Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event is here. Starting today, you can save 50% across all beauty categories, including skin care, hair care and more. The event (formerly known as the 21 Days of Beauty) lasts 20 days and will end on March 28.

Sales change daily, so each week, we will highlight the best sales and deals from brands like Olaplex, First Aid Beauty and Kiehl’s. Below, we compiled a list of this week’s deals and highlighted our favorites. Bookmark this page, as we will update our list weekly with the newest items.

SKIP AHEAD March 8 sales | March 9 sales | March 10 sales | March 11 sales | March 12 sales | March 13 sales | March 14 sales

The best Ulta sales on March 8

This gel-to-foam cleanser helps cleanse the skin, remove excess oils and clarify pores without drying your skin, according to Peach & Lily, one of our favorite Korean beauty brands. It does this with the help of ingredients like chamomile flower extract, known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and hyaluronic acid to draw moisture back into the skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, and this cleanser even has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Skip buying two moisturizers when you have this 2-in-1 product that works as a daytime and night cream. The lightweight, non-comedogenic formula (which means it won’t clog your pores) not only hydrates your skin with squalane but also combats uneven tone and firms the skin with peptides, according to the brand.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 8 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 9

If you have frizzy and dull-looking hair, apply a few pumps of this hair oil to smooth it out and add shine. The six-oil blend is especially great for medium to thick hair and can be used on wet hair before blow drying or on dry hair as a finishing touch, according to the brand.

This treatment acts as a leave-in conditioner, heat protectant and more so that it can protect, moisturize, strengthen and repair your hair simultaneously, according to the brand. Suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair, you have to mist it on your clean, damp hair and then style it as normal.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 9 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 10

This moisturizer has ceramides for skin barrier protection, peptides to firm the skin and squalane to maintain moisture, according to the brand. Unlike the Aqua Bomb moisturizer, which has a lightweight gel consistency, this product has a rich cushioning cream, making it great for normal to dry skin types, according to Belif.

According to the brand, this leave-in works on wet and dry hair and helps strengthen and protect all hair types and textures. After working in half a pump (more or less depending on your hair thickness and length), you’ll also have less frizz, and if you have curly and coily hair, you will see spirals more defined, according to Olaplex.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 10 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 11

This creamy and silky cleanser removes makeup, dirt and oil while keeping your skin barrier intact, according to the brand. The gentle formula has hydrating ingredients like glycerin and meadowfoam seed oil to keep your skin soft even after you rinse your skin, according to Philosophy. It’s available in six sizes, including travel size, 8 ounces, 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 22 ounces and 32 ounces.

If you have a dry or damaged skin barrier, consider this rich night cream that focuses on repairing the skin and maintaining hydration throughout the night. Reviewers say this moisturizer is fast-absorbing and doesn’t feel too heavy or thick on their skin as they head to bed. One tub should last you an entire month, according to the brand, if you use this nightly.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 11 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 12

This scrub uses 10% alpha hydroxy acids to help improve your skin’s texture and smooth away any bumps and roughness you may have, according to experts in our guide to keratosis pilaris treatments. You can use this exfoliating product once to twice a week, and for the best results, massage it onto wet skin using your fingertips, according to the brand.

Incorporate this eye cream into your morning skin care routine to combat dark circles and fine lines. The fragrance-free rich cream has ingredients like vitamin C to do this, but much of it falls on its creamsicle color (which comes from sea buckthorn berry) to help cancel out the blue tones in your under-eye area for a brighter appearance.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 12 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 13

Although the brand is known for its star ingredient, snail mucin, the main ingredient in this product is niacinamide. The daily serum, formulated for those with oily and combination skin, helps control sebum production, reduce acne inflammation and help with acne scarring, according to the brand.

This fast-absorbing, non-greasy body oil hydrates your skin, improves firmness, reduces redness and gives a glowing appearance, according to the brand. This oil is meant for dry skin and is best on skin post-shower while it’s still damp, according to Kopari. Reviewers say when the skin is damp, it makes applying it a lot easier and you only need a few pumps of it because a little goes a long way with the product, which makes it last a long time.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 13 deals

The best Ulta sales on March 14

To target specific blemishes, add a dollop of this pink sediment with ingredients like sulfur, salicylic acid and zinc oxide. The combination works to dry out pimples, clear pores, control oil production and reduce redness, according to the brand.

Instead of using a curling iron or blow dryer to achieve your dream curls, consider using this 16-piece hot roller set. It comes with rollers in three sizes for all hair lengths. According to the brand, the rollers use ceramic technology for even heat to create long-lasting curls. The set also comes with 16 crease-free pins so your rollers stay in place and a drawer for safe storage.

Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 14 deals

Frequently asked questions When does Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event start and end? The event will start on March 8 and will run until March 28. Is the Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event in-store or online? You can shop for the event in-store, online, and through the Ulta Beauty app. However, some deals are online only. On our list, we included an asterisk next to the exclusive online deals. How can I know what the deals are? Ulta will release the next round of weekly sales during the event on Wednesdays. We will update our list to show you all the sales and deals so you don’t miss out. How often does Ulta host the Semi-Annual Beauty Event? Ulta hosts a few major sales throughout the year, but the Semi-Annual Beauty Event happens twice yearly. Based on previous events, this happens in March or April and later in the year toward September/October. How long will the deals last during the Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event? During Ulta’s 20-day event, deals will last for one day only. Each day, a new set of products will go on sale, so make sure you grab your favorites when they are available since they are exclusive to that set date. What other sales does Ulta have right now? Aside from the daily rotating deals and sales during the semi-annual beauty event, Ulta also has a sale on hair care. From March 8 through March 28, wash day duos (shampoos and conditioners) from brands like Biolage, Pureology and Olaplex will be on sale with some sets as low as $25.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers beauty and wellness, gift guides and special sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Target Circle Week. She found discounted products across all beauty categories to round up the best Ulta sales and deals.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.