Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Remember the projectors our teachers used in elementary school, and how so often the projection’s frame was some sort of trapezoid? Newer projectors correct for this (and much more), and Samsung’s brand new “The Freestyle” home projector takes that ability to the extreme.

Samsung’s new projector is just one of the launches that came out of last week’s CES (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show) — among others we featured were a 98-inch TCL TV, a lit exercise bike from Echelon and new wireless earbuds from Jabra. There were also announcements for upcoming releases like the new Lenovo ThinkPads and the PlayStation VR 2 headset. Even with all the crazy contraptions on display at CES 2022, the Freestyle projector stood out for its unique features and best-in-class versatility.

The Freestyle rotates 180 degrees and automatically levels the picture and adjusts its focus, Samsung says. So you can point it at any angle and let the Freestyle deal with the hassle of orienting the picture, framing it in a rectangle, clarifying it and so on — all with 1080p HD resolution. Built-in is the Samsung Smart TV platform, so you can check into your video and music streaming services and control it using your voice assistants. A built-in speaker equips a 5-watt woofer and a 360-degree output, producing what the company calls “immersive” and “cinematic” sound. If you want to watch on the go, the projector is compatible with portable chargers, too — did I mention it weighs under 2 pounds and can project a clear picture up to 100 inches diagonally?

The already popular projector is currently out of stock, even though the company originally had a preorder period set through Jan. 23. We’ll keep you updated once the Freestyle is back in stock, with details on where to find it and the best prices among them. Since we expect this new projector to remain popular, you’ll want to nab this up quickly when you can.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.