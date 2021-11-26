Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This Black Friday, we’re seeing lots of firsts and closest — and right now, we’re adding to that list one of our favorite exercise bikes from NordicTrack, down to its lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals around.

While I’m a Peloton fan and user, Select editorial director Gideon Grudo chose against it once the pandemic forced him to stay at home: Instead, he went with NordicTrack’s high-end S22i Studio Cycle, which offers a lot of the same things you’d expect from an at-home exercise bike. But it does boast one unique feature: incline/decline.

“When the virtual rider I’m following starts climbing a hill somewhere in Europe and my bike inclines to match them, I’m fully immersed and focused,” Grudo told me. “It’s like nothing I’ve personally experienced on an exercise bike.”

Grudo got his S22i for $2,000 — today’s deal cuts 25 percent off of that. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 3,459 reviewers on Amazon

In our guide to at-home exercise bikes, Chicago-based certified personal trainer Eric Ridings said that if he had to pick his top choice, it would be the NordicTrack Bike. “It’s a quality product at a good price, and the trainers and coaching involved are excellent,” he explained. The bike has a 22-inch touchscreen and offers studio sessions on demand. The brand's iFit trainers are able to actually control your bike’s resistance, incline and decline in the live interactive classes.

