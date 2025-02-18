Spring is quickly approaching, and now is a great time to invest in a new pair of sneakers for your upcoming outdoor activities. Whether you’re in need of walking or running shoes, you can find what you’re looking for during Nordstrom’s sneaker sale, which has up to 65% off on some of our favorite brands.

Below, I rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers at Nordstrom right now, including options our NBC Select editors love. However, things are selling quickly, so I recommend shopping as soon as possible.

SKIP AHEAD Best Nordstrom sneaker sale deals | More Nordstrom sales | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best deals from Nordstrom’s sneaker sale

This is our favorite lightweight running shoe due to its semi-firm cushioning that keeps your feet close to the ground and a durable rubber outsole that gives the sneaker extra grip, says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. She likes that they help her move around freely without weighing her down, plus the shoe’s tongue is attached to the upper, which keeps it in place as you run.

I got my first pair of Ultraboosts as a gift back in 2018, and they lasted me over six years as my go-to gym shoes. They have a cushioned, springy sole that’s comfortable for walking, working out and all-day wear, in my experience. They’re made from recycled ocean plastic that gives the sneaker lots of stretch, so it can give your feet gentle but still firm support, according to the brand. I also love that the shoes are designed to be pull-on, so no need to fuss with laces; you just slide your feet in and you’re good to go.

The Hoka Clifton 9 is our choice for best overall Hoka walking shoe because it has “just the right amount of everything”, says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. She walked for miles in these shoes and says they have great traction and a springy outsole that helps to propel her feet forward. NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez also says they’re very comfortable and fit true to size.

These running shoes are designed for all-weather use — they have a rubber sole inspired by winter tires, which helps them grip the ground and channel water out of the way while you run, according to the brand. The sneaker’s upper is made from a water-resistant mesh material, and the shoe also has removable, cushioned insoles for extra comfort.

You can use these sneakers for both running and everyday wear. They have a gel cushion that’s designed to absorb impact as you walk for more comfort, and a knit upper for breathability, according to the brand. The sneaker also has reflective details to make them visible in the evening and during night runs, according to Asics.

Saucony makes some of our favorite running shoes, and this model is made from a breathable mesh and foam for extra cushioning while you run, according to the brand. The mesh ventilates your feet and prevents excessive sweating, while the removable, cushioned insole helps with arch support, says Saucony.

This sneaker is made from a strong, synthetic leather that can easily hold up to wear and tear that comes with playing basketball outdoors, according to the brand. It’s highly rated with a 4.3-star average rating from 24 reviews at Nordstrom, and has soft, fabric details that add to the vintage design.

We’re huge Brooks fans at NBC Select, and this model is ideal for all-weather running. The mesh upper is covered in a water-resistant layer that helps protect it against rain and puddles, according to the brand. The shoe also has increased cushioning, plus a 4.1-star average rating from 53 reviews at Nordstrom.

You can wear these gender-inclusive Salomon sneakers in any terrain, according to the brand. They have a one-pull lace system that makes it easy to slip them on and off, and includes mudguards and added traction on the soles for rougher terrain. The sneakers also have extra cushioning for comfort while hiking, according to the brand.

More Nordstrom sneaker deals to shop now

Up to 60% off Nike

Up to 60% off AllSaints

Up to 60% off Tory Burch

Up to 60% off Vince

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year. To find the best deals from the Nordstrom sneaker sale, I rounded up highly rated, on-sale sneakers, as well as items our NBC Select editors love.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.