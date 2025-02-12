For beauty lovers, there’s nothing quite as exhilarating as strolling through the skin care or hair care aisles at your favorite store and spotting a brand you’ve never used before. This month, frequent Target shoppers will get to experience just that: Neqi, a popular German hair care brand, is making its U.S. debut exclusively in Target stores. Neqi bridges the gap between professional-grade and retail hair care. Case in point: everything is under $20. Luxurious formulas aside, the vegan brand is known for the soft musk and citrus-scented formulas developed by master perfumer Alberto Morillas.
The best Neqi products to try right now
Here are the need-to-know products you can expect to see from the brand during your next Target run.
Diamond Glass Styling Spray
This smoothing spray is a fan-favorite for its ability to provide a glossy finish that actually holds. The formula has heat-activated polymers that keep the hair soft and silky once styled, and helps it double as a heat protectant for hot tools up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Neqi. To use, spritz a generous amount onto towel-dried hair and style as usual. It’s also available in a curly iteration for bouncier, more hydrated curls.
Signature Hair Perfume Spray
This two-in-one spray combines nourishing ingredients with UV protection filters to keep hair smelling fresh while also protecting it against environmental stressors, according to Neqi. Ideal for freshening up second- or third-day hair, the sulfate-free formula has notes of flower petals, cedar wood and citrus. It’s also available in a woody scent.
Treatment Treasure Gloss Glaze
If you’re in need of a quick fix for dry, dull hair, Neqi’s glaze can be a good option. The three-minute intensive treatment is a transparent gloss infused with glycolic acid and the brand’s boost complex to give damaged strands a shiny, lustrous finish. It’s best if you’re looking for a product that will deeply penetrate and rebuild the hair, and for those with colored or damaged hair.
Moisture Mystery Leave-In Cream
This is the brand’s take on a multiuse leave-in conditioner. It’s designed to not only lock in moisture and minimize frizz via a blend of glycerin and oat peptides, but also detangles, adds shine and offers heat protection up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for dry, oily, fine and thinning types — all without weighing down your hair, according to Neqi.
Repair Reveal Hair Mask
If frizz is the problem, this repairing hair mask is the solution. Formulated with soy and wheat amino acids, it has a thick, creamy texture that eliminates frizz, strengthens your hair structure and doubles as an in-shower detangler. Use it on color-treated, stressed or heat-damaged hair.
Why Trust NBC Select?
I am a contributing writer with more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and hair care topics. For this story, I got an advanced look at the brand ahead of its U.S. launch.
CORRECTION (Feb. 13, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the origin of Neqi's brand. It is a German brand, not Italian.
