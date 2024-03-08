The first two weeks of Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event are over, but luckily, week three is just now beginning, and you can still save 50% across all beauty categories, including skin care, hair care and more. The event (formerly known as the 21 Days of Beauty) lasts 20 days and will end on March 28.
Sales are rotating daily, so each week, we will highlight the best sales and deals from brands like Dyson, Drybar and Ouai. Below, we rounded up a list of this week’s deals and highlighted our favorites. Bookmark this page, as we will update our list weekly with the newest items.
SKIP AHEAD March 20 sales | March 21 sales | March 22 sales | March 23 sales | March 24 sales | March 25 sales | March 26 sales | March 27 sales | March 28 sales
The best Ulta sales on March 20
Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Facial Toner Mist
This two-part formula combines aspects of a moisturizer and toner into one product. It includes a hydrating phase (top yellow portion) which creates a barrier on the skin to maintain and retain water and moisture while the toning phases (bottom clear portion) help balance the skin, according to the brand. To get the benefits from both phases, you have to shake the bottle to activate it and mist it on to your skin daily, according to Beekman 1802.
Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask
This face mask can treat your skin to LED red, blue and orange light therapy. According to the brand, the red light targets redness and fine lines, the blue light combats acne, and the orange light helps dull skin.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 20 deals
- 50% off Coola Dew Good Illuminating Serum Sunscreen SPF 30
- 50% off Curlmix Wash and Go Glaxseed Gel for Curly Hair
- 50% off Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Lip Gloss
- 50% off Kylie Cosmetics Creme & Matte Lipsticks
- 50% off Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner
- 50% off Maelys Cosmetics B-Tight Boost Mask
- 50% off Maelys Get-Dreamy Overnight Toning Body Whip
- 50% off Smashbox select lip products
- 50% off Youthforia Byo Blush Color Changing Blush Oil
The best Ulta sales on March 21
L’ange Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer
According to the brand, this lightweight hair dryer weighs less than a pound but can dry your hair quickly and leave it with minimal static and frizz. With four heat settings, three speed settings and a cool shot button, you can customize your blow-drying experience to suit your specific hair type and texture.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask
This gel under-eye mask can be used as an overnight treatment, moisturizer or primer. According to the brand, the 3-in-1 product helps hydrate the area while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and puffiness.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 21 deals
- 50% off BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set
- 50% off Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer
- 50% off Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Bronze
The best Ulta sales on March 22
Osea Ocean Cleanser
This face wash is great for normal and combination skin. It gently exfoliates your skin and unclogs pores without leaving it feeling overly dry, thanks to ingredients like seaweed, lactic acid and glycerin, according to the brand. Not only will it leave your face feeling fresh and clean, but it will also smell this way because the cleanser has notes of lime, jasmine and bergamot, according to Osea.
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Vitamin C Serum
Brighten and firm your skin with this fast-absorbing lightweight serum, which combines retinol and vitamin C. Although you generally want to avoid combining these ingredients during your skin care routine, this product was formulated specifically to give you the benefits of both active ingredients without causing any irritation, as it evens tone and texture, according to the brand.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 22 deals
- 50% off Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro
- 50% off Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
- 50% off Lancome Teint Idole Glow Foundation
- 50% off Living Proof Flex Hairspray
- 50% off R.e.m. Beauty Sweetener Concealer
- 50% off Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
The best Ulta sales on March 23
Dyson Corrale Straightener
This expert-recommended cordless flat iron uses magnesium copper alloy platers to style hair quickly while also causing less heat damage. While using it, you can customize your styling process by choosing from one of the three heat settings — 330, 365 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit — which also helps prevent excessive damage, according to the brand.
Ouai Scalp Serum
If you’re looking to add volume to your hair, target dry scalp or combat thinning hair, consider incorporating this expert-recommended serum into your hair care routine. It helps soothe irritation, maintain the health of your scalp, support less shedding and promote thick and full hair, according to the brand. It also leaves your scalp feeling nice and minty after massaging it into your scalp, according to experts in our guide to a healthy scalp.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 23 deals
- 50% off BareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
- 50% off Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
- 50% off Rabanne Eyephoria Colorshot Liquid Eyeshadows
- 50% off Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play
- 50% off Snif Sweet Ash Eau de Toilette
- 50% off Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream
The best Ulta sales on March 24
Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer
Drybar makes some of our favorite styling tools, including the travel-size version of this hair dryer. The Buttercup Blow Dryer option quickly dries your hair while also maintaining its shine and minimizing frizz, according to the brand. It has three heat settings, two power settings and two attachments to help you achieve your desired blowout.
Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
This gel cleanser has prebiotics, postbiotics and a combination of antioxidants to maintain the health of your skin and improve texture as it cleanses it of dirt, clogged pores and more, according to the brand. Reviewers say this is especially great for those with oily and acne-prone skin, and it helps remove makeup, including waterproof products.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 24 deals
- 50% off Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
- 50% off Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Face Serum
- 50% off Drybar Dry Martini Microfiber Hair Wrap
- 50% off Drybar Final Call Frizz & Static Control Mist
- 50% off Erborian CC Water with Hyaluronic Acid
- 50% off Mac Colour Excess and Brushstroke Eyeliner
- 50% off Origins Plantscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream
The best Ulta sales on March 25
Pattern Moisture Milk
Moisturize your curls and coils with this lightweight and creamy leave-in treatment. You can use this daily and apply it on wet or dry hair and style as needed for conditioned, lengthened, smooth and frizz-free hair, according to the brand.
Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drops
Suitable for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, this vitamin C serum helps brighten and improve your skin tone (especially hyperpigmentation) with just three to four drops, according to the brand. Reviewers say it dries quickly and doesn’t leave behind any sticky residue after you apply and pat the product into your skin.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 25 deals
- 50% off Proactiv ProactivMD Deep Cleansing Face Wash
- 50% off Pur 4-in-1 Loose Blurring Setting Powder
- 50% off SeroVital Advanced Anti-Aging Dietary Supplement
- 50% off Urban Decay Cosmetics Hydromaniac Liquid Blush
The best Ulta sales on March 26
L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil
You can use this multitasking shower oil as a body wash, shaving oil or even as a bath soak. The sweet almond scented oil turns into a creamy foaming lather and with a dollop of it, you can soften and cleanse your skin at once, according to the brand. Its available in four sizes including small (travel-size), normal, refill or large.
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
If you’re looking to add a new product into your nighttime skin care routine, consider this retinol and niacinmiade filled night cream. The rich and thick moisturizer is gentle enough for daily use and protects the skin barrier and reduces the appearance of fine lines by firming the skin, according to the brand.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 26 deals
- 50% off Kvd Beauty Tattoo Pencil Eyeliner
- 50% off Live Tinted Huelip Liquid Lip Creme
- 50% off Murad Vitamin C Glycolic Brightening Serum
- 50% off Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum
The best Ulta sales on March 27
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream
This velvety moisturizer, which is best for those with dry and severely dry skin types, helps hydrate the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. The cream comes with a spatula to help you scoop out the right amount (two pearl-sized amounts) to cover your face and neck. It’s also available in a smaller version as well.
L’ange Le Vite Curve Ceramic Straightening Brush
Make styling your hair a little easier with this flat iron and brush hybrid. The hot tool helps style precisely due to its curved shape that allows you to get closer to your root and straighten your hair with minimal frizz, according to the brand. Reviewers say this is suitable for a majority of hair types and helps decrease the amount of time it takes to do their hair.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 27 deals
- 50% off Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
The best Ulta sales on March 28
StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Cream
This neck cream is a favorite of NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider’s because it has and is currently making a noticeable difference on her neck, chest and décolletage. She does say a little goes a long way with this rich and thick moisturizer — so one tub of the product lasts her months.
Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer
Incorporate this lightweight and sheer tinted moisturizer in your morning routine to hydrate and give your skin a dewy finish. The moisturizer, which also doubles as a mineral sunscreen, comes in eight shades.
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event March 28 deals
- 50% off Armani Acqua di Giola Eau de Parfum
- 50% off Dermalogica Oil to Foam Total Cleanser
- 50% off Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream
- 50% off Persona Super Blush
- 50% off Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Balm
