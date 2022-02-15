Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

New & Notable is our daily highlight of recent shopping news, new product launches, notable sales and deals and more.

While Valentine’s Day has come and gone, today might be the best day to buy items commonly associated with the holiday like chocolate and flowers if there’s anyone left on your shopping list. Experts previously told us to wait on purchasing these products until after the holiday — retailers may reduce prices or host sales. Additionally, Safely cleaning products are now available at Walmart in stores and online, giving shoppers more access to the brands’ items nationwide, including Safely’s Dish Soap, which we covered when the brand’s dish collection debuted in October, as well as the brand’s Universal Cleaner and Glass Cleaner, for example, and hand care products including soap, sanitizer and cream. If you’re looking for other cleaning products for your home, Select editor Morgan Greenwald recently recommended the eco-friendly Blueland, and we rounded up a handful of other eco-friendly cleaning products.

SKIP AHEAD Sales and deals

And with Valentine’s Day behind us, we’re shifting our attention from gift guides to Presidents Day sales. Brands and retailers are rolling out discounts across mattresses, furniture, appliances and tech all week, and some savings events have already begun. While you’re shopping, you may notice price increases on some items, a possible result of inflation — we spoke to financial experts about how you can protect your cash as prices increase.

Latest launches from Olive & June, Casper and Alpyn Beauty

Olive & June offers a selection of highly rated hand and foot care products — among those the Cuticle Serum, which we featured in our guide to cuticle care — and it recently expanded its collection with two new items designed to help combat dry hands and cracked heels, issues many people face during the colder months. The Overnight Hand Treatment is a fragrance-free cream designed to be applied before bed so it can absorb into skin while you sleep. It’s formulated with shea butter, pomegranate and fruit extract like apple, cranberry and sweet cherry. The Mani + Pedi Scrub buffs away dry skin, according to the brand, and rinses off after you use it on your hands or feet. The scrub features exfoliating volcanic sand and pink pomelo enzymes, which Olive & June said promotes dead skin cell turnover. It also contains hydrating avocado, apricot and pumpkin oil.

If you’re a hot sleeper, cooling products like specific mattresses and pillows may be of interest. Casper just extended its Cooling Collection — which we covered when it launched last year — with the new Foam Pillow with Snow Technology. It boasts the brand’s HeatDelete Bands — which Casper said helps pull heat away from your head and neck — as well as its AirScape foam that features perforations to circulate air. The pillow has three layers of foam to promote proper head and neck alignment, according to the brand, and is available in Standard and King sizes. Additionally, Casper debuted the Comfy Mattress Topper, which sports a top layer of AirScape foam and a textured knit cover. You can purchase it in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

Alpyn Beauty’s new Bearberry & Vitamin C Glow Serum is made with alpha-hydroxy acids — specifically glycolic and lactic acid — which experts previously told us can help reduce hyperpigmentation and promote evenly toned skin. The product also contains vitamin C, bearberry root and licorice extract to hydrate, resurface and brighten skin, according to the brand. Alpyn Beauty said the serum is suitable for all skin types and helps correct dark spots, and diminish fine lines. Additional ingredients include hyaluronic acid and squalane, in addition to bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, the brand said.

Ongoing February sales

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.