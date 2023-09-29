Anyone who really, really loves their pet knows houseplant shopping can be challenging. Being a full time pet and plant parent means certain antics are possible, like your dog digging through soil or your cat chewing on leaves — so, pet owners must ensure those plants are safe for their curious animal friends.

Dr. Nicole Savageau, a board-certified veterinarian with The Vets, says that choosing harmless indoor plants is “essential for the well-being of your pets,” and that unsafe plants can lead to health risks in multiple ways.

To help you choose the best pet-safe plants, we asked experts to share their top choices, and their advice for ensuring pets can live in harmony with your indoor garden.

With the sheer number of different plant species available to shop, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. We consulted experts in veterinary medicine to find the best pet-safe plants, and used the following criteria to guide us:

Plant toxicity : “Toxic plants can vary in the type and severity of toxins they contain. Some may have toxic leaves, while others can have toxic berries, seeds, or bulbs,” says Dr. Karyn Bischoff, a veterinary toxicologist at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “Many plants prefer not to be eaten, so they have developed some very creative ways to prevent being munched on.” The leaves of low-maintenance plants, like philodendron, pothos, and monstera, for example, can cause pain and swelling with just one bite. “The plant cells contain little containers of microscopic spears (called raphides) that continually baste in a cocktail of irritant chemicals. When a person or other animal bites into the leaves, the spring-loaded spears penetrate the surface of the mouth,” she says. Other plants, like the sago palm, can be sneaky in their approach toward dogs through a seed or broken stem. “He or she will have gastroenteritis with vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. After a day or so, they’ll feel as good as new, but the worst is yet to come: they get liver failure after another day or two, and it’s usually lethal,” Bischoff adds. Pet owners should consult with their veterinarian or refer to reliable sources like the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals (ASPCA) for accurate lists of toxic and non-toxic plants before shopping.

Best pet-safe plants

Find our expert-recommended choices for the best pet-safe plants below, along with light and watering instructions.

Both Bischoff and Savageau recommend the spider plant, and with its green arching leaves, it’s a great statement piece for any home. Besides being pet-safe, the spider plant is also known for its air-purifying qualities, making it both a beautiful and functional addition to your household. Place it in a hanging basket for extra flair.

Ideal Lighting: Low to bright and indirect | Watering Schedule: When soil is mostly dry

Due to their fleshy, multicolored leaves, peperomias are often mistaken for succulents. Bischoff recommends this pet-safe option, and with over 1500 species, pet owners have plenty of choice and flexibility in selecting a peperomia that matches their style.

Ideal Lighting: Species-dependent | Watering Schedule: Species-dependent

Also called the “house leek,” Bischoff recommends these thick, pointed rosettes as a succulent option for plant-loving pet owners. Because of its low-maintenance care routine, this plant is great for corners and crevices where other plants may have a hard time growing (and where your pet may have a hard time reaching it).

Ideal Lighting: Bright and direct | Watering Schedule: Minimal, only when soil is fully dry

The purple passion plant gets its vibrant color from the tiny hairs that cover its leaves and stem. Bischoff recommends this velvety plant for pet owners, and it would be especially suited for people who want to add a colorful accent to their homes. Thanks to its trailing vines, the purple passion plant is commonly used as a decorative element, and looks especially good in a hanging basket.

Ideal Lighting: Bright and indirect | Watering Schedule: Once a week, or when soil is totally dry

The Boston fern is an arching, blue-green plant with plenty of shady fronds and foliage. Though your pet may enjoy lounging underneath this classic houseplant on a sunny day, Bischoff and Savageau recommend the fern not for its aesthetic qualities, but for its pet-safe properties — the impressive display is just an added bonus.

Ideal Lighting: Bright and indirect | Watering Schedule: Once a week, keeping soil slightly moist

With its tall green canes and narrow, clustered leaves, golden bamboo is a plant that can grow in large pots. Bischoff recommends this for pet owners who want tall plants, but be careful when shopping — bamboo has over 1,000 different species, some of which, like lucky bamboo, are toxic to cats.

Ideal Lighting: Bright and direct | Watering Schedule: 2-3 times a week, keeping soil slightly moist

For pet owners who want edible pet-safe plants, Bischoff suggests an assorted variety of herbs that can be grown indoors. She names basil, parsley, cilantro and rosemary specifically, all of which add a fragrant, burst of green to any space — and are also safe for both you and your pet to consume.

Ideal Lighting: Species-dependent | Watering Schedule: Species-dependent

Frequently asked questions How should I introduce new plants into my home? When it comes to introducing plants into a space with a pet, Dr. Savageau suggests a gradual approach. ”Start by placing the plants in an area your pet doesn't frequent and observe their reaction,” she says. “If your pet shows interest, provide positive reinforcement and gradually move the plants closer.” Dr. Bishcoff even suggests getting your pet their own plant — something she often does herself. “One thing I do like to do sometimes is give my animals one of the potted plants that’s available at the pet shop specifically for them,” she says. “These are plants that they can chew on to their hearts’ content.” For this, she recommends catnip or pet grass. When introducing a new pet into your already plant-filled home, Dr. Dana Varble, Chief Veterinary Officer at North American Veterinary Community suggests a walk-through inspection of your plants, to check them for pet safety. Some things to check for include the placement of your plants, the durability of their pots and containers and if they show any signs of pet wear and tear. Where should I place the plants in my home? When deciding on where to place new plants in your home, Dr. Varble says that you may have to get creative to keep them away from any furry friends. “Luckily it’s easy to keep plants on stands, countertops or even in hanging pots and keep them out of the reach of most dogs, rabbits, and other small animals,” she says. However, she warns that it may be trickier for cat owners, since felines are particularly agile. “If they are near countertops, bookcases, or window sills, even some of the best-trained cats may get curious and climb up and take a few nibbles,” she says. To combat this, she suggests keeping your plants in a separate room with a secure door, and checking the locations of hanging and potted plants for any nearby furniture or décor that your cat may adventure up to.” What if my pet ingests something unsafe? To start, Dr. Varble suggests identifying the plant that was ingested — ‘this can eliminate a lot of guessing and help your veterinarian provide appropriate care for your pet,” she says. The next best course of action is to contact your pet’s vet, an emergency veterinary hospital or animal poison control center. She also suggests at-home actions that may reduce any toxic effects while your pet waits for medical attention, such as rinsing out their mouth, or providing small amounts of food and milk. Varble recommends that pet owners plan in advance as well. Knowing where your pets’ essentials (leashes, carriers , medical records etc.) are located can help you to head out quickly in an emergency. Staying calm is also important, since many pets are sensitive and reactive to their owners’ moods, according to her. What other resources are available to pet owners about plant toxicity? All three experts strongly recommend checking the ASPCA list of toxic and non-toxic plants before any new plant shopping. “If you can, print out that list and keep it with your pets' information or file it with the care of your houseplants,” says Varble. Bischoff uses the website frequently for her own reference, and suggests cross-referencing any potential new plants with their database. Bischoff, Savageau and Varble also all recommend consulting with your veterinarian before making your plant purchase, and keeping an emergency vet or an animal poison control phone number on standby, in case of any plant-related pet emergencies.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Nicole Savageau is a board-certified veterinarian with The Vets. Her professional interests include feline medicine (she adores cats), preventative care, and cytology.

Dr. Karyn Bischoff is a veterinary toxicologist and associate professor of practice at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Her research interests include pet food safety, domestic animals and the food chain.

Dr. Dana Varble is a board-certified veterinarian and the Chief Veterinary Officer at North American Veterinary Community.Her professional interests include organized veterinary medicine, learning methodology, venomous bites and stings and antivenom development.

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed veterinary experts to gather their guidance on what to look for when shopping for pet-friendly indoor plants.

