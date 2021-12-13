IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cooking bestsellers 2021: Most purchased cookware and gadgets we covered

Readers gravitated toward grilling accessories and new cookware as in-person home social gatherings came back in full force this year.
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images
By Gabriella DePinho

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Compared to 2020, this year offered more opportunities for friends and family to gather safely despite the ongoing pandemic, which meant more opportunities to host and cook meals for loved ones. In the world of cookware, Select reader favorite brands launched new products regularly throughout the year, from Our Place’s new Perfect Pot and knives and cutting boards to Instant Pot’s new smart pressure cooker and All-Clad’s new Fusiontec product line. Given the ongoing realities around working (and eating) at home, we saw increasing trends around readers seeking to upgrade their cooking appliances and gadgets. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking at the cookware that Select readers chose to add to their kitchens or the kitchens of loves ones.

1. ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Thermometer with Dual Probe

2. Oster Precision Select 2-Slice Toaster

3. Always Pan

4. OXO Good Grips 32 Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker

5. Weber 6673 Original Wide Spatula

6. BBQ Dragon Rolling Grill Basket

7. Ninja BL480D Nutri-100 Watt Blender

8. Char-Broil 8666894 Nylon Bristle Grill Brush

9. CTFT Cheese Board and Knife Set Bamboo Charcuterie Platter

10. Mueller Austria 9-Speed Immersion Hand Blender

11. Breville BJE430SIL Centrifugal Juicer

12. COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

