Summer is just a few short months away and while stocking up on warm weather essentials may not be top of mind just yet, it’s a good idea to get the stuff you’ll need during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Since the next major sale may not be until Memorial Day — which is likely too late for all the stuff you’ll need that weekend (shipping is fast, but not that fast) — it’s best to grab those essentials now . To make shopping easier, I’ve rounded up some of the best summer essentials currently on sale on Amazon, with deals up to 61 percent off.

The best deals on summer essentials

Bring music to outdoor cookouts, picnics, pool parties and more with the help of this portable speaker. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio is a fan, saying she likes how small and lightweight it is without compromising on sound. The speaker is water resistant, making it good for the pool and has physical buttons on top so you can control your music without needing to use your phone. One thing to note: It is not dust-resistant, so think twice about taking it to the beach.

This face sunscreen from EltaMD is particularly good for those with sensitive skin. Godio has sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, and says this is the only formula she uses that doesn’t cause irritation. The mineral sunscreen is lightweight and oil-free. It also contains lactic acid to help clear pores and squalane to hydrate, according to the brand.

More time outside in the sun means a greater need to hydrate while on the go and this water bottle lets you do exactly that. It’s insulated, so it keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours (hot for 12) without adding a weird metallic taste. When you need to clean it just throw it — lid and all — into the dishwasher.

A towel at the beach is nice for drying off, but when it comes to lounging, something bigger will really allow you to spread out. This beach blanket, which is currently 31 percent off, is 7-feet by 7-feet and is made from ripstop nylon, which is lightweight and easy to shake sand off of. It comes with four stakes to keep it secure on the sand. It also folds up into a small square and comes with a drawstring bag for storage.

On a recent trip to a theme park, it was incredibly warm out and I saw a number of people wearing this neck fan. The rechargeable device has 78 air outlets around the neck to keep you cool and can run at five different speeds. Reviewers say it is quiet and like that the inside is lined with silicone for a soft feel against their skin.

More summer essentials on sale on Amazon

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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