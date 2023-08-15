Shark — the brand behind some of our favorite vacuums — just launched two new hair styling tools that make at-home blowouts and frizz management easy. Enter: the SmoothStyle and the SpeedStyle. They’re the latest in the brand’s air technology hair lineup along with a new color of the Shark FlexStyle (a popular — less expensive — alternative to the Dyson Airwrap) that has been on the market since September 2022.

The SmoothStyle is the brand’s version of a brush and styler in one (á la the Revlon One-Step Volumizer) and retails for $99.99, while the SpeedStyle, which has similar functionality to the FlexStyle and comes with different head attachments, costs $199.99.

Below, we’ll share more on what you should know about the two new products and my experience trying them out for 10 days.

SKIP AHEAD How I tried the new Shark products | My experience with the SpeedStyle | My experience with the SmoothStyle | How can I get the Shark SpeedStyle and SmoothStyle?

The Shark SpeedStyle is a standalone hair dryer that comes with various attachments like a diffuser, a finisher to reduce frizz and flyaways, a quick-smooth brush, an express touchup brush, a turbo concentrator and a wide-tooth comb. It’s available in two versions — one for straight and wavy hair, and one for curly and coily hair; the two models come with different combinations of the aforementioned attachments, though you can purchase all of them on Shark’s website if you’d like the full set.

The SpeedStyle comes with various attachments including a diffuser for curly hair. Courtesy Zoe Malin

With three heat settings and three air settings, you can find your ideal drying experience. For example, if you’re more interested in a quick dry and want to avoid direct heat, you can turn up the air to a level three, whereas if you’re interested in a highly styled look, you’ll likely want to use some of the heat settings along with the air settings. It also has a cool shot to help you seal in styles, like bouncy curls.

Unlike the FlexStyle base, this styler is curved at a 90-degree angle to mimic the shape of a classic hair dryer. The pièce de résistance? Its temperature regulation. The tool measures its temperature 1,000 times per second and won’t exceed 230 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. (Heat damages at around 302 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Shark.) With the chord included, it weighs 1.7 pounds.

This heated comb straightener and smoother (which weighs 1.6 pounds including the chord), looks like an electric round brush. It has three preset air temperature settings and one heat setting you can use on dry or wet hair. When using it on wet hair, Shark recommends that your hair is nearly 70% dry and 30% wet for the best results.

NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez tries out the SmoothStyle. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider

The 2-inch x 2.5-inch oval-barrel tool has a combination of nylon and boar bristles along with ceramic-coated plates that heat up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit. The heated plates are covered by black “teeth” that prevent you from accidentally touching the plates. (Generally, ceramic-coated plates are great for those with damaged, dry hair since they don’t get as hot as other types of plates (like titanium and tourmaline), and provide even heat distribution, according to experts in our guide to the best hair straighteners.)

On the barrel, there’s a little light indicator that lets you know when it’s heating up, ready to use and off. (In wet hair mode the ceramic combs are always off.) For the full experience, Shark recommends using the airflow in wet hair mode to dry your hair, before following it up with dry hair mode (where the ceramic plates will turn on) to give it a finishing touch and remove frizz.

If you have coily or curly hair, Shark recommends avoiding curl cream or mousse during prep so you can get a smooth finish.

How I tried the new Shark products

For the past week and a half, I’ve been using both of these tools to dry and style my hair (Shark sent them to me in advance of the launch). I’ve also been using the brand’s FlexStyle for the past seven months and am particularly familiar with its round-brush head and diffuser. Having familiarity with how the FlexStyle attachments work made using these two products easier, though I think you can still use the SmoothStyle and SpeedStyle easily without having done so.

I have wavy to curly hair that depending on the day and humidity level falls between a 2A to 2C curl. Since my hair is especially frizzy, dry and finicky, I often use at least three to five taming or styling products on my hair when it’s wet. When using heat tools specifically, I always use a heat protectant as well; my current favorites are the Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Cream and the Kérastase Genesis Heat Protecting Leave-In Treatment.

For the past 10 days, I used the tools differently — I either tried to enhance my natural, everyday curls or give myself a salon-style blowout.

My experience trying the Shark SpeedStyle

The Shark SpeedStyle, just like its name implies, is speedy. The air settings are powerfully strong, and the heat settings are quite hot. This tool, which operates like the FlexStyle (in that it has a base with different attachments), works quickly and mightily. A level three (out of three) air setting took my dripping wet hair to somewhat damp in minutes. If you’re someone who doesn’t need to style their hair and is just looking for a quick dry tool, the airflow options are great. The same goes for the heat settings — I actually found it almost too hot especially when I used the finisher head (its taming attachment) near my roots. (The finisher head sits parallel to the SpeedStyle base, you run it over the top of your hair to smooth away frizz and baby hairs.)

The SpeedStyle comes with a helpful, easy-to-follow manual that denotes which parts of the attachments you can touch so you don’t burn yourself while removing the heads. The booklet also has detailed instructions about how to use each head and achieve certain hairstyles (it even gives you optimal air and heat settings.)

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin tries out the SpeedStyle with the diffuser attachment on her damp, curly hair. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider

One of my biggest takeaways — besides how strong the air force was — is how lightweight it was. While the base doesn’t fold down (it permanently sits at a 90-degree angle), it’s relatively compact compared to other blow dryers I’ve used. The head attachments, in my experience, are also smaller than the FlexStyle’s attachments, which made reaching my roots easier.

As someone with curly hair who likes to vacillate between a sleek blowout and natural curls, this is a really great all-in-one tool since it comes with a diffuser (that has extendable divots to better reach longer hair) and attachments geared toward non-curly hairstyles. It’s ultimately extremely similar to the FlexStyle in terms of its offerings — it’s just shaped slightly differently, and offers some new attachments like the finisher to fight frizz.

My experience trying the Shark SmoothStyle

The Shark SmoothStyle combines the two-step process of needing to hold a blow dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other. As a frequent user of brush-like heat tools on my hair — mostly the Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush 2.0 and the oval brush attachment on the Flexstyle, I found it inherently easy and intuitive to use. There’s not a huge learning curve like some other curling irons or air stylers have.

To use it, I sectioned my primed hair into layers and ran the brush tool, through my hair from root to tip, at an angle, to give my ends a bit of a bounce. If you are used to partitioning your hair into sections, styling it, and continuing the process until you’re done, you’ll likely have an easy time using this.

Since there are no attachments, there is not much to get “good” at. You can decide which level of air you want (out of three) and whether you want a heat setting, but besides that, all you need to do is run the brush through your hair for it to work — it’s quite simple and great for beginners looking to explore the hair tool world.

The SmoothStyle has three air settings and one heat setting. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

In my experience, the air settings alone were not enough to quickly dry or style my naturally frizzy, wavy hair. To get closer to a picture-perfect, post-salon look, I needed to use the heat setting and repeatedly go over my hair three to five times. (That said, this is the case with my hair for many stylers I’ve used.)

The SmoothStyle is about 13.5 inches long and feels comfortable and ergonomic to grip. Plus, at the top of the styler, there’s a tiny widget that doesn’t heat up so you can hold onto it. Shark calls it a cool-touch tip, and it was very helpful to have when using the heat setting to glide the brush through my hair.

Overall, the tool is lightweight and easy to use if you’re looking for a vehicle to straighten your hair or give yourself a bouncy blowout. This is not the tool for anyone wanting to enhance natural coils or curls.

How can I get the Shark SpeedStyle and SmoothStyle?

Right now, the brand’s two newest products are only available on SharkBeauty.com. The brand has plans to roll them out to other domestic and international retailers starting in the fall. The SpeedStyle costs $199.99, while the SmoothStyle costs $99.99. Costs for additional attachments for the SpeedStyle are $29.95 and are available on Shark’s website.

Shark’s hero product, the FlexStyle, which has been on the market since September 2022, currently retails for $299.00 and is available at Shark, Sephora, Amazon, Bloomingdales, Best Buy and other major retailers. Its new copper colorway is only available for a limited time.

Why trust Select?

Lindsay Schneider is an editor for NBC Select. For this story, Schneider received the brand’s newest products, the Shark SmoothStyle and the Shark SpeedStyle, and tried them out herself for almost two weeks prior to launch. (Shark gifted Schneider both items.) She used them on wet and dry hair and experimented with different heat and air settings to find what worked best for her. Schneider’s also been using the brand’s FlexStyle for around seven months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.