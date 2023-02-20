Presidents Day is here, and the holiday means more than just a three-day weekend of sleeping in and avoiding any and all work activities — it’s also a great time to take advantage of sales across popular shopping categories, including mattresses, furniture, TVs and appliances. With February marking a busy shopping month, experts told us you can expect discounts ranging from 20% to 50% on big-ticket home items during the holiday weekend. Presidents Day also marks the official start to winter clearance, so you’ll be able to save on winter gear, outerwear and more.

To help you make the most of Presidents Day sales going on now, we compiled the best sales and deals to shop across Select reader favorite categories and brands. We also spoke to retail experts about what to buy and what product categories to avoid during the holiday weekend.

The best Presidents Day 2023 deals live now

We rounded up the best Presidents Day deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in, based on previous coverage. Each item was checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 31,461 reviews at Purple

The Purple Mattress is designed with a foam base that’s made up of one soft layer and another firmer layer to provide cushioned support, according to the brand. The foam layer is topped with two inches of the brand's GelFlex Grid, which Purple says is designed to alleviate pressure and promote airflow while you sleep. The mattress comes in seven sizes, ranging from Twin to Split King.

4.3-star average rating from 1,591 reviews on Amazon

The Hisense 50-inch smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV that gives you access to hundreds of apps and streaming services. In addition to 4K picture quality and Bluetooth compatibility to connect soundbars, headphones and stereo equipment, the TV also includes built-in Amazon Alexa to help you change channels, launch apps and more using your voice through the remote. The brand also offers a 58-inch version of this smart TV, which is also on sale.

4.5-star average rating from 103 reviews at Article

This dining table from Article is made from natural walnut wood and its bronze-colored steel legs offer durable support. It has a hidden middle section that extends open when you need more room — the table can sit up to six guests normally, and up to eight people with the extension, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 1,497 reviews at Brooklinen

This Brooklinen Down Comforter is designed to be used year-round and comes with a

down cluster fill and a 100% cotton sateen shell. The comforter has loops on every corner to help attach it to a duvet cover of your choice, Brooklinen says. It’s available in three sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/Cali King.

4.4-star average rating from 1,232 reviews at Best Buy

If you’re looking to upgrade your refrigerator soon, this stainless steel option from LG has a large 28 cubic feet capacity and is compatible with the LG ThinQ app, which allows you to control features like making extra ice and get notifications about usage (including if you accidentally left the fridge door open), maintenance and more.

4.6-star average rating from 17,339 reviews on Amazon

This upright vacuum from Shark is equipped with a HEPA filter, which can filter at least 99.7% of particles and traps dust and allergens that may otherwise contaminate the air in your home, according to the brand. The vacuum also comes with a detachable pod and nozzle to make it portable and help you clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture, upholstery and stairs without having to lug around a heavy vacuum. It also includes a large dustbin that collects debris and can be emptied with the touch of a button, Shark says.

4.2-star average rating from 1,938 reviews on Amazon

We previously recommended this cooling pillow from Tuft & Needle as a great option for hot sleepers. It’s designed with open-cell foam that air can pass through and is infused with graphite and cooling gel to stay cool throughout the night, according to the brand. The pillow comes in two sizes — Standard and King — and the brand says its cover is made from a breathable micro polyamide and polyester fabric.

4.8-star average rating from 376 reviews at Article

Article’s Beau Walnut Floor Mirror measures 77 inches high by 23.5 inches wide and comes with anti-tip hardware and hanging hardware to help you place it in the perfect spot in your home. It’s constructed from a solid, veneered wood with brass-finished metal hardware, and it's hung with black leather straps between the vertical dowels for a sleek and modern look, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 3,758 reviews on Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Nod 8-inch mattress is sold exclusively on Amazon and uses the company’s proprietary adaptive foam, which it says can wick away moisture and heat and is resistant to deep-body imprints. The company is also offering a 100-night free trial and a 10-year warranty.

The best Presidents Day 2023 sales

Here are the best sales across categories and brands during Presidents Day that are live right now — we'll also be posting articles throughout the week on major Shopping reader favorite categories like mattresses and appliances.

Best Presidents Day sales at Select reader favorite retailers

Best Presidents Day furniture sales

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales

Nest Bedding : Up to 60% off bedding and ​​up to 50% off mattresses through Feb. 28

: Up to 60% off bedding and ​​up to 50% off mattresses through Feb. 28 Sleep Number : Up to 50% off select smart beds and more through Feb. 20

: Up to 50% off select smart beds and more through Feb. 20 Brooklyn Bedding : 30% off sitewide using code PRESDAY30 through Feb. 20

: 30% off sitewide using code PRESDAY30 through Feb. 20 Tempur-Pedic : 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress, up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets and more

: 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress, up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets and more Tuft & Needle : Up to 30% off bedding, furniture and more and up to $625 off on mattresses

: Up to 30% off bedding, furniture and more and up to $625 off on mattresses Casper : Up to 25% off mattresses and up to 10% sitewide

: Up to 25% off mattresses and up to 10% sitewide Purple : Up to 25% off bedding bundles and up to $900 off mattress sets

: Up to 25% off bedding bundles and up to $900 off mattress sets Allswell : Up to 20% off mattresses using code SWEETDEAL through Feb. 21

: Up to 20% off mattresses using code SWEETDEAL through Feb. 21 Brooklinen : 15% off select items

: 15% off select items Serta : Up to $1000 off select mattress and adjustable base sets

: Up to $1000 off select mattress and adjustable base sets Leesa: Up to $700 off select mattresses and up to 20% off select bedding

Best Presidents Day home goods and appliances sales

Best Presidents Day tech sales

HP : Up to 70% off select laptops, printers, gaming monitors and more

: Up to 70% off select laptops, printers, gaming monitors and more GameStop : Up to 65% off select video games, up to 25% off select gaming headsets and more

: Up to 65% off select video games, up to 25% off select gaming headsets and more Dell : Up to 48% off monitors, laptops, gaming accessories and more

: Up to 48% off monitors, laptops, gaming accessories and more ASUS : ​​Up to 20% off monitors, Chromebooks, gaming laptops and more through Feb. 21

: ​​Up to 20% off monitors, Chromebooks, gaming laptops and more through Feb. 21 Microsoft: Up to $200 off the Surface Laptop 5 through Feb. 26

Best Presidents Day beauty and apparel sales

​​BaubleBar : Up to 80% off select sale items

: Up to 80% off select sale items Adidas : Up to 65% off select shoes and clothing using code SCORE through Feb. 21

: Up to 65% off select shoes and clothing using code SCORE through Feb. 21 Backcountry : Up to 60% off winter gear and apparel during its Winter Semi-Annual Sale

: Up to 60% off winter gear and apparel during its Winter Semi-Annual Sale Everlane : Up to 60% off men's and women's apparel

: Up to 60% off men's and women's apparel J.Crew : Up to 40% off your purchase using code WEEKEND

: Up to 40% off your purchase using code WEEKEND EyeBuyDirect : Up to 30% off select items using code SAVE4PREZ

: Up to 30% off select items using code SAVE4PREZ Rifle Paper Co .: Extra 30% off all sale items using code EXTRA30

.: Extra 30% off all sale items using code EXTRA30 SkinStore : Up to 30% off beauty favorites using code CELEBRATE through Feb. 27

: Up to 30% off beauty favorites using code CELEBRATE through Feb. 27 Abercrombie & Fitch : 20% off your purchase when you buy three or more items or 15% off when you buy two items through Feb. 20

: 20% off your purchase when you buy three or more items or 15% off when you buy two items through Feb. 20 Madewell: Up to 20% off spring styles using code YESPLEASE

What to shop during Presidents Day 2023 — and what to skip

Like most three-day-weekend holiday sales, Presidents Day sales are usually centered on big-ticket home goods. That includes appliances, mattresses, furniture, rugs and select home tech, including TVs and vacuum cleaners, according to Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at cash back site RetailMeNot. You’ll see retailers slashing up to 40% off appliances, and you’ll likely get the most savings when you purchase an appliance suite rather than a single appliance, McGrath noted. She said shoppers can expect to see similar discounts on mattresses: “It's common to see king-for-queen specials, so you're getting a bigger mattress for the price of a smaller one.”

What's unique about Presidents Day sales this year is the savings will be steeper than previous years due to retailers’ having excess inventory, said Lauren Murphy, director at Wells Fargo. “Retailers came out of December last year slightly over inventory across many categories like apparel, and so they can layer [those deals] on with the timing of Presidents Day weekend happening during the seasonal shift,” she noted. Murphy added that retailers will likely try to get a jump start on discounts outside of big-ticket items during Presidents Day, but she said you'll see “more of a prolonged approach to those discounting strategies.” McGrath agreed, noting that some retailers will even maintain some Presidents Day deals into March.

However, Memorial Day and Labor Day bring weekend sales too, and there is no telling which weekend holiday will have the biggest discounts for shoppers. “If you think about appliances, like a dishwasher or microwave, it's going to be different than the demand of something like a TV,” Murphy said. “Maybe there's a better deal [later on], but you're also just taking a gamble.”

McGrath noted there are a few items she thinks you’re better off waiting until later on in the year to score deeper savings.

Spring apparel : “Stores might tempt you with modest deals on spring apparel over Presidents Day weekend, but you’ll see the biggest savings if you can wait until spring has officially sprung, due to clearance sales when retailers try to offload spring stuff in time for summer,” McGrath said.

: “Stores might tempt you with modest deals on spring apparel over Presidents Day weekend, but you’ll see the biggest savings if you can wait until spring has officially sprung, due to clearance sales when retailers try to offload spring stuff in time for summer,” McGrath said. Patio furniture and outdoor gear: Similar to spring apparel, outdoor items are usually higher in price as demand increases closer to the warmer months. “If you can wait it out, August through to October is actually the optimal time to purchase grills, patio furniture, garden equipment and other outdoor gear, when prices fall by as much as 80%,” McGrath noted.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kristin McGrath is a shopping expert and editor of The Real Deal by RetailMeNot.

is a shopping expert and editor of The Real Deal by RetailMeNot. Lauren Murphy is a retail expert and director at Wells Fargo.

