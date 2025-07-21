When it comes to deodorant, picking the right formula is a personal decision. Some people prefer antiperspirants (which help stop sweating) and others opt for deodorants (which mask bad smells). But one thing we’re confident about is that nobody wants to use a deodorant that's been recalled, which is why we are sharing this news: The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on 67,000 cases of Power Stick antiperspirant.

Below, find more details on what this recall means and a list of deodorants you can use instead.

Why were Power Stick deodorants recalled?

According to the FDA, 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant have been recalled. The recall was initiated on July 10, and it applies to the following products from the brand:

Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, 1.8 oz/ 53 mL UPC Code 815195019313

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL UPC Code 815195018194

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 1.8 oz/53 mL UPC Code 815195018224

There was no specific reason given for the recall, only that the items were recalled for deviating from Current Good Manufacturing Practices — a set of standards established by the FDA.

Power Stick deodorant is sold at Dollar Tree, Walmart and on Amazon. No information has been given on what to do if you have already purchased one of these products, though it is usually recommended that you stop using anything that has been recalled.

Other deodorants to use instead

If the recall impacted your deodorant or you just happen to be in the market for something new, we curated some helpful recommendations below. All of them are deodorants we have either previously recommended or are formulas with high ratings.

NBC Select Senior Manager of Community Engagement Rosalie Sparaco, who considers herself a “very sweaty person” went on a deodorant testing mission two years ago. She was looking for a formula that she could use while wearing a heavy ball gown on her wedding day and after trying a few options from Amazon, she landed on this and has been using it ever since. “This one was the absolute best,” she says. “It always keeps me physically dry without smelling all day long, and will even last until the next morning. It really does stay effective that long. I recommend it to anyone for their wedding day, for the summer, or even if they just sweat a lot.”

NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris wasn’t sure she’d like a whole body deodorant, but wound up loving this one after trying it — so much so, she wrote an entire review about it. “I can wear this deodorant through a full day at the office, an evening workout and cooking dinner without even a hint of odor,” she says. It protects against odor for up to 72 hours and you can use it all over your body, according to the brand.

For those who prefer a spray, Dove makes a great option. It dries clear and has 48-hour protection, according to the brand. It also comes in several scents, so you can choose one that best suits your preferences. Hold it six inches away from your underarm and apply it in two to three short bursts.

The stick version of this deodorant was recommended in our guide to the best deodorants. This one has a roll-on top, similar to the recalled products. It has 15% aluminum chloride (the highest strength available over-the-counter) to help stop sweating, according to the brand. It is fragrance-free and offers 72-hour protection. It has a 4.2-star average from 39,658 reviews on Amazon.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

