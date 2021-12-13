Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Compared to 2020, this year offered more opportunities for friends and family to gather safely despite the ongoing pandemic, which meant more opportunities to host and cook meals for loved ones. In the world of cookware, Select reader favorite brands launched new products regularly throughout the year, from Our Place’s new Perfect Pot and knives and cutting boards to Instant Pot’s new smart pressure cooker and All-Clad’s new Fusiontec product line. Given the ongoing realities around working (and eating) at home, we saw increasing trends around readers seeking to upgrade their cooking appliances and gadgets. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking at the cookware that Select readers chose to add to their kitchens or the kitchens of loves ones.

4.6-star average rating from 25,680 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 5 best grilling thermometers of 2021, shared by food experts

4.5-star average from 593 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 6 best toasters of 2021, according to experts

4.3-star average rating from 20,941 reviews on Our Place

Covered in Our Place Always Pan sale: Save $30 on the bestselling all-in-one pan

4.6-star average rating from 2,240 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 5 top-rated cold brew coffee makers in 2021

4.7-star average rating from 499 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Best grilling accessories in 2021, according to food experts

4.4-star average rating from 334 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Best grilling accessories in 2021, according to food experts

4.8-star average rating from 15,517 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 5 best blenders for protein shakes and smoothies in 2021

4.5-star average rating from 7,632 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Best grilling accessories in 2021, according to food experts

4.8-star average rating from 1,676 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Charcuterie boards and social reunions in the summer of 2021

4.5-star average rating from 41,545 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 7 best immersion blenders to keep on hand in the kitchen

4.6-star average rating from 4,359 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 8 best juicers of 2021, according to experts

4.7-star average rating from 20,997 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Amazon Prime Day Last-Minute air fryer deals 2021: Best air fryers still available

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.