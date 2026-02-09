Retinoids have long been popular for their ability to both speed up skin cell turnover and stimulate collagen production, contributing to firmer, smoother skin over time. But they can come with some uncomfortable drawbacks, including dryness and flakiness, especially for those with sensitive skin. One alternative that doctors recommend is peptides. Not only are they generally gentle, but they can also offer a wide variety of benefits for your skin. Depending on the type of peptide(s) in your skin care, they can help smooth fine lines, soften wrinkles and even improve skin barrier function without the drawbacks that come with other ingredients, such as retinoids.

To help you choose the right products with peptides, we spoke to three board-certified dermatologists about what to look for in a formula and who should be using them.

What is a peptide?

Peptides are naturally found within skin. For context: Amino acids are the building blocks in the body. A chain of amino acids is a peptide, and a chain of peptides forms a protein, according to New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Gloria Lin. Peptides are involved in many different functions in skin, including stimulating tissue production and supporting wound healing, according to Lin.

How I picked the best peptide products

The best peptide products can address various skin concerns and fit into different steps of your skin care routine, depending on the formulation and exact type of peptides. Here’s what to consider when you’re shopping:

Types of peptides: Manufacturers use four types of peptides in skin care, and they work in different ways within skin to carry out different functions (like relaxing muscles and encouraging collagen production).

Manufacturers use four types of peptides in skin care, and they work in different ways within skin to carry out different functions (like relaxing muscles and encouraging collagen production). Other ingredients : Peptides pair well with hydrating ingredients, antioxidants and retinoids. These can complement their benefits.

: Peptides pair well with hydrating ingredients, antioxidants and retinoids. These can complement their benefits. Product category: You can find peptides in cleansers and masks, but they’re most effective in formulas that remain on your skin, such as face serums and moisturizers.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best peptide products of 2026

Best Overall

Alastin Daily Restorative Cream $ 258.00 Alastin What to know What we like Suitable for sensitive skin

Works as daily moisturizer Something to note Very expensive

This face cream is a go-to for Dr. Lauren Fine, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, IL. “It’s super easy to use and not drying or irritating,” she says, noting that it also layers nicely beneath sunscreen and makeup. It has antioxidants to defend skin against environmental aggressors, as well as a peptide that can restore volume to skin and help create and maintain new collagen and elastin, according to the brand.

Best cream

SkinBetter Science InterFuse Treatment Cream $ 150.00 Skin Better What to know What we like Works for both face and neck

Comes in two sizes Something to note Expensive

“This cream employs a novel approach by delivering a high peptide concentration deep into the skin, making it impactful in reducing wrinkles and lines,” says Dr. Danilo Del Campo, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, IL. The lightweight formula has two types of peptides: Messenger peptides instruct cells to create more collagen and elastin, while neuropeptides minimize muscle movement to smooth the appearance of lines, according to the brand.

Best drugstore formula

Del Campo says this line is a good option “for those seeking cost-effective and potent peptide formulations that are suitable even for sensitive skin.” Billed as an alternative to retinoids, it also has niacinamide and panthenol to help brighten and condition skin, respectively, according to the brand. It’s also hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

Best lip balm

The Olehenriksen Pout Preserve made our list of the best lip balms because it’s one of the most hydrating and long-lasting options our editors tested (most say it left their lips soft and hydrated for at least two hours). “It’s thick and glossy, which completely coats my very dry lips and provides some relief in the winter,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who received a sample from the brand. The balm has a combination of peptides that make your lips look fuller and more plump, while the kokum and mango seed butter and cloudberry oil in it make them feel softer and more moisturized. It comes in three additional shades: chocolate brown (hot cocoa scent), mauve pink (strawberry scent) and beige nude (vanilla brown sugar scent).

Best for fine lines

Lin likes that this formula has six signal peptides, all of which work to stimulate collagen production. On top of that, she says, it also has hyaluronic acid to improve hydration.The fragrance-free formula will also sink into skin quickly and can address fine lines like crow’s feet, according to the brand.

Best lightweight formula

Chances are, you’ve seen someone on social media rave about Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid. The viral serum has a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that includes a neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptide, which helps reduce fine lines, says Lin. It also combines other hydrating ingredients dermatologists love: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and marula oil, according to the brand.

Best brightening formula

This serum has it all, including omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and a brightening peptide to improve the skin barrier and even out skin tone, according to the brand. It’s a good option if you find other ingredients to be too irritating, says Fine. “Products that contain both peptides and antioxidants can be ideal for people who have dry or sensitive skin and cannot tolerate acids or retinoids in their daily routine,” she says.

Best serum

This formula has a 30% concentration of 10 different peptides, as well as hyaluronic acid for hydration and plump skin in the short term, according to Lin. “It does contain copper peptide and carnosine, so it can be helpful for collagen production, wound healing and protection against free radical formation,” she says. You can use it morning and night, and it works well when you pair it with retinoids, according to the brand.

Best splurge

This is a favorite of both Fine and Dr. Gabriela Soza, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City, who uses it in her own routine. Fine likes that, in addition to using both growth factors and peptides, it’s “excellent for maintaining a healthy skin barrier and hydration,” she says. It also targets both fine lines and uneven or dull skin tone, according to the brand.

Best hydrating formula

Ideal for dry skin types, this serum uses hyaluronic acid and squalane to add additional hydration to skin and offer a plumping effect, making it a favorite of Lin. Plus, she says, “the copper peptide helps with collagen and elastin production.” You can use it morning and night, but keep in mind that it doesn’t pair well with vitamin C or alpha hydroxy acids, as these will reduce the efficacy of the peptide, according to the brand.

Best budget-friendly formula

Peptides can be an investment, but this formula comes at a more approachable price point, says Lin. It also uses “five different peptides, including a copper peptide, to help stimulate the production of collagen and elastin,” she says. It also has hyaluronic acid and amino acids, and you can use it twice a day.

Best exfoliating formula

Lin likes that this formula uses lactic acid alongside signal peptides, saying that the acid can enhance the penetration of those peptides into skin. However, it “might not be suitable for more sensitive skin types due to the lactic acid,” she says. “This can be drying and irritating.” It also has hyaluronic acid, squalane and marula oil, and the formula is vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

Best for dry skin

Skinfix’s Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream is a rich moisturizer that includes peptides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, making it a solid pick for those with dry skin. “I use this as a night cream on my driest days, and I wake up with softer skin and a lot less dry patches,” says Godio. Although it’s on the pricier side, the brand offers a refill option that makes it less expensive on the second purchase.

Frequently asked questions What do peptides do for your skin? Peptides serve as the messengers between skin cells. “They instruct cells to execute various vital tasks that ensure optimal skin health and appearance,” says Del Campo. In topical formulations, peptides masquerade as those naturally present in our skin — and in doing so, trigger reactions, like boosting collagen production or speeding up skin repair. Ultimately, they have the “capacity to sway biological processes,” he says. That becomes all the more important with age. Not only do our natural levels of peptides dip, but so does the integrity of our collagen and elastin. “Collagen and elastin are essentially what gives skin structure, support and its ability to ‘bounce back’,” says Fine. In spurring more production of these proteins, peptides are able to offset this. That said, they’re not a one-trick pony. “Certain peptides also possess anti-inflammatory characteristics, which can help calm skin and lessen redness,” says Del Campo. Others, meanwhile, may fortify skin barrier function, allowing for better hydration and protection from environmental stressors, he says. Which peptide is best for skin? There are four primary types of peptides, according to Lin: Signal peptides trigger “signals” to cue cells to carry out certain actions, like producing collagen and elastin.

trigger “signals” to cue cells to carry out certain actions, like producing collagen and elastin. Carrier peptides deliver ingredients into the skin, where they can offer their benefits deep within skin.

deliver ingredients into the skin, where they can offer their benefits deep within skin. Enzyme-inhibiting peptides can slow or stop enzymatic reactions, such as those that contribute to the breakdown of collagen.

can slow or stop enzymatic reactions, such as those that contribute to the breakdown of collagen. Neurotransmitter peptides block the release of chemicals related to muscle contractions, which are involved during wrinkle formation. That said, these are not equally powerful. As of now, only signal and carrier peptides have the scientific literature to back up their efficacy in skin care products. And while they’re promising, “more research needs to be done on enzyme inhibitor and neurotransmitter peptides in patient studies to determine its true effectiveness,” says Lin. What's better, peptides or retinol? For one, most people can use peptides (unless you have some sort of allergy, which isn’t common). While retinol can be associated with dryness and irritation, peptides tend to be more gentle and tolerable, says Lin. For that reason, peptides may be better for those who have dry or sensitive skin — and are a worthwhile retinol alternative. However, the advantage of retinoids, a class of vitamin A derivatives that can stimulate collagen production and speed up cell turnover, is that they have decades of research to back up their efficacy. And despite the promising nature of peptides, they still merit more research, says Del Campo. “For instance, the exact methods by which various peptides impact skin cells at the molecular level is not entirely clear,” he says. “Moreover, the long-term impact of peptide usage lacks comprehensive documentation. More research is needed to understand how peptides interplay with different skin types and conditions over time.” Their overall stability and efficacy in penetrating skin to reach specific targets is also a little unclear at the moment. For that reason, instead of adding a peptide product to your routine and calling it a day, the best scenario might be to use one consistently with other products like sunscreen, retinol and vitamin C, says Lin. What can’t you layer with peptides? While most other skin care products work well alongside peptides, the exception is alpha hydroxy acids (which includes glycolic acid, lactic acid and mandelic acid, among others). These can render the peptides less effective and interfere with results. That said, there are certain products that pair these ingredients together; if that’s the case, they may be formulated in a way that avoids this issue.

How to shop for skin care products with peptides

When shopping, keep in mind that different peptides execute different functions in skin. The two most common types of peptides in skin care formulas are signal and carrier peptides, says Lin.

“Signal peptides could include palmitoyl tripeptide, tetrapeptides, pentapeptides, and hexapeptides, along with carnosine, which also has antioxidant properties,” she says. Meanwhile, carrier peptides include ingredients like copper tripeptide and manganese tripeptide. They can usher other actives where they’re needed for collagen and elastin production, wound healing and other benefits.

Pairing peptides with other active ingredients can also amplify their benefits, says Del Campo; these include antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws water into skin. “Pairing peptides with hydrating substances can enhance moisture levels, while antioxidants provide protection against environmental damage,” he says. He also recommends using them alongside ceramides and niacinamide; the three can work together to fortify the skin barrier.

Finally, Lin recommends seeking out peptides in serums and moisturizers, as they “may have superior penetration,” she says. “These have prolonged contact with the skin compared to cleansers or other products that are meant to be washed off.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Danilo Del Campo, M.D. , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, IL, whose specialities include cosmetic dermatology and medical dermatology.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, IL, whose specialities include cosmetic dermatology and medical dermatology. Gloria Lin, M.D. , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York. Lauren Fine, M.D., FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago, IL, whose research interests include adult female acne, acne scarring and hair loss.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a freelance beauty writer and editor who’s been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like curl types and vitamin E. For this article, I spoke to three dermatologists to narrow down the best peptide products to shop, and highlighted their recommendations about what to consider when shopping.