Select reader-favorite retailer REI is offering steep discounts on highly rated outdoor gear during the brand’s Fourth of July sale. Live now, you can find discounts on tents, kayaks, clothing and more leading up to and through the holiday weekend. We combed through the sale and chose a few of the best deals on top rated products we think you should know about. We used the price trackers like Honey to ensure you’re getting a good discount — every deal below is at its lowest price since at least March.

4.6-star average rating from over 20 reviews at REI

This recycled nylon hiking jacket repels water and is wind-resistant up to 30 miles per hour, according to REI. It weighs 4.3 ounces and can pack into its own small pocket, the brand says, so you should be able stow it away easily until you need it. The jacket includes drawcords at the hood and waist to offer more protection from the outdoor elements. You can also use the hand and chest pockets for carrying essentials while on the trail.

4.6-star average rating from over 210 reviews on REI

These leggings are made from 4-way stretch fabric, which REI says can wick moisture. The pants also include a wide waistband that helps the pants stay securely fitted and provides core support as well as a crotch gusset that can help your range of motion, according to the brand. The leggings also have pockets on the thighs for holding small items like your phone.

4.9-star average rating from over 30 reviews on REI

This lawn chair has a water-repellent treated polyester seat and aluminum frame that holds up to 250 pounds, the brand says. The 8-pound chair folds up for easy storage and has backpack straps and a carry handle for when you need to move it around. When unfolded, the seat measures 16 inches high from the ground.

Other REI discounts

On top of the deals above, the July 4 sale includes wider sales across categories.

