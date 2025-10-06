Join Sam’s Club for just $25 — it’s a deal you’ll actually use

If you’ve considered joining Sam’s Club, now’s a good time to do it. For a limited time, new members can sign up for just $25 — that’s 50% off the regular $50 annual membership fee.

This deal is only available to new Sam’s Club members (or those whose memberships have lapsed for 6+ months). It unlocks access to warehouse pricing on groceries, home goods, electronics, gas and more.

To claim the offer, just head to Sam’s Club’s membership deal page and sign up through the promotion.

Here’s what you need to know.

Right now, non-members can get a year-long Sam’s Club membership for just $25, 50% off the typical $50 membership price for a limited time. (Terms apply. See site for details). The Club tier membership gives you access to savings on gadgets, groceries, household essentials, fashion for the entire family and more. You also get additional perks including members-only deals and sales, same-day delivery and fuel discounts. Plus, Club members can now get free curbside pickup when you spend $50 or more on eligible items.

If you’re looking for even more ways to save, the Sam’s Club Plus membership is now on sale for a limited time, too: Non-members can get the upgraded tier for $70 — that’s $40 off the usual $110 price. (Terms apply. See site for details.) This tier comes with extra benefits. One of the newest next-level perks is free Delivery from Club or free shipping, both on eligible orders of $50 or more. You’ll also get pharmacy savings and more cash back.

No matter which membership you get, you’ll also have access to other beloved perks, including budget-friendly wedding services, travel savings, gift card deals, discounted home improvements and a robust auto buying program. With a membership, you can access the retailer’s beloved Member’s Mark brand. Shop our favorite picks.

Current Sam’s Club members aren’t left out, either. For a limited time, Club and Plus members can receive extra perks, including statement credits and special discounts (terms apply).

What are the different types of Sam’s Club memberships?

There are two levels of Sam’s Club memberships: the classic Sam’s Club membership and a Sam’s Club Plus membership.

The first tier is a year-long, base-level membership that allows you to shop for products in stores or online. It also comes with perks, including access to exclusive sale events and fuel discounts. It typically costs $50, but is currently on sale for $25 for non-members for a limited time.

The second tier, a Sam’s Club Plus membership, is usually $110 for a year, but is also currently on sale for $70 for non-members. This premium and more robust membership is ideal for businesses, according to the brand. It offers all the tier 1 perks plus more ways to save, including free shipping on orders $50 or over, free Delivery from Club on qualifying orders and more cash back.

What benefits come with a Sam’s Club membership?

When you sign up for a basic Sam’s Club membership, now $25 (over 50% off) for non-members for a limited time, you get more than just bulk savings. With this annual membership (regularly $50), you’ll get these perks:

Two complimentary membership cards: Each membership comes with a card for the account holder and one free card for another household member. Add up to eight members at a discounted rate.

Each membership comes with a card for the account holder and one free card for another household member. Add up to eight members at a discounted rate. Members-only sales: Besides Sam’s Club’s reduced pricing, get access to Instant Savings events.

Besides Sam’s Club’s reduced pricing, get access to Instant Savings events. Scan & Go shopping: When shopping in person, speed up the process by using this app to scan items, then easily pay directly in the app to skip the checkout lines. Just head right out with a digital receipt.

When shopping in person, speed up the process by using this app to scan items, then easily pay directly in the app to skip the checkout lines. Just head right out with a digital receipt. Same-day delivery: Get same-day delivery on eligible items ordered by 1 p.m. There’s no order minimum for this service but a $12 fee per order for club members ($8 or free for orders over $50 for Plus members).

Get same-day delivery on eligible items ordered by 1 p.m. There’s no order minimum for this service but a $12 fee per order for club members ($8 or free for orders over $50 for Plus members). Curbside pickup: Shop eligible items online or from the Sam’s Club app. Pick up the order at your local Sam’s Club without getting out of the car. Just check in via your phone and a Sam’s employee will load the order right into the car. Now, the $4 fee for this service it’s waived on orders over $50 (and it’s free for Plus members).

Shop eligible items online or from the Sam’s Club app. Pick up the order at your local Sam’s Club without getting out of the car. Just check in via your phone and a Sam’s employee will load the order right into the car. Now, the $4 fee for this service it’s waived on orders over $50 (and it’s free for Plus members). Fuel and gift card savings: Sam’s Club members can use exclusive gas prices and save up to 25% off gift cards from favorite stores and brands.

Sam’s Club members can use exclusive gas prices and save up to 25% off gift cards from favorite stores and brands. Health and wellness savings: Club members have access to free hearing tests, walk-in vaccines, hundreds of generic brand prescriptions starting at $4 and 40% off additional prescription glasses when you buy a complete pair.

What are the benefits of a Sam’s Club Plus membership?

For those looking for the most savings, Sam’s Club Plus membership is the premium option. This next-level annual membership is on sale for $70 for non-members for a limited time (normally $110 for the year). This upgraded membership comes with some additional benefits, including:

Early shopping: Monday through Friday, Plus members can beat the crowds and shop two hours before the clubs open to all members. On Saturdays, shop one hour earlier, depending on location.

Monday through Friday, Plus members can beat the crowds and shop two hours before the clubs open to all members. On Saturdays, shop one hour earlier, depending on location. Early access to sales events: Plus members get early access to online sales events and in-store deals.

Plus members get early access to online sales events and in-store deals. Extra cash back: All Club members earn 1% Sam’s Cash when they use a Sam’s Club Mastercard, but Plus members get 3%. For other payment methods, Plus members get 2% cash back on qualifying purchases (with a yearly max of $500).

All Club members earn 1% Sam’s Cash when they use a Sam’s Club Mastercard, but Plus members get 3%. For other payment methods, Plus members get 2% cash back on qualifying purchases (with a yearly max of $500). Same-day delivery: Now, Plus members get free same-day delivery on qualifying orders of $50 or more placed before 1 p.m. There’s an $8 service fee for orders under $50.

Now, Plus members get free same-day delivery on qualifying orders of $50 or more placed before 1 p.m. There’s an $8 service fee for orders under $50. Curbside pickup: Plus members can enjoy free curbside pickup (which is $4 for Club members on orders under $50).

Plus members can enjoy free curbside pickup (which is $4 for Club members on orders under $50). Tire and installation savings: Save 50% on tire installation with four-year roadside assistance and lifetime repair as a Plus member.

Save 50% on tire installation with four-year roadside assistance and lifetime repair as a Plus member. Pharmacy savings: Get select generic prescription medications for $0 as a Plus member.

What limited-time-only perks can current Sam’s Club and Plus members get?

Current Sam’s Club members can get new, limited-time-only rewards. (Terms apply.)

In-Club member-only limited-time offers

$30 statement credit: Members earn a $30 statement credit when they open a new credit account and use it to make $30 in eligible Sam’s Club purchases within the first 30 days.

Members earn a $30 statement credit when they open a new credit account and use it to make $30 in eligible Sam’s Club purchases within the first 30 days. $10 off with Scan & Go: Members who use Scan & Go for the first time get $10 off their basket when they scan a barcode in the club.

Members who use Scan & Go for the first time get $10 off their basket when they scan a barcode in the club. $5 off with a flu shot: Members get $5 off their basket when they get a flu shot and/or a Covid shot ($10 total — limit 1 per cardholder).

Best Member’s Mark finds

Member’s Mark is a brand of products offered exclusively at Sam’s Club. You can find food, home, pet supplies and more, all under the Member’s Mark brand.

Samsung 65” 4K Smart TV

Upgrade your current television setup with this 4K smart TV. The brand says the colors are exceptionally vivid and rich, with minimal lag and blur.

If your pantry needs some organization, this set of eight rectangle and square food containers doesn’t just save space, the containers help preserve freshness with flip-lock lids, per the brand. They have clear windows for an easy view, but the best part is the lids are interchangeable across boxes, so you don’t have to worry about matching them up to find the right fit.

For hot sleepers, the right cooling pillow can be a worthwhile investment. Luckily, this Member’s Mark Member’s Mark Hotel Premier Collection Premium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow is under $20. It also has a cool-to-the-touch, washable zip cover with an antimicrobial treatment that prevents odor-causing bacteria from growing, according to Sam’s.

Upgrade your living space with a new place for loved ones to settle in. This plush sofa’s modular design means you can change the different pieces and connect the storage ottoman on either side to create a lounge that fits best in your space or use it as a separate coffee table/footrest. It comes in seven neutral, stain-resistant, water-repellant and pet-friendly fabrics.

Available in four color combinations, this set of two stainless steel tumblers can help you up your water intake while cutting down on single-use plastics. The 24-ounce tumblers have double-wall vacuum insulation, which keeps hot drinks warm, cold drinks chilled and the bottle sweat-free, according to the brand. These cupholder-friendly tumblers also come with screw lids and stainless steel straws with silicone tips. Plus, the tumblers are BPA-free, says Sam’s, and dishwasher-safe.

This classic long-sleeve pajama set is made from a buttery micro modal material and will become a staple in your nighttime lineup. The timeless style comes in five colors and has a sophisticated feel with a notched collar, pipping accents and front pocket. Plus, the long pants are also designed with a drawstring for an adjustable fit.

Whether you’re gearing up for holiday entertaining or on the lookout for hostess gift ideas, check out this set of two charcuterie boards. Handmade from natural acacia wood, the rectangular and round serving pieces have a smooth finish and can be used for everything from meats and cheeses to desserts.

From road trips to gifts they’ll actually use, there’s a reason this Weekender bag is a best-seller. This durable carry-on bag is made of linen and cotton and has a detachable shoulder strap. The roomy interior has a zipper pocket for cosmetics or small accessories and a separate bottom shoe compartment.

These wrinkle-free, 100% Egyptian cotton sheets are quick-drying and offer hotel-quality softness thanks to a high thread count, per the brand. They’re also a great choice for hot sleepers because the cotton material helps regulate body temperature while the bacteria-fighting finish helps keep them smelling fresh, according to the brand. They are available in eight neutral colors, like Soft Silver, Zinc or Washed Indigo and a range of sizes from twin to split king.

These size-inclusive leggings are made of four-way stretch fabric that’s UPF 50 and wicks away sweat, according to the brand, and they have two functional pockets for under $10. They also have a V-shaped waistline and hit right above the ankle.

Set the mood (and table) for your holiday meals with a festive stoneware dinnerware set that’s seasonal and durable for years to come. This 12-piece bundle has everything you need for service for four and comes in your choice of a holly, Christmas tree or snowflake pattern. Whether you’re shopping for daily use or a party tablescape, the semi-matte glaze finish gives each piece a smooth feel. Plus, you can’t beat the convenience of being dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Whether you have a mini dog lover or cat enthusiast on your shopping list, this toy pet carrier bundle will be a holiday favorite. The 10-piece set comes with a pet carrier backpack and a plush goldendoodle pup with rainbow accessories or a gray and white kitten with purple and metallic toys. Recommended for ages 2+ according to the brand, the gift bundle also comes with a range of pet must-haves from a coordinating leash, brush and chew toys to a matching bed and blanket.

Whether for your primary or guest bedroom, give your space a cold-weather upgrade with this wintery comforter set. Available in six seasonal plaid and mountainscape prints, the plush bundle brings a cozy mountain vibe with a velvet feel. It comes in two sizes, full/queen or king, and has three matching pieces: a sherpa-lined comforter and two decorative pillow shams.

For the youngest members on your holiday gift list, check out this durable play sofa that encourages imagination and grows with kiddos. The foldable couch comes in four separate foam pieces, giving little ones the versatility to arrange it into multiple creative shapes. There are seven colors to choose from, and the removable covers are machine-washable for easy cleaning.

This hardside luggage set covers you for long and short trips with a 20” carry-on and a 28” suitcase. Both bags have a scratch-resistant outer shell and come in five colors, according to the brand. The suitcases also have dual swivel wheels and TSA combination locks. Inside the carry-on bag, there’s a wet-dry and shoe pocket, and the larger suitcase also has an adjustable compression pad to help keep things from shifting.

Why trust NBC Select?

Lauren Levy has written for CNN Underscored, Yahoo Entertainment, MSN, USA Today and more. She has covered topics including home and kitchen, mattresses, vacuums and more for NBC Select. For this story, she researched the different Sam’s Club memberships and benefits.

