vee and the South’s Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys have begun distributing the respirators, and Walmart and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS said they will join the effort soon.

Of course, if you’re stricken with Covid right now, masks are probably your last worry, as you’re already isolating and trying to get over your illness. A staff-favorite mug warmer will keep that soothing cup of herbal tea nice and hot, and you can sip on it while you try to keep your kids entertained for what seems like Day Infinity of isolation with your fourth or fifth showing of “Moana” from a new smart projector.

Here are new products we think you’ll want to know about.

Just in time for the coldest months of the year, sustainable-bedding purveyor Sheets & Giggles has launched its first set of flannel sheets, which the company said is made from hypoallergenic eucalyptus and organic cotton. According to the brand, the sheets are made exclusively from plants grown on sustainably managed, biodiverse and water-efficient farms with no toxic chemicals or genetically modified organisms. The company said it will plant a tree for every set of flannel sheets you order. The flannel set is 60 percent eucalyptus lyocell and 40 percent cotton and will fit mattresses over 12 inches thick, according to the brand.

For those who know you can never be clean enough in some places, Tushy has jiggled the handle on its bidet lineup and plugged in its first electric bidet. The Ace electric bidet, which replaces your toilet seat, comes with a remote control and installation kit and requires a three-prong outlet. Features include temperature and pressure control, heated seat, air dryer, self-cleaning nozzle and soft-close lid.

Knix has expanded its activewear line with an eye toward support and comfort — and winter temperatures. Among the several new pieces, including the Catalyst Sports Bra and Seamless Tank, we’re highlighting the Merino SculptWool Seamless Top and Merino SculptWool Seamless Legging, which the company described as base layers for cold-weather activities like skiing, skating and winter running. Both the top and the legging come in black, medium gray and dark cherry.

