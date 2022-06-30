Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Beyond barbecues and trips to the beach, Fourth of July weekend is also known for its great sales and deals. Brands and retailers slash prices across categories from bedding to apparel, and many host weekend-long savings events to give shoppers plenty of time to browse available discounts (some of which even extend beyond the holiday weekend).

This year especially, shoppers may be more motivated to spend during sales like those taking place during Fourth of July weekend: As inflation continues to be a concern, many are looking for ways to save money, said Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation. “People are more attuned to looking for sales and promotions and planning for them,” she said. “Consumers may also be open to buying a different brand than in the past as they’re looking for the price that’s best for them.”

Since so many brands and retailers offer July Fourth sales, Cullen said shoppers are also likely to shop around and compare prices across sites to find the best deal. With that in mind, we rounded up a handful of July Fourth sales to consider, focusing on categories like furniture, home and kitchen, tech and more — historically, we’ve seen a high volume of deals fall under these categories. We also highlighted competitive deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Best Fourth of July deals

To recommend the best July Fourth deals below, we evaluated highly rated options using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel — everything below is at its lowest price in at least the last 120 days.

4.2-star average rating from over 50 reviews on Avocado

Avocado’s Organic Luxury Mattress is currently $250 off during the brand’s July Fourth sale. Avocado updated the mattress’ design this year: Both the standard (13 ¼ inches thick) and plush version (17 inches thick) are now built with an attached pillow on top with over 3,000 coils arranged in different zones to help support your body while sleeping and isolate motion, the brand says. The mattress is made from 17 layers of material including natural latex, wool, silk, hemp and cotton. You can purchase the mattress in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

4.4-star average rating from over 3,900 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser is one of many options from Waterpik with the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance. The battery-powered device has a 7-ounce water reservoir built into the handle and its tip rotates 360 degrees to reach all areas of your mouth, the brand says. The water flosser offers two pressure settings and comes with four tips as well as a charger.

Select editor Justin Krajeski recently purchased this Pottery Barn bookcase for his studio apartment. It has a slim silhouette and is constructed from steel — its legs also sit on anti-slip pads to keep the shelf in place and prevent floor damage. Krajeski said the bookcase — which has four shelves — can house around eight books. It’s available in a black or white finish and comes with mounting hardware.

4.6-star average rating from over 11,600 reviews on Amazon

At about 10 inches wide and 12 inches tall, Breville’s compact juicer is one of the brand’s smaller models, allowing you to keep it on your countertop or tucked away in a pantry if you have limited kitchen space. It extracts juice using a stainless steel cutting disc surrounded by micro mesh and sports a 3-inch-wide shoot on top to drop whole fruits and vegetables into, eliminating the need to cut them beforehand, the brand says. The juicer comes with a 25-ounce juice jug that has a built-in froth separator and a cleaning brush.

4.7-star average rating from over 2,300 reviews on Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Down Comforter comes in three weights depending on your sleeping preferences, and all three versions are on sale during Fourth of July weekend. The lightweight option is designed for hot sleepers, the ultra-warm option is for those who tend to run cold and the all-season option lands somewhere in the middle, the brand says. The down comforter is stuffed with a down cluster fill and has a cotton sateen shell. The brand says the comforter is treated with antimicrobials and is equipped with loops on every corner to attach a duvet cover.

4.4-star average rating from over 450 reviews on Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective says this V-neck racerback exercise dress is made from 90% rPET fabric (composed of recycled plastic bottles) and 10% spandex. The dress has a built-in unitard complete with a bra and elastic support band around the bust, as well as inner shorts with side pockets. The dress is sweat-wicking and lightweight, according to the brand, and offers UPF 50+ protection. You can purchase the dress in a variety of colors and it comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL.

4.6-star average rating from over 2,900 reviews on Best Buy

Over 4,000 streaming channels are available on this Wi-Fi-equipped TCL TV, which comes with a built-in Roku smart platform so you can watch shows and movies, as well as play games through integrated apps. The TV has a 1080p resolution and two 8W speakers and sports three HDMI inputs as well as a USB input. If you pair the TV with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device, you can also control it with voice commands.

The best Fourth of July sales

Below, we rounded up sales across reader favorite categories to shop this holiday weekend.

Best July Fourth sales from reader favorite retailers

Best July Fourth mattress and bedding sales

Best July Fourth furniture sales

What to shop for during July Fourth — and what to avoid

Summer is full of sales, from Memorial Day at the end of May to Labor Day in early September, and Fourth of July sales — as well as Amazon Prime Day and adjacent retailer offerings — are scattered in between. Cullen said this allows shoppers to budget and spread out their purchases throughout the season.

However, there are some specific product categories experts recommend keeping an eye on during July Fourth sales specifically, which typically start around July 1, said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at cashback browser extension Smarty. He noted that portable and window air conditioners are usually on sale during July Fourth sales, as well as other types of cooling products like fans and other air quality items like air purifiers. Many Americans travel and spend time outside during the summer, so retailers often discount hiking, camping and fishing gear, as well as pools, outdoor toys and games. Porwal suggested looking for these types of products at big box retailers or sporting goods stores, which he said often host “huge weekend sales on these items.”

Clothing and footwear is also commonly on sale during Fourth of July weekend. “Online shoppers should be on the lookout for sitewide sales at popular branded clothing stores to feature summer clothing for children and babies, swimwear and beachwear,” Porwal said. He also recommended browsing sales at activewear-focused retailers.

As for products you may want to wait on purchasing until later this year, Porwal said most back-to-school sales kick in between late July and August. That’s when you’ll find a bigger selection of laptops, tablets, computers and other school-related tech for lower prices. Fall fashion is also likely to be discounted later in the summer into autumn. Porwal noted that 2022 Tax Holidays and student discounts can also help shoppers save when it comes to back-to-school purchases.

July Fourth sales versus Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12 and 13, which is only a week after the July Fourth weekend. In addition to Amazon, many of the larger retailers that host July Fourth sales also usually have them around Prime Day as well, like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Kohls. But while July Fourth sales extend to all shoppers, Amazon Prime Day sale is only open to Prime members. Because of that, July Fourth is the largest summer sales event of the year, Porwal said.

If you plan to shop on Amazon during Prime Day, Porwal said that you can expect to find deep discounts on Amazon products like Kindles, Fire tablets and TVs and Alexa-enabled devices. Some of these products may also be on sale during July Fourth sales, but prices won’t be as low as they will be during Prime Day, he said. Overall, the period that spans July Fourth weekend through Prime Day is when shoppers should expect to see lower prices than any other time this summer, Porwal said. If you have an immediate shopping need or there is something you’ve been keeping your eye on, now is probably the best time to buy this season, experts told us.

