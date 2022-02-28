New & Notable from Yeti, Airthings and Soma

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Banana Republic, the upscale clothing arm of Gap Inc., is expanding its offerings in March with the launches of BR Baby and BR Athletics.

BR Baby will launch on March 1 online and in select stores with a 40-piece collection available in sizes 0-24 months.

BR Athletics will launch on March 16 online and in select stores with a 16-piece collection of what the brand calls gender-inclusive and retro-inspired — we've previously dug into the history of gender-fluid clothing and some of its best purveyors.

Intimates apparel brand Soma also recently launched the new Bodify bra that, according to the brand, is made with patent-pending Flexicup Pad Technology that adjusts to fit the wearer’s body. The bra is available in sizes 32B to 42DDD. For those looking to completely overhaul their intimates drawer, we've recommended bralettes for various body types and sports bras for all your workouts — speaking of all body types, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recently consulted experts about jeans for tall women.

Yeti makes some of our favorite coolers and soft coolers, and the brand recently updated its highly rated Hopper M30 Soft Cooler. The new model opens and closes with Magshield Access, which the brand says uses magnets to create a leak-resistant seal when closed and reliable support when open so you can avoid having to hold it that way. The bag is available in three colors: Navy, Charcoal and Bimini Pink, the latter one of Yeti’s two new seasonal hues. The second seasonal hue — Offshore Blue — is available for select drinkware styles.

Airthings View Pollution and View Radon available for preorder

Earlier this year at CES 2022, Airthings announced two additions to its View collection — the View Pollution and View Radon indoor monitors — and both are now available to preorder. The brand — which makes some of our favorite air quality monitors — says it is targeting city dwellers and those who live in areas prone to wildfires with the new View Pollution, as the monitor can measure tiny particles in the air that pose the biggest risk to our health, according to the brand. The monitor also measures humidity and temperature. Both the View Pollution and View Radon will begin shipping in the spring.

Best sales to shop now

Below, we rounded up some ongoing sales across brands that we think you should know about.

