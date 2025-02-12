For beauty lovers, there’s nothing quite as exhilarating as strolling through the skin care or hair care aisles at your favorite store and spotting a brand you’ve never used before. This month, frequent Target shoppers will get to experience just that: Neqi, a popular German hair care brand, is making its U.S. debut exclusively in Target stores. Neqi bridges the gap between professional-grade and retail hair care. Case in point: everything is under $20. Luxurious formulas aside, the vegan brand is known for the soft musk and citrus-scented formulas developed by master perfumer Alberto Morillas.

SKIP AHEAD The best Nequi products to try right now | Why trust NBC Select?

The best Neqi products to try right now

Here are the need-to-know products you can expect to see from the brand during your next Target run.

This smoothing spray is a fan-favorite for its ability to provide a glossy finish that actually holds. The formula has heat-activated polymers that keep the hair soft and silky once styled, and helps it double as a heat protectant for hot tools up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Neqi. To use, spritz a generous amount onto towel-dried hair and style as usual. It’s also available in a curly iteration for bouncier, more hydrated curls.

This two-in-one spray combines nourishing ingredients with UV protection filters to keep hair smelling fresh while also protecting it against environmental stressors, according to Neqi. Ideal for freshening up second- or third-day hair, the sulfate-free formula has notes of flower petals, cedar wood and citrus. It’s also available in a woody scent.

If you’re in need of a quick fix for dry, dull hair, Neqi’s glaze can be a good option. The three-minute intensive treatment is a transparent gloss infused with glycolic acid and the brand’s boost complex to give damaged strands a shiny, lustrous finish. It’s best if you’re looking for a product that will deeply penetrate and rebuild the hair, and for those with colored or damaged hair.

This is the brand’s take on a multiuse leave-in conditioner. It’s designed to not only lock in moisture and minimize frizz via a blend of glycerin and oat peptides, but also detangles, adds shine and offers heat protection up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for dry, oily, fine and thinning types — all without weighing down your hair, according to Neqi.

If frizz is the problem, this repairing hair mask is the solution. Formulated with soy and wheat amino acids, it has a thick, creamy texture that eliminates frizz, strengthens your hair structure and doubles as an in-shower detangler. Use it on color-treated, stressed or heat-damaged hair.

More Neqi formulas to shop:

Why Trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing writer with more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and hair care topics. For this story, I got an advanced look at the brand ahead of its U.S. launch.

CORRECTION (Feb. 13, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the origin of Neqi's brand. It is a German brand, not Italian.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.