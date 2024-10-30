Most times, my standard shampoo and conditioner aren’t enough to get the soft and smooth hair I want. Incorporating a leave-in conditioner into my routine not only adds necessary hydration and moisture to my hair, but it can also reduce tangles, tame frizz and protect hair from pollution or heat damage, says hairstylist Tom D’Antuono.

To help you find the best leave-in conditioner for your specific hair type, I spoke to trichologists and hairstylists about how to shop for one and how to properly use it.

How I picked the best leave-in conditioners

When shopping for a leave-in conditioner, experts recommend keeping the following in mind:

Formulation: Leave-in conditioners usually fall under two main categories: sprays and creams. Though both serve the same function, sprays are usually easier to apply, while creams allow for precise and even distribution, experts say.

Leave-in conditioners usually fall under two main categories: sprays and creams. Though both serve the same function, sprays are usually easier to apply, while creams allow for precise and even distribution, experts say. Hair type : Consider whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair. Some leave-in conditioners are made specifically for a certain hair type, so it’s important to check the label before buying, says D’Antuono.

: Consider whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair. Some leave-in conditioners are made specifically for a certain hair type, so it’s important to check the label before buying, says D’Antuono. Hair texture: Determine if you have fine, medium, thick or coarse hair. If you have thin hair, consider a formula with lightweight oils like jojoba oil to prevent it from weighing down your hair and making it fall flat. If you have medium or thick hair, consider a rich, nutrient-dense formula with ingredients like shea butter, which will lock in more moisture, according to experts.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best leave-in conditioners

Below, I rounded up expert-recommended leave-in conditioners that are made for a diverse range of hair textures and densities. I also included highly rated options as well as NBC Select-staff favorites that align with the guidance I received from experts.

Best overall spray

OUAI Leave In Conditioner $ 32.00 Sephora $ 32.00 Ulta What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: spray | Heat protectant: yes | Scent: floral and citrus What we like Prevents hair breakage

Doubles as detangling spray

Safe for color-treated hair Something to note Not silicone-free

This leave-in conditioner spray can create frizz-free waves while adding moisture and shine, says certified trichologist Courtney Foster. It has vitamin E, hydrolyzed proteins and tamarind seed extracts to help strengthen your hair, according to Ouai. It also has a combination of lemon, bergamot, rose and violet fragrance notes, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this leave-in spray on hair wash days and pairs it with the brand’s wave spray. “It leaves my hair silky soft, shiny and it smells great,” she says.

To moisturize and soften her fine, wavy hair, Godio sprays this from her roots to ends, adding roughly five pumps of the spray throughout her hair. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Best overall cream

Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner $ 48.00 Sephora $ 48.00 Crown Affair What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: cream | Heat protectant: yes | Scent: citrus What we like Pleasant scent

Works on both wet and dry hair

Doesn’t leave a residue behind Something to note Need more pumps for thick hair

This leave-in conditioner is great for those lazy days when you want something lightweight and easy to apply on either damp or dry hair, according to NBC Select editors. It has Tsubaki seed oil to soften, detangle and reduce frizz and meadowfoam seed oil to protect against heat damage, according to the brand. Apply one to two pumps for finer hair or three to four if you have thicker hair, according to Crown Affair.

I apply two pumps to each section of my hair and immediately feel a difference in how much softer and silkier my hair feels, and once my hair is dry, you can see the difference it makes for my dry, wavy hair. Courtesy of Bianca Alvarez

Best budget pick

The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler & Fortifying Spray $ 8.59 Target What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: spray | Heat protectant: no | Scent: citrus vanilla What we like Safe for kids and adults

Doubles as a detangling spray

Hypoallergenic formula Something to note No unscented option

This citrus and vanilla-scented option is made with moisturizing shea butter and argan oil, plus fatty acids and proteins that strengthen the hair fiber, says hair colorist and trichologist Bridgette Hill. Spritz the product on wet or dry hair and style as normal, according to the brand. The spray is also available in three additional scents, including sweet cream, lavender and sweet almond.

Best for damaged hair

This leave-in hair mask has peptides that can repair damage from bleach, color, chemical services and heat, according to the brand. “I’ve put my hair through the ringer to achieve the perfect red, so to revert some of the damage, my stylist recommended this leave-in,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “It truly is magic in a bottle — my hair immediately feels softer and stronger after I use it, and my stylist actually noticed the difference on my next visit. Plus, I’ve been using it for three months and am still on my first bottle.” Godio was also impressed by this leave-in after the brand sent her a sample to try out. “I have very fine hair that has some heat damage, and it’s made a noticeable difference in my split ends and overall texture. Plus, it doesn’t weigh down my hair, which so many other leave-ins do,” she says.

Best for thick hair

Briogeo’s leave-in conditioner is ideal for thick hair because you can layer it on top of other heavier styling products without it feeling greasy, says Hill. Plus, it has two lightweight fatty acids (rosehip and argan oils) to hydrate your hair, which is great for those with dryness and frizz, according to the brand. Apply this leave-in to damp hair and evenly distribute the product using a comb, according to Briogeo.

Best for fine hair

If you have fine hair, you should use a water-based leave-in conditioner, so it leaves the hair feeling soft and manageable without weighing it down, says Hill. This water-based spray is great for all hair types, including fine hair, because it combines soothing green tea extract and panthenol, which helps detangle and hydrate, according to Hill.

Best for split ends

Olaplex’s No. 5L Moisturize & Mend Leave-in Conditioner repairs and hydrates hair, plus doubles as a heat protectant. Once you work the creamy leave-in treatment into your hair, you can either style it as normal or wear it naturally — the product helps reduce frizz for an overall sleek and shiny finish, according to NBC Select contributor Michelle Rostamian, who tested it on her dry, thick, curly hair.

After combing through her hair with the leave-in conditioner, Malin says her hair is softer, less tangled and is significantly less frizzy and more shiny. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best cream for curly hair

“My curls are often very dry or too crunchy from all the hard gels I have to use to defrizz. This leave-in cream gave me some much needed hydration,” says NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider, who received a sample of this leave-in from the brand to try out. “I love that it has heat protection, too, so I felt comfortable going over my curls with a diffuser afterward.” The cream has amino acids to repair and strengthen damaged hair, plus hydrating rose water to reduce frizz, according to the brand.

Best spray for curly hair

This leave-in spray is a great option for curly hair, according to D’Antuono. “It’s a lightweight moisturizer mist that creates beautiful, frizz-free curls,” he says. After using your regular shampoo and conditioner, spray the product on damp hair before air drying or using a diffuser, according to Color Wow. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses this leave-in treatment daily and, for the best results, sections her hair so that each strand gets coated. “‘I lift the upper section of my hair to spray the lower layer first, then put it down and spray the upper layer,” she says. “I’ll spray it from roots to ends and scrunch my curls as I go to shape them.

Malin counts on this frizz-fighting spray to lock in the curl definition created by other products in her hair routine. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for dry hair

When it comes to helping soften and hydrate her fine, wavy hair, Godio has been using this leave-in conditioner for years now. “I struggle with very dry, frizzy hair, so I use this on my hair wash days to reduce the appearance of damaged, dry strands and flyaways,” says Godio. The leave-in conditioner has ingredients like argan oil and amino acids to strengthen the hair, according to the brand. And because it comes in a spray, it’s easy to apply, says Godio. You can spray it evenly throughout clean, towel-dried hair and then comb through it to distribute the product, according to Moroccanoil.

Most lightweight

Roz Milk Hair Serum $ 52.00 Goop What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: cream | Heat protectant: yes | Scent: n/a What we like Strengthens hair

Lightweight formula

Soothes scalp Something to note Higher price point

Although this product is suitable for all hair types and textures, D’Antuono recommends this for those with fine hair because of its lightweight formula. The leave-in conditioner provides both hydration and heat protection, D’Antuono says. You can apply this on towel-dried hair before air drying or styling, or you can apply it on dry hair to control frizz, according to Roz.

This leave-in conditioner has a rich and thick consistency; however, it still feels super light in my hair and never weighs down my waves or makes it look greasy. Courtesy of Bianca Alvarez

Best for breakage

Ceremonia Guava Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner $ 29.00 Sephora $ 29.00 Ceremonia What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: cream | Heat protectant: no | Scent: earthy/floral What we like Repairs hair

Doesn’t cause product buildup

Little goes a long way Something to note No heat protection

I use this creamy, lightweight leave-in conditioner from Ceremonia, one of our favorite Latino-owned brands, because it leaves my damaged hair feeling hydrated, soft and frizz-free. It’s also a favorite of Rodriguez, who loves its delicious guava scent and lightweight texture. “I have low-porosity, 3A curls, which means heavy, thick products just weigh everything down. Of the 12 leave-ins I’ve tried in the last three years, Ceremonia’s has been the lightest and most nourishing for my hair,” she says. The conditioner has guava to help protect hair from sun damage, blue agave to retain moisture and avocado oil to reduce breakage and split ends, according to Ceremonia. You can apply it on dry hair, but I prefer to use a small amount on damp hair and apply it from the middle to the ends. After using this leave-in conditioner, I apply a heat protectant and style my hair as normal.

Best heat protectant

Oribe Hair Priming Lotion Leave-In Conditioning Detangler $ 44.00 Sephora $ 42.00 Dermstore What to know Hair type: medium and coarse | Hair texture: wavy and curly hair | Formulation: cream | Heat protectant: yes | Scent: n/a What we like Preps hair for styling

Protects hair from aggressors

Deep conditioning Something to note Only for curl types 2-4

Higher price point

This Oribe cream has avocado and jojoba oils, which together help hydrate and soften the hair, according to both Foster and Hill. This leave-in conditioner is helpful for those looking to recreate a salon quality blowout at home, according to Foster. Work the product from the roots to the ends of your hair and comb through using your fingers or a wide-tooth comb. You can also use it on dry hair to add moisture to your curls, according to Oribe.

Best for coily hair

Carol’s Daughter is one of Hill’s favorite brands for leave-in conditioners. This lightweight spray moisturizes, repairs and protects your hair, she says. Reviewers say although it has a strong scent when they first apply it, it leaves their curls soft, smooth and robust and they have noticed a difference in their overall hair health. Reviewers also say they love how it doesn’t create product buildup, and many note it becomes a staple in their routine after taking braids out.

Best for color-treated hair

This leave-in conditioner helps soften your hair and repair damage using keratin, a protein derived from human hair, says D’Antuono. The color-safe mist has a citrus fragrance with notes of orange, lemon, tea and flowers, according to the brand. Spray this on damp hair, focusing on the mid-shaft and ends, and comb through to distribute the product evenly before styling your hair, according to Virtue Labs.

Best for frizz

Act+Acre Cold Processed Leave-In Conditioner $ 48.00 Sephora What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: cream | Heat protectant: yes | Scent: botanical What we like Has a smoothing effect

Can last up to 75 days

Prevents hair breakage Something to note Need more pumps for thick hair

Another leave-in conditioner I have in my current rotation is this one from Act+Acre because it makes brushing my hair easier, leaves it frizz-free and gets my hair ready for heat styling. It uses squalane to detangle and provide heat protection, snow mushroom to hydrate and reduce frizz and meadowfoam seed oil to moisturize and add shine, according to the brand. I typically apply two pumps for my medium hair, but you can apply one pump for fine hair and four to five pumps for coarse hair, according to Act+Acre.

Best detangling

KEVIN MURPHY Untangled, 5.09 Ounce $ 36.00 Amazon What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: wavy and curly | Formulation: spray | Heat protectant: yes | Scent: n/a What we like Maintains scalp health

Leaves hair soft and silky

Doubles as a detangling spray Something to note Not for straight hair

Foster likes this Kevin Murphy leave-in treatment because it smoothes the hair and helps moisturize. It’s infused with a blend of six Australian fruit extracts to help detangle and strengthen hair, antioxidant-rich bamboo extract to help protect the hair from damage and soothing Tasmanian pepper, according to the brand. Be sure to shake the leave-in before spraying it throughout wet hair and combing, according to Kevin Murphy.

Best scented

“I’m obsessed with the scent of this leave-in conditioner — it smells deeply nostalgic, like a walking through a blooming flower garden,” says Godio. “It also makes my hair smell good all day. I get quite a few compliments when I wear it.” Plus, it leaves your hair feeling super soft and looking shiny and silky, says Godio.

Best multipurpose

Kiehl’s Hair Conditioner and Grooming Aid Formula 133 $ 40.00 Kiehl's What to know Hair type: all hair types | Hair texture: all hair textures | Formulation: cream | Heat protectant: no | Scent: n/a What we like Doesn’t leave hair greasy

Improves manageability Something to note Not in pump packaging

This is a universally beneficial leave-in conditioner because it’s suitable for all hair types to help lock in hydration and moisture, according to Hill. The lightweight formula is made with hydrolyzed wheat and soy proteins, which help moisturize and smooth hair, according to the brand. You can use this in the shower as your regular conditioner or as a leave-in treatment afterward, according to Kiehl’s.

Best for dull hair

This mist comes recommended by D’Antuono because it has aloe vera to hydrate your hair, amla to provide UV protection and red hibiscus to add shine, according to the brand. It also protects your hair against heat damage and UV light, says D’Antuono. For the best results, spray the conditioner on clean, towel-dried hair and comb through the ends, working your way up to the roots, according to Fable & Mane.

Best with UV protection

After using your standard shampoo and conditioner, Foster recommends applying this hydrating Rahua leave-in conditioner. This option has morete oil, which offers UV protection, sacha inchi oil to lock in moisture and rahua oil to strengthen the hair, according to the brand. You can mist the product on wet or dry hair and comb through to distribute the product.

Best curl cream

Although it’s thicker than other leave-in conditioners in her rotation, this cream from Derma E is a favorite of Malin’s because it softens, hydrates, tames and holds her curls. The leave-in has essential oils to hydrate the hair and amla extract to add shine, according to the brand. Use this cream as the last step in your routine and evenly apply it in sections on slightly damp hair before air drying or using a diffuser, according to Derma E.

How to shop for a leave-in conditioner

The experts I spoke to recommend keeping in mind a few different factors when shopping for a leave-in conditioner, including ingredients, hair type and hair texture.

Hair type

There are three main hair types: fine, medium and thick. When shopping for a leave-in conditioner, your hair type matters, according to our experts.

Fine: Consider spray leave-in conditioners if you have fine hair because they tend to have lightweight formulas that won’t weigh down your hair or leave it looking flat, says hairstylist and salon owner Liana Philips.

Consider spray leave-in conditioners if you have fine hair because they tend to have lightweight formulas that won’t weigh down your hair or leave it looking flat, says hairstylist and salon owner Liana Philips. Medium: If you have this hair type, which appears full and holds style well, you can use either a spray or cream leave-in conditioner. Since this hair type falls between both fine and coarse hair, you can be a little heavier with the sprays and can be a little lighter with the creams, according to experts.

If you have this hair type, which appears full and holds style well, you can use either a spray or cream leave-in conditioner. Since this hair type falls between both fine and coarse hair, you can be a little heavier with the sprays and can be a little lighter with the creams, according to experts. Coarse: Since this hair type tends to be drier than others, consider a cream leave-in conditioner with nutrient-dense ingredients that will help lock in moisture, according to Philips. Creams are not only more precise in terms of application, but they also tend to have a richer formula, says Philips.

Hair texture

A leave-in conditioner may help style your hair based on your specific hair texture, like defining curls on curly hair or maintaining volume for straight and wavy hair.

Straight/wavy: You can use either a spray or a cream leave-in, depending on your preference. However, it’s important to begin applying a little at a time. This is important because you might lose volume or cause your hair to fall flat if you use too much at once, experts say.

You can use either a spray or a cream leave-in, depending on your preference. However, it’s important to begin applying a little at a time. This is important because you might lose volume or cause your hair to fall flat if you use too much at once, experts say. Curly/coily: Curly and coily hair tends to be drier than other hair textures because the natural oils take longer to move their way down the hair shaft, says Philips. Consider cream leave-in conditioners, which are usually more moisturizing than spray options. ”You can also directly apply the amount of cream you want on the areas that need more love,” says Philips.

Ingredients

Look for moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, squalane, honey and avocado oil, according to the experts I spoke to. In terms of what to avoid, “you’ll want to stay away from silicones because, over time, they can build up and leave the hair feeling dry, damaged and brittle,” says Philips. “You also want the leave-in conditioner to be free of any parabens, which can cause irritation of the scalp, flakes and even hair loss.”

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of a leave-in conditioner? Leave-in conditioners help minimize strain, tension or damage to the hair follicle and hair fiber that happens when you style or brush your hair, according to Hill. Some leave-in conditioners can also provide heat protection when you’re styling your hair with hot tools like hair dryers, curling irons and flat irons , says Foster. Because hair contracts and expands when exposed to environmental factors like sunshine, wind and humidity, the process can zap moisture from your hair, says Hill. “The hair fibers on the scalp should be treated like a delicate fabric that requires nourishment,” she says. “Incorporating the proper leave-in conditioner will mitigate this loss of moisture as a result of external and environmental factors.” The aesthetic benefits of leave-in conditioners vary, like helping minimize frizz, and the results depend on your hair texture and the specific product that you’re using. For example, if you have curly hair, you can use a leave-in conditioner to help enhance your curls, while fine hair can use one to help volumize fine hair. When should you apply a leave-in conditioner? You should apply your leave-in conditioner after you finish shampooing and conditioning your hair in the shower but before you start any styling, according to our experts. “ It’s important to continue [using your] rinse-out conditioner,” says D’Antuono. “I only recommend replacing a rinse-out conditioner with a leave-in if [your] hair is very fine or limp and applying a small amount to ends only.” How often should you use a leave-in conditioner? There is no set rule on how often to use a leave-in conditioner, our experts told us. You should consider using one when your hair feels dry, unruly or needs some extra love, says D'Antuono . Although you can incorporate a leave-in conditioner in your daily routine, be cautious since it can cause excess buildup on the scalp and hair, according to D'Antuono . Overuse of any conditioner can cause swelling of the cuticle, which makes hair brittle and causes the hair shaft to become dry and susceptible to hair breakage, he says.

How to apply a leave-in conditioner

While certain products will have their own directions, D’Antuono recommends the following steps to properly apply a leave-in conditioner.

Once you exit the shower, gently pat your head with a towel to avoid removing too much moisture from the hair (keeping some moisture can help prevent frizz and make styling easier, according to our experts). If you have curly or coily hair, however, apply the conditioner on very wet hair, instead. Next, apply one to two pumps of your cream leave-in or a few spritzes throughout your hair, and add more if needed. Focus on applying it from your mid-length all the way to the ends of your hair, says Philips. To distribute the leave-in conditioner evenly throughout your hair, use a detangling brush, wide tooth comb or rake the product through using your fingers, according to our experts.

If you need to apply your leave-in conditioner closer to the scalp because your hair is damaged or extremely tangled, comb through the ends first and work your way up to the roots, says D’Antuono. However, you typically don’t need to apply a leave-in on your scalp or close to your roots because the natural oils will help condition your hair, says Philips.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Bridgette Hill is a certified trichologist and hair colorist. Her area of expertise includes scalp health, among others.

is a certified trichologist and hair colorist. Her area of expertise includes scalp health, among others. Courtney Foster is a licensed cosmetologist, certified associate trichologist and cosmetology educator. Her areas of expertise include scalp health and styling, among others.

is a licensed cosmetologist, certified associate trichologist and cosmetology educator. Her areas of expertise include scalp health and styling, among others. Tom D’Antuono is a Miami- and New York City-based hairstylist at Jenna Perry Hair. His expertise includes haircuts, styling, blowouts and keratin treatments.

is a Miami- and New York City-based hairstylist at Jenna Perry Hair. His expertise includes haircuts, styling, blowouts and keratin treatments. Liana Philips is a hairstylist and owner of Aurora Salon in Washington, D.C.. Her expertise includes cuts like blunts, modern bobs, and textured pixies, as well as satin-finished blowouts.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select who covered skin care, hair care and gift guides. For this story, she interviewed hair care experts, shared their recommendations and researched highly rated leave-in conditioners and NBC Select staff favorites that met their guidance.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.