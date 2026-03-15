Right now, Nordstrom is offering deals on high end beauty brands — including Elemis, Clinique, Kiehl’s, Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and more. During the sale, you can find deals on all types of products, like moisturizers, serums and eye creams. Most items are marked down by 15 percent, but I scoured the sale and found a handful of items for popular brands for up to 25 percent off. The sale ends today, so check it out before the deals are over.

The best deals during Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale

This moisturizer contains squalane and glycerin to deeply hydrate your skin. But even though it is a heavy duty hydrator, it feels lightweight on your skin and absorbs quickly. The cream is also free of fragrance, making it good for those who are sensitive to scents.

Experts have previously told us that retinol can help improve skin texture and address fine lines. This retinoid balm comes in a stick form to make it easier to dab on the area under your eyes, smile lines or on your forehead. In addition to retinoid (a form of retinol), it also contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump.

A combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides and Ectoin work together in this eye cream to hydrate, brighten and firm the delicate skin under your eyes. The cream can be used morning or night and the tube has a fine tip applicator that allows you to dispense just enough product for the small area without wasting any.

I’ve used this face wash off and on for a number of years and love the way it brightens my skin and leaves me glowy. It contains enzymes to remove makeup, dirt and grime while also gently exfoliating as you cleanse. And since exfoliating can irritate your complexion, this cleanser also contains Babassu oil, which soothes and infuses moisture back into your skin.

I love a multitasking product and this moisturizer definitely fits the bill. Not only does it hydrate skin, it primes your complexion for makeup — allowing your cosmetics to go on smoother and last longer. The cream contains a blend of vitamins A, B and C and hyaluronic acid to nourish. Though it goes on heavy, it sinks into skin quickly and leaves it feeling smooth and supple.

More deals to shop during Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale

Why this sale is worth it

Popular brands marked down

Up to 25% off

Deals across skin care, hair care, fragrance and cosmetics

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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