New & Notable from Walmart, EyeBuyDirect and Makeup by Mario

Concerns around inflation have been circling the news cycle for a while now, but it may have played an important part in a record-breaking holiday spending season. New data from Adobe Analytics shows online sales during the holiday season rose nearly 9 percent — hitting a record $204.5 billion — due in part to higher prices seen in categories ranging from apparel to appliances. However, the sales figure is lower than the $207 billion Adobe had initially predicted as a tumultuous season of supply chain issues hit retailers hard: Adobe reports that consumers saw more than 6 billion out-of-stock messages online during the holiday season, a 253 percent increase compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday season.

Despite a robust holiday season that was significantly more spread out compared to previous years, the Commerce Department reported Friday that December did see a 1.9 percent drop in retail sales due to surging prices. And dents in retail sales and out-of-stock issues aren't going away anytime soon: The wave of Covid cases continues to plague retailers with staffing shortages, empty shelves and reduced hours.

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has partnered with Walmart for the third time to create a fabric and sewing line featuring sewing kits and bright, floral-patterned textiles. According to the brand, the new fabrics are made from 100 percent cotton and are machine-washable. The DIY-inspired line includes everything from 6-piece bundles that let you mix and match fabrics to sewing kits that feature a needle threader, pin cushion and fabric scissors, among other supplies.

Entering the home decor space, the line is the newest category in The Pioneer Woman collection — available exclusively at Walmart — and joins Drummond’s existing home and apparel lines.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, EyeBuyDirect launched its Eyewear Love collection that features heart-shaped lenses and blush-tinted sunglasses, along with a variety of unique and stylish frames to commemorate the holiday. Some notable new products in the collection include cat-eye frames and lenses like Evermore and Cupid, and rose gold metal frames such as Dotte and Juliet. Alongside various unique frame patterns offered by the brand, you can also select from a selection of colors, including Gold, Glitter Red, Silver and Burgundy.

Makeup by Mario, the beauty brand owned by renowned makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, just released its all-new Moisture Glow Plumping Lip Serum: a hydrating gloss balm designed to nourish and plump your lips, according to the brand. The product stems from Dedivanovic’s viral “lip lift” hack, which involves slightly over-lining the Cupid's bow area and the center of the bottom lip using the brand’s Ultra Suede Lip Pencil. According to the brand, the lip serum is made up of a blend of vegan conditioning oils, including shea butter, avocado oil, refined kiwi oil and argan oil. It’s available in seven colors: Bare Glow, Rose Glow, Apricot Glow, Bronze Glow, Mauve Glow, Mocha Glow and Plum Glow.

