March may be a slower month for sales and deals, but good news is here: Target Circle Week, the bi-annual savings event for members, is back and runs from March 5 to March 11.

For members, select items in categories such as skin care, bedding and bath, vitamins and nutrition and cereal will be 20% off. The deals will be available in stores, online and via the Target app and no code is necessary.

Target Circle Week Deals

Below are some of the deals that Target is highlighting this week for members of the program. These products are all things either I or someone in my life have used and loved.

One of my favorite books I’ve read recently, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and forbidden romance against the backdrop of old-school Hollywood. Relatable, funny and occasionally heartbreaking, this book is a must-read for all fiction lovers.

This simple plant stand is great for indoor or outdoor decorating. Its wood top can be removed, making it easy to maneuver around.

This broad-spectrum sunscreen is SPF 30 and free of parabens, fragrance, oxybenzone, octinoxate, silicone and aluminum. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and helps prevent sun damage, premature aging and dark spots, the brand says.

With an 8-foot-long hose, this shower head is meant for the whole family, with the long hose helpful for bathing children. You can change the settings from a spray to a trickle with one click, the brand says.

What are some other Target Circle benefits?

The retailer is also using this occasion to offer current and new members of Target Circle a one-year free trial of Tripadvisor Plus, where travelers can save money on hotels, travel packages and flights with exclusive prices. This offer is available through September and adds to the already existing perks that members have, such as a free four-month trial of Apple Fitness+. Some benefits of Apple Fitness+ include access to guided video and audio workouts.

How do I sign up for Target Circle?

If you’re not a member, signing up is free. You simply need to fill out your name, phone number and additional contact info on Target’s website. As a member, each time you make an eligible purchase, you receive 1% in Target Circle rewards (unless you use a RedCard, Target’s own store card that has other rewards). As you continue making purchases, the rewards increase and you can save on future purchases. You also receive premium access to specific sales and exclusive offers.

If you’re interested in other programs similar to Target Circle, check out Amazon Prime and Costco, which also have rewards perks for their members. If you missed your window to sign-up in time, Target Circle Week happens twice a year and will likely be back in October.

