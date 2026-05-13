If you have plans for the beach, park, lake or elsewhere this Memorial Day weekend, you should invest in a reliable cooler that’s also easy to carry over sand or other terrain. Stanley’s All Day Madeleine Cooler Backpack can literally be thrown on like a stylish accessory and it’s 51 percent off on Amazon. Below, I talk more about the backpack’s features and why you’ll be taking it everywhere this summer.

Deal of the day

This cooler-backpack from Stanley has a soft shell exterior, so on the outside it resembles and feels more like an everyday backpack rather than a cooler attached to your body. It has a handle on the top, padded, adjustable and detachable straps on the back, zippered pockets on the front and sides, zippered closure on the top and additional pockets on the sides, one of which is great for water bottles. In other words, you will not run out of places to store things with this bag.

The inside is insulated to keep food and drinks cold and it holds up to 20 cans, according to the brand. It’s available in a midi (14.8 quarts; this is 51 percent off) and mini size (14 quarts), and six colors — though we love this spring-forward soft pink. Shoppers love that the backpack design makes it easy to carry heavier items, and say it’s worth the regular retail price — making this a tremendous deal.

More Stanley deals on Amazon

Amazon also has deals on Stanley quenchers and other outdoor must-haves just in time for spring and summer activities.

Why this deal is worth it

You’ll get a lot of use out of the cooler backpack for trips to the beach, park, sporting events and more. Plus, equivalent coolers from competitors like Yeti are typically much more expensive — well over $100 — while this is on sale for just $84.

$84 vs. $170

Great for trips to the beach, park and other social outings during the summer.

Holds up to 20 cans

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I’ve written about sales events at Stanley, Yeti, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more. I also write roundups about home, lifestyle, outdoor and travel products.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.