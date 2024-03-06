Need new sneakers? Looking for some supportive leggings to help you get through your next yoga class? If you want athletic wear, now is a great time to shop. Nike is having a Women’s Week sale and currently offering 25% off all sale items for — you guessed it — women.

Below, we have highlighted some top deals offered during Nike’s Women’s Week sale. We focused on popular product categories amongst NBC Select — including sneakers, sports bras, leggings and more.

Best deals during Nike’s Women’s Week sale

We rounded up the best deals at Nike’s Women’s Week sale, focusing on categories and items that NBC Select readers have shown an interest in or are highly rated on the Nike website.

Best sneakers on sale at Nike

According to the brand, these running shoes have a flexible knit upper for maximum comfort and movability and a cushioned sole for support. There is also added texture under the toe to give ultimate traction as you push off with each step. At seven ounces, the shoe is on the lighter side for running sneakers, and it comes in three colors—black, gray and white.

This shoe is made from real and synthetic leather. It is designed for running but stylish enough for casual wear. According to the brand, it has a hidden lacing system for a streamlined look, a foam midsole for cushioning, and a rubber sole with built-in air pockets for traction and comfort.

These casual sneakers are inspired by vintage basketball shoes. The upper is made from suede, lather and mesh, with a slight platform sole for added style. A few colorways are on sale, but the white and gray versions are the most deeply discounted at nearly 50% off.

One of Nike’s most popular styles, the Air Max features an air-filled rubber heel for ultimate cushioning, according to the brand. The upper is stretchy knit and has a bootie-like construction for a supportive fit. This shoe comes in several color combos, but only the bone and light blue combo is available.

Wear these high tops with jeans, a skirt or leggings to add a fun vibe to your look. According to the brand, the leather upper has a padded collar for comfort, and the foam midsole offers responsive cushioning. The sole has perforations for breathability. The white and aluminum color combo is 25% off, while the pale vanilla and topaz sky color is even more deeply discounted.

Best leggings, pants and shorts on sale at Nike

These high-rise sweatpants are made of midweight fleece to keep you warm but not overly so. They’re oversized for a baggy fit and have a drawstring waist for a custom fit. These sweats are available in sizes XS through XXL and multiple colors, including black, fireberry, oil green, and more.

According to the brand, these leggings are made of stretchy fabric with Nike’s signature Dri-FIT technology to wick moisture away from the body and keep you cool. There’s a hidden pocket in the waistband to stash things like keys or cash while working out. The sides of these leggings are seamless, and they have a contoured waistband for a snug fit. These leggings come in sizes XXS through XXL and seven different colors that are discounted between 38% and 48%, plus the additional 25% off.

Made for curvy bodies, these leggings come in sizes 0X through 4X and come in eight colors — including rush fuschia, playful pink and diffused blue. These pants have six pockets and the fabric is compressive for added support, according to the brand. The waistband sits high on the waist and has an inner drawstring for stay-put fit.

These bike shorts hit at mid-thigh and can be worn to a workout or for a more casual look. They are made of cotton, polyester and spandex and come in sizes XS through XXL. While these shorts come in six colors, the oil green is most discounted at over 40% off.

These moisture-wicking shorts, made from a soft woven fabric, come in sizes XS through XXL. They are intended for running or HIIT workouts and have multiple pockets. The high-rise elastic waistband hugs your body for a supportive fit that won’t slip as you move.

Best sports bras and tops on sale at Nike

This sports bra offers medium support and is made with moisture-wicking fabric. It has removable pads and adjustable straps and comes in six different colors, including white, cosmic fuschia and black. All of the colors are are currently on sale, but the white is most deeply discounted — it is 50% off, plus the additional 25% off.

Offered in two colors (black and red stardust) and sizes XXS through XXL, this short-sleeve workout top is made with Nike’s Dr-FIT material to wick moisture and has mesh areas to promote airflow, according to the brand. This shirt also has four-way stretch to better fit different body types and sizes.

Stay warm with this fleece sweatshirt. It has ribbed cuffs and hem to keep this top in place as you move. This hoodie comes in various colors, but the honeydew shade is on sale. It is available in sizes XXS through XXL.

The black version of this jacket is 25% off, with an extra 25% off for Nike’s Women’s Week sale. It comes in sizes XS through XXL and has a cinchable waist for a more tailored look. The jacket has a water-repellent coating and two flap pockets with hook-and-loop closures to store things securely. This nylon jacket is machine washable and can be air-dried.

This tank has a built-in sports bra, sewn-in padding and a racerback. According to the brand, the bra provides medium support and has mesh sewn into it for breathability. The tank is moisture-wicking and comes in sizes XS through XXL. It comes in diffused blue, deep jungle, noble red, white and black — the last two aren’t on sale.

