Presidents Day weekend is here, and for those in the market for big-ticket items like large household appliances and flatscreen TVs, this holiday weekend provides ample savings opportunity. Yet there is one other major item that consumers most associate with Presidents Day: mattresses. “If you’re in the market for a new bed, it’s a great time to buy,” said Julie Ramhold, DealNews consumer analyst, noting that retailers are offering deep discounts because they need to move their inventory. “It’s really the last hurrah before the new models are released in mid- to late spring. And the good thing about mattresses is that they really don’t change much. It’s not like electronics. Mattresses stay pretty consistent. So it’s not worth waiting on the new models unless there’s something earth-shattering coming out.”

Ramhold also said this year’s sales are “a win-win for consumers” because the sales seem to be more robust than in the past, surmising that retailers may be offering extra discounts to offset inflation. “Overstock is offering some mattresses for as little as $199,” she said.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

To help you snag great discounts this Presidents Day, we’ve gathered some of the best mattress deals we could find from top-rated brands, as well as some sales from notable, expert-recommended brands we think are worth knowing about. We used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure that the items we listed are at their lowest price in three months. The ones in our roundup are all Queen-sized mattresses for comparison sake, but they come in all sizes, from Twin to King.

Lowest price in three months

4.6-star average rating from 5,976 reviews on Helix

Medium feel, side-sleeper friendly, 100-night trial

Helix — a brand we featured in our firm and soft mattress guides — says that this medium firm mattress is ideal for side sleepers. According to the brand, the mattress is 12 inches thick, has three foam layers and a layer of coils, and it’s all wrapped in a cover that the company says promotes airflow. For their Presidents Day sale, the company is offering up to 25% off sitewide if you enter your email, along with two free Dream pillows and free shipping with mattress purchase.

Lowest price in three months

4.5-star average rating from 3,755 reviews on Tuft & Needle

Includes graphite and gel for cooling

This 8-inch mattress from Tuft & Needle (sold exclusively on Amazon) uses the company’s proprietary adaptive foam, which the brand says wicks moisture and heat and is resistant to deep-body imprints. The company is also offering a 100-night free trial and a 10-year warranty.

Lowest price in three months

4.5-star average rating from 4,964 reviews on Amazon.

This Amazon Choice mattress by Select-favorite brand Casper includes a layer of perforated foam for extra airflow, says the brand. It also has an eco-friendly cover made from recycled materials that zips off so you can clean it. Comes with a 100-night free trial.

Lowest price in three months

4.4-star average rating from 108 reviews at Target

Medium-firm feel, cooling properties

Serta is well known for its large selection of mattresses. This Target-exclusive 10-inch-thick Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress has a medium-firm feel, according to the company, and is made with three layers, two of which have gel for cooling.

Lowest price in three months

4.7-star average rating from 8,452 reviews from Sealy

Softer firmness, zoned coil support, 14-inch thickness

This 12-inch hybrid mattress keeps you cool as you sleep, says the brand, adding that its coils are encased in fabric for added comfort and support that’s heightened by its steel-reinforced edge. Sealy also offers free delivery, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Lowest price in three months

4.6-star average rating from 566 reviews on Overstock

Available in plush, medium and firm

This Queen bed-in-a-box is designed with a 2-inch gel memory foam top layer, 4-inch comfort foam layer and an 8-inch base foam layer. The design of this memory foam mattress keeps you cool as you sleep while conforming to the shape of your body, says the brand.

Best Presidents Day mattress sales at additional retailers

Below is a list of Presidents Day mattress sales from notable brands. These sales can include multiple deals, though not every product will be the best deal around.

Brooklyn Bedding : 30% off sitewide through Feb. 20.

: 30% off sitewide through Feb. 20. Bear : 35% off sitewide plus $325 worth of free sleep accessories with mattress purchase.

: 35% off sitewide plus $325 worth of free sleep accessories with mattress purchase. Allswell : 20% off all mattresses and free shipping with code SWEETDEAL.

: 20% off all mattresses and free shipping with code SWEETDEAL. Tuft & Needle : Up to $625 off on mattresses and up to 30% off bedding.

: Up to $625 off on mattresses and up to 30% off bedding. Avocado Mattress : 10% off sitewide, with up to $880 off mattresses. They also offer up to a 1-year free trial on all their mattresses.

: 10% off sitewide, with up to $880 off mattresses. They also offer up to a 1-year free trial on all their mattresses. Casper : Up to 20% off all mattresses and 10% off other items through Feb. 28.

: Up to 20% off all mattresses and 10% off other items through Feb. 28. Purple : Up to $400 off all mattresses, up to $500 off its Ascent Adjustable Base and 10% off all bedding accessories.

: Up to $400 off all mattresses, up to $500 off its Ascent Adjustable Base and 10% off all bedding accessories. Leesa : Up to $700 off select mattresses, plus a free set of its Hybrid Pillows, valued at up to $278.

: Up to $700 off select mattresses, plus a free set of its Hybrid Pillows, valued at up to $278. Tempur-Pedic : Up to $500 off on adjustable mattress sets, plus a $300 gift if you buy.

: Up to $500 off on adjustable mattress sets, plus a $300 gift if you buy. Amerisleep : $450 off any mattress, along with free shipping.

: $450 off any mattress, along with free shipping. Winkbed : $300 off all mattresses.

: $300 off all mattresses. Layla Sleep : Up to $200 off all mattresses, plus two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows through Feb. 21.

: Up to $200 off all mattresses, plus two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows through Feb. 21. Helix: 25% off sitewide plus two free Dream Pillows and free shipping with code PDS25.

How to shop the Presidents Day mattress sales

Don’t wait until President’s Day. It’s worthwhile to start looking as soon as you flip the calendar to February, said Ramhold. “Some retailers kicked off their sales as early as Feb. 1,” she said. Nectar is offering 33% off sitewide but the sale ends before the weekend. “If they aren’t advertising an end date, I would say 11:59 Monday night is the latest you want to risk,” said Ramhold.

Try before you buy. Mattresses have evolved over the years from the traditional innerspring.Ramhold suggests going to a store to try out different mattress types, whether hybrid or constructed with latex or foam, before you buy. “Go to a chain like Mattress Firm and test them out,” she said. “It’s a good way to find the firmness level you like. You want to make sure you get enough support so you don’t wake up feeling like you slept on a slab of concrete.”

Do your research. The sales are all over the place, said Ramhold, noting that some offer a percentage off, while others offer a dollar amount. Some are even offering free pillows and other bedding accessories. “You need to poke around.”

Read the reviews. Ramhold said a good starting place is to start looking at the top-rated brands, such as Leesa, Sealy, Serta, Casper and Tuft & Needle, and read the reviews. “If you can’t be bothered to read all of them, read the best and the worst and see if there’s a common thread.”

The 5 types of mattresses

Mattresses today have come a long way since the traditional innerspring mattress was introduced by Heinrich Westphal in 1871. Today mattresses have cooling systems, pillow tops, foam layers and more. Below are some of the most well-known types.

Innerspring: An innerspring mattress has a metal coil support system, which gives it its springiness. The designs of the coils vary between brands, but innerspring mattresses in general are pretty firm.

Memory foam: Memory foam is composed of a high-density material that is temperature sensitive, so it molds to your body in response to heat and pressure. As your temperature increases, the foam becomes softer.

Latex: Like memory foam, latex mattresses contour to your body but are not as deeply body-hugging. Latex mattresses are made from rubber tree sap and are hypoallergenic.

Hybrid: A hybrid is a combination of both innerspring and foam, so the foam provides extra comfort, while the coils offer better airflow. Because the foam is reinforced with coils, it’s easier to change sleeping positions than on an all-foam mattress.

Adjustable firmness: Adjustable firmness mattresses can inflate or deflate to the firmness level you prefer and can be done so via an app or remote. Some beds also allow you to adjust each side separately.

Meet our expert

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Julie Ramhold is a senior staff writer and consumer analyst for DealNews.com, a comparison-shopping website that tracks deals on consumer electronics, apparel and more.

