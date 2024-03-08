Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event is here. Starting today, you can save 50% across all beauty categories, including skin care, hair care and more. The event (formerly known as the 21 Days of Beauty) lasts 20 days and will end on March 28.
Sales change daily, so each week, we will highlight the best sales and deals from brands like Olaplex, First Aid Beauty and Kiehl’s. Below, we compiled a list of this week’s deals and highlighted our favorites. Bookmark this page, as we will update our list weekly with the newest items.
The best Ulta sales on March 8
Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser
This gel-to-foam cleanser helps cleanse the skin, remove excess oils and clarify pores without drying your skin, according to Peach & Lily, one of our favorite Korean beauty brands. It does this with the help of ingredients like chamomile flower extract, known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and hyaluronic acid to draw moisture back into the skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, and this cleanser even has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Skip buying two moisturizers when you have this 2-in-1 product that works as a daytime and night cream. The lightweight, non-comedogenic formula (which means it won’t clog your pores) not only hydrates your skin with squalane but also combats uneven tone and firms the skin with peptides, according to the brand.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 8 deals
- 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel
- 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
- 50% off Beekman 1802 select booster serums
- 50% off Bio Ionic Smart-X Dryer and Diffuser Set
- 50% off Clinique cleansers
- 50% off Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serums
- 50% off IGK select Good Behavior collection
- 50% off It’s A 10 Blow dry collection
- 50% off Redken masks
- 50% off Tarte Maneater Mascaras
The best Ulta sales on March 9
Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil
If you have frizzy and dull-looking hair, apply a few pumps of this hair oil to smooth it out and add shine. The six-oil blend is especially great for medium to thick hair and can be used on wet hair before blow drying or on dry hair as a finishing touch, according to the brand.
Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Spray
This treatment acts as a leave-in conditioner, heat protectant and more so that it can protect, moisturize, strengthen and repair your hair simultaneously, according to the brand. Suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair, you have to mist it on your clean, damp hair and then style it as normal.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 9 deals
- 50% off Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer
- 50% off Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum
- 50% off Clarins Double Serum
- 50% off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Contour Skinstick
- 50% off Iconic London Multi-Use Blush Bronze and Highlight Palette and Precision Duo
- 50% off Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer
The best Ulta sales on March 10
Belif True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
This moisturizer has ceramides for skin barrier protection, peptides to firm the skin and squalane to maintain moisture, according to the brand. Unlike the Aqua Bomb moisturizer, which has a lightweight gel consistency, this product has a rich cushioning cream, making it great for normal to dry skin types, according to Belif.
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
According to the brand, this leave-in works on wet and dry hair and helps strengthen and protect all hair types and textures. After working in half a pump (more or less depending on your hair thickness and length), you’ll also have less frizz, and if you have curly and coily hair, you will see spirals more defined, according to Olaplex.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 10 deals
- 50% off Beautyblender Power Pocket Puff Dual-Sided Powder Puff
- 50% off Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener Spray
- 50% off It Cosmetics Superhero Eyeshadow Sticks
- 50% off Kiehl’s Since 1851 Micro-Dose Retinol Serum
- 50% off Klorane Dry Shampoo
- 50% off Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Light Revealer
- 50% off Mac Hyper Real Serumizer
- 50% off Mac Studio Fix Powder
- 50% off Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser
The best Ulta sales on March 11
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleanser
This creamy and silky cleanser removes makeup, dirt and oil while keeping your skin barrier intact, according to the brand. The gentle formula has hydrating ingredients like glycerin and meadowfoam seed oil to keep your skin soft even after you rinse your skin, according to Philosophy. It’s available in six sizes, including travel size, 8 ounces, 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 22 ounces and 32 ounces.
Dime Restorative Night Cream
If you have a dry or damaged skin barrier, consider this rich night cream that focuses on repairing the skin and maintaining hydration throughout the night. Reviewers say this moisturizer is fast-absorbing and doesn’t feel too heavy or thick on their skin as they head to bed. One tub should last you an entire month, according to the brand, if you use this nightly.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 11 deals
- 50% off Aquage Beyond Shine
- 50% off Aquage Transforming Paste
- 50% off Biosilk
- 50% off Grande Cosmetics Grandebrow Brow Enhancing Serum
- 50% off Grande Cosmetics Grandehair Full Boost Hair Enhancing Serum
- 50% off Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kits
- 50% off Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation
- 50% off Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N Peel Off Tattoo
- 50% off Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
The best Ulta sales on March 12
First Aid Beauty Strawberry KP Body Scrub
This scrub uses 10% alpha hydroxy acids to help improve your skin’s texture and smooth away any bumps and roughness you may have, according to experts in our guide to keratosis pilaris treatments. You can use this exfoliating product once to twice a week, and for the best results, massage it onto wet skin using your fingertips, according to the brand.
Kinship Brightwave Vitamin C Eye Cream
Incorporate this eye cream into your morning skin care routine to combat dark circles and fine lines. The fragrance-free rich cream has ingredients like vitamin C to do this, but much of it falls on its creamsicle color (which comes from sea buckthorn berry) to help cancel out the blue tones in your under-eye area for a brighter appearance.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 12 deals
- 50% off About-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint
- 50% off Curlsmith Frizz Rescue Finishing Serum
- 50% off Dhc Deep Cleaning Oil
- 50% off Live Tinted Huegard 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen
- 50% off Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter
- 50% off Redken Control Hairspray
- 50% off Virtue Healing Hair Oil
The best Ulta sales on March 13
Cosrx The Niacinamide 15 Serum
Although the brand is known for its star ingredient, snail mucin, the main ingredient in this product is niacinamide. The daily serum, formulated for those with oily and combination skin, helps control sebum production, reduce acne inflammation and help with acne scarring, according to the brand.
Kopari Beauty Golden Aura Body Oil
This fast-absorbing, non-greasy body oil hydrates your skin, improves firmness, reduces redness and gives a glowing appearance, according to the brand. This oil is meant for dry skin and is best on skin post-shower while it’s still damp, according to Kopari. Reviewers say when the skin is damp, it makes applying it a lot easier and you only need a few pumps of it because a little goes a long way with the product, which makes it last a long time.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 13 deals
- 50% off BeautyBio Glofacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Tool
- 50% off Eva Nyc Healthy Heat Pro-Lite Dryer
- 50% off Glamglow Thirstymud Face Mask
- 50% off KVD Beauty Good Apple Serum Foundation
- 50% off Mac Paint Pot Eyeshadow
- 50% off Smashbox Primers
The best Ulta sales on March 14
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Sport Treatment with 10% Sulfur
To target specific blemishes, add a dollop of this pink sediment with ingredients like sulfur, salicylic acid and zinc oxide. The combination works to dry out pimples, clear pores, control oil production and reduce redness, according to the brand.
BaByliss Pro Studio Design Series Standing Hot Rollers
Instead of using a curling iron or blow dryer to achieve your dream curls, consider using this 16-piece hot roller set. It comes with rollers in three sizes for all hair lengths. According to the brand, the rollers use ceramic technology for even heat to create long-lasting curls. The set also comes with 16 crease-free pins so your rollers stay in place and a drawer for safe storage.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 14 deals
- 50% off Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops
- 50% off Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor
- 50% off Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel
- 50% off Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush
- 50% off Urban Decay Cosmetics 24Hr Waterproof Concealer
