Target Circle Deal Days (previously called Target Circle Week) is from June 23 to 26 — the same week as Amazon Prime Day this year — and will offer discounts across categories like tech, beauty, kitchen and more. The sale is exclusive to Target Circle and Target Circle 360 members (Target Circle 360 members will have early access to deals 24 hours ahead of the sale). But if you’re not part of either of the retailer’s membership programs, or want to shop early, you can take advantage of early deals now.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a commerce editor for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best early deals ahead of Target Circle Deal Days , all of which are highly rated and at least 20 percent off. I’ll frequently update this list over the next two weeks until the event begins.

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The Best early Target Circle Deal Days deals

Best early home and kitchen deals

This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for cleaning up after pets, cleaning food stains and more. It comes with a hose and multiple attachments to help lift stains from carpets and furniture. It comes with a cleaning solution to get rid of odors, and also has two water tanks to keep dirty and clean water separate.

I tested this air fryer-toaster oven and I loved how fast it cooked everything, including frozen meals and vegetables. It has multiple modes, like broil, toast, and bake, and it goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a built-in timer, an interior light and a sound alert when the timer is up. Plus, it was easy to clean all of the trays that come with it.

Best early tech deals

I gifted these popular bluetooth trackers to my parents for Christmas because they’re so helpful when it comes to finding personal items like a phone or wallet. You can attach one to your keys, work tote and even luggage. They have three-year-long batteries and work with both Apple and Android devices. With the app, you can also make it ring to make it easy to find.

Best early organization and storage deals

This entryway organizer will make it easy to store your keys, dog leashes and other small personal items while keeping them readily available. You can also hang your coat, umbrella, rain jacket or other items on the hooks. up to 20 pounds, according to the brand.

Best early beauty deals

This blow dryer and styling brush from Drybar makes it easy to style your own hair at home fast. It has three heat settings and is suitable for all hair types, according to the brand. It has tufted nylon bristles to thoroughly comb through hair and giving you optimal control over how it’s styled. It has 9-foot power cord and an curved comfortable handle.

Why are these Target Circle Deal Days deals worth it?

Target will be offering limited-time deals on hundreds of products the week of June 23, giving shoppers the opportunity to save on popular brands. Before then, though, there are deals on some of our favorite brands, with discounts up to 65% off. All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products that NBC Select staff has tested. When possible, I used price trackers to evaluate the quality of these deals. I only included those that:

Are 20% off or more

Are highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from hundreds of customers at Target

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for more than two years. I also cover topics like home decor, storage, kitchen appliances, floor care, cleaning and more. , I sifted through hundreds of deals on Target’s website to find worthwhile sales you should know about prior to Target Circle Deal Days.

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