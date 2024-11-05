Fish are often considered a low-maintenance pet option for children or busy adults. That’s not necessarily the truth, according to experts. “Pet fish require just as much work as any other pet,” says aquatic veterinarian Dr. Jessie Sanders, owner of Aquatic Veterinary Services in California. “They’re not ‘starter’ or ‘maintenance-free’ pets and require lots of hard work and care,” she says. Dr. Ben Rosenbloom, an aquatic vet and owner of Wet Pet Vet in New York City, agrees, saying that fish are not a light commitment, and shouldn’t be purchased on a whim.

If you want to start an aquarium of your own, I asked Sanders and Rosenbloom about everything you need for new pet fish, including product recommendations, aquarium setup tips and advice on day to day care.

Everything you need for a new pet fish

Below, our experts share their product recommendations and guidance for setting up all of your pet fish essentials, including fish tanks, water safety tools, food and more.

Fish tanks

Choosing a tank is the first step. The tank you choose depends on a couple of factors, especially the number of fish, and the size of each one. “Most people underestimate the size of tanks that fish require,” says Rosenbloom. Tanks are measured in gallons and different fish species require varying volumes of water to live comfortably in. According to Rosenbloom, common fish like goldfish should be in 40 gallon tanks since they require 10-20 gallons of water per fish, while smaller fish like bettas require 5 gallons or more per fish. While both Sanders and Rosenbloom say that fish tanks can vary greatly across makes and models, they both warn against using a fish bowl, which can’t accommodate the water safety tools needed to make the aquarium livable for your fish. “No fish should ever be kept in a bowl,” says Rosenbloom.

Best fish tank: Marina 19L LED Aquarium Kit

This beginner-friendly fish tank has a slim, high-quality filter that uses quick-change cartridges, which means less hassle when it’s time to replace them, according to the brand. The aquarium also comes equipped with energy-efficient LED lights that create a daytime effect in the water, no matter where the tank is placed in your home. Since it’s a full kit, you’ll also get fish food, water conditioner, a fish net, and an aquarium care guide to help you start up your fish family. This tank, available in 5-gallon and 10-gallon sizes, is also highly rated, with a 4.4-star average rating from 2,357 reviews on Amazon.

Best large fish tank: Fluval 45G LED Aquarium Kit

This kit is great for both beginner and experienced fish owners. The fish tank is made from a durable, shock-resistant glass and comes with LED lights, which are great for aquariums with plants, and a filter with five stages of filtration, according to the brand. The kit also includes water treatments, fish food, a care guide, a net and a thermometer.

Best fish tank heater: Hitop Adjustable Aquarium Heater

Hitop Adjustable Aquarium Heater $14.97 at Amazon What we like Adjustable settings

Automatic power off/on

Range of power levels Something to note Thicker than other heaters

If you plan on having tropical fish, experts say you’ll need a fish tank heater to maintain a water temperature that matches the fish’s natural environment. Sanders recommends this adjustable model, which ranges between 68 and 93 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. You can adjust the heater to your desired temperature and it will keep the water within two degrees of that temperature by automatically shutting on or off when the water temperature changes, according to the brand. The heater is made from a durable, tempered glass and is available in a range of power levels for different sized tanks, including 25 watts, 100W and 300W.

Best fish tank thermometer: Smarttemp Thermometer

Smarttemp Thermometer $9.48 at Amazon What we like High accuracy

No suction cup needed

Two in a pack Something to note Nothing to note at this time

To ensure that your heater is working properly, Sanders recommends this thermometer, which is both fresh- and saltwater-compatible, according to the brand (whether you use fresh or saltwater will depend on the fish you get). Each package comes with two magnetic thermometers that go on the outside of the tank. The thermometers are also labeled with a green “safe zone” to easily indicate the ideal temperature range.

Water safety

Best overall water filter: Aquaclear 50 Power Filter

Both experts stress the importance of having a water filter to remove unwanted materials and toxins (“all fish tanks require filtration,” says Rosenbloom), and Sanders suggests this model for its high-quality, carbon-based filter filter that provides mechanical, chemical, and biological filtration of up to 50 gallons of water, according to the brand. The filter is designed in a waterfall-style that the brand says allows water to run into the tank silently and break the surface in a way that supports oxygenation in the tank, which is important for the health of your fish. It also has a warranty that covers any issues with materials or workmanship for up to two years after purchasing.

Best adjustable water filter: Tetra Whisper IQ Power Filter

Sanders suggests this water filter for fish that may not be compatible with filters with a heavier flow, like bettas. “Betta fish can get tossed around by heavy water flow,” she says. “This is a better one for them with adjustable flow.” It has a sound shield that helps to minimize noise, and adjustable flow control and intake, so you can set the filter to fit your aquarium’s needs. Although this specific model is for 10-gallon tanks, this filter is available in sizes fitting tanks of up to 60 gallons.

Best water test kit: API Freshwater Master Test Kit

According to Sanders, this all-in-one kit includes “all of the parameters you should be testing when it comes to your fish tank.” This kit monitors the key parameters of water safety for freshwater aquariums, including pH, ammonia, and nitrate levels, according to the brand. It comes with seven bottles of testing solution, four test tubes and a color card to help you understand your test results. Although this kit is designed for freshwater tanks, the brand also offers pond, reef and saltwater test kits.

Fish food

According to Sanders, the fish food you choose will vary by the species you keep. Contrary to popular belief, flake fish food is only suitable for baby fish that are less than six months old, says Sanders. Beyond this, she advises paying attention to the protein and fat levels in the food, which will vary depending on the adult size your fish needs to maintain, or whether they’re still growing or reproducing.

How often to feed your fish also depends on your fish and tank type, according to Sanders. “Feeding frequency will depend on your fishes’ water temperature,” she says. “Unless your water is less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit, your fish will need to eat at least daily.” She recommends feeding tropical and betta fish at least twice a day, and goldfish at least once. Food containers should be replaced every six months to ensure the vitamin levels are still adequate for your fish, says Sanders.

Best tropical fish food: Tetra Tetramin Tropical Granules

Sanders recommends this fish food for tropical fish of all life stages. Tetra’s formulas use high-protein fish meal as a main ingredient, which allows the food to digest easily, resulting in less waste and a cleaner aquarium for your fish. The food is slow-sinking and bite-sized, to make it easier for the fish to eat, and is also fortified with Vitamin C, according to the brand.

Best betta fish food: New Life Spectrum Betta Small Pellets

This food, which is designed to enhance the color and general health of your betta fish, according to the brand, comes recommended by Sanders. It has no added hormones, artificial colors, or preservatives, and is formulated with garlic, which New Life Spectrum says helps the immune system of your fish. This food also contains aquatic proteins like squid and krill, along with natural nutritional sources like kelp and spirulina.

Best goldfish food: Omega One Goldfish Pellets

Sanders recommends these pellets, which are made specifically for the sensitive digestive systems of goldfish, according to the brand. They’re formulated to be slow-sinking and contain plenty of Omega 3 & 6, which help to increase energy and immunity. The pellets also have a reduced level of starch, which decreases fish waste, according to the brand. For best feeding practices, Omega One recommends feeding your fish 1-3 times daily as needed, using only as much food as they can eat in two minutes.

Tank cleaning

Your fish’s health and happiness also depends on the cleanliness and composition of your tank. “The most important thing to clean in a fish tank is the water itself,” says Rosenbloom. Though there are many products that can help with this, like the algae scrubber, gravel siphon, and water conditioner I’ve listed below, he says the best way to achieve tank cleanliness is by regularly changing the tank water. “In most cases, we recommend a weekly water change of 20% of the total volume of the tank,” he says. He also adds that while cleaning, it’s important to wear gloves and wash your hands after any contact with the tank water.

Best algae scrubber: API Acrylic Aquarium Algae Scraper

This scraper, which Sanders recommends, removes algae, dirt and other debris from the walls and bottom of aquariums. It has an extra-long, 18-inch handle that helps keep your hands out of the water, and a durable scraper that can be used as often as needed, according to the brand. This scraper is designed specifically for acrylic tanks; the brand recommends rinsing the scrubbing pad with water before using, to prevent scratching while cleaning.

Best gravel siphon: Python No Spill Gravel Cleaner and Water Changer

Both experts suggest using a python siphon to help vacuum the substrate (which is the gravel, sand or plants that cover the bottom of your tank) and remove your fish’s waste. Sanders suggests this model, which is a dual gravel cleaner and water changer that attaches directly to your sink to easily drain and fill your tank during water changes, according to the brand. It comes with everything you need for the process — a hose, a gravel tube, hose connectors, a faucet pump, and even a faucet adapter, so it fits a variety of different sink models.

Best water conditioner: API Tap Water Conditioner

Water conditioners treat tap water to remove chemicals that are fine for humans and other pets, but may be harmful to your fish, including chlorine and chloramine, says Sanders. She suggests this option from API, which she says “does the simple job the right way.” It has a high-concentration formula that neutralizes chemicals and other contaminants that can lead to gill and tissue irritation on your fish, according to the brand. API recommends using it when adding or changing water, or when adding new fish to your aquarium.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you choose the fish that’s best for you? Sanders says that the best fish for your lifestyle “comes down to how much time you can devote to maintenance.” She says that saltwater tanks and heavily-packed tanks will have the highest maintenance demands. If you’re looking for a lower demand in care time, she suggests getting a large, understocked freshwater tank. What are the easiest/most beginner-friendly fish? Sanders says that goldfish are some of the best fish for beginners, so long as you have a big tank. This is because they’re known to be more robust and low-maintenance than other kinds. She also suggests tetras or guppies/mollies (although with guppies, she says you should expect a lot of babies). Do fish mix well with other pets? Fish do mix well with other pets, says Sanders. “Just make sure your cats leave the fish alone and the dogs don’t eat their food,” she says. You can avoid any issues by ensuring that your tank is in an accessible but safe place, where your other pets can’t knock it down or interfere with your fish. Where is the best place to buy fish? The best place to buy fish is online, according to Sanders. She suggests purchasing fish through well-established breeders or retailers like LiveAquaria, but “certainly not from online forums or eBay!” She says this is because the fish in pet stores and on untrustworthy sites can move through channels where they may pick up diseases due to poor care or lack of environmental security. Does tank placement matter? Yes, according to both experts. Since fish tanks can be very heavy, they recommend placing them on a solid surface that can support their weight. Sanders also advises against placing your tank on wood or other porous materials that may deteriorate when in contact with water; “Even with the best intentions, you will get water all around the tank,” she says. Tanks also need to be placed away from heating and cooling elements, like A/C units or heating ducts. “For example, you probably wouldn’t want to put a tank right next to or above a radiator in a home,” says Rosenbloom. Lastly, they recommend keeping your tank out of direct sunlight to help regulate your tank’s temperature and keep the algae growth to a minimum. How should you decorate a fish tank? Sanders says that decorating a fish tank is key, because “fish like having fun things to look at.” She suggests fake plants, which many fish — especially goldfish — like to root around in. For betta fish, who have heavier, more delicate fins, she suggests purchasing betta-specific decor and plenty of rest spots, such as hammocks for your fish. Do you need to test your aquarium water? According to Sanders, water quality is “the most important influence on fish health” and needs to be checked regularly. “You absolutely have to test your water chemistry,” she says. “You can not tell anything about the health of your water from simply looking at it.” Both she and Rosenbloom suggest the liquid-based, API test kits listed above for the best and most consistent results. They also warn against using water test strips, as Rosenbloom says they can be “extremely inaccurate”. How often should you test your aquarium water? Sanders recommends testing your water daily if you have a new tank or filter. However, if your system is more established (at least two months old), she says you can decrease it to weekly, and then once a month as time goes on. How should you prepare an aquarium for fish? Sanders and Rosenbloom both agree that an aquarium should be prepped far in advance of the fish’s arrival. Sanders says the first step is rinsing all of your new equipment to fully remove any dust or debris. “When your tank is fully filled and your equipment is running, allow it to run for a few hours to get all of the particulates out,” she says. Both experts also suggest starting with only a few fish in your tank. This is due to a process called cycling, which Sanders describes as the process of establishing your tank’s biological filtration system — basically, in order for your fish to survive, ammonia (fish waste), must be converted to nitrate, which is then removed from the water system through water changes or by aquatic plants. It’s best to let this process cycle through for around two months before expanding your fish family. Following those first few months, you can feel free to add more fish to your aquarium. “Always add fish in small numbers,” adds Rosenbloom, “so that their waste doesn’t overwhelm your tank’s filtration.” This can lead to the cycle restarting, which he says will “force your fish to live in a toxic environment.” Lastly, both experts recommend taking your fish to an aquatic veterinarian at least annually for health checks; you can find your local aquatic vet via the American Association of Fish Veterinarians website.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience.

Dr. Jessie Sanders is an aquatic veterinarian and the owner of Aquatic Veterinary Services in California.

is an aquatic veterinarian and the owner of Aquatic Veterinary Services in California. Dr. Ben Rosenbloom is an aquatic veterinarian and the owner of Wet Pet Vet in New York City

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select, covering topics in skin care, wellness and lifestyle like the best pet-safe plants. For this article, I interviewed aquatic veterinarians about their tips, advice and product recommendations for new pet fish owners.

