For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through tonight and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Amazon isn’t the only retailer hosting a sale, though — to lure customers over to its stores and website, Walmart is also hosting a competing sale through Oct. 13, with discounts and rollbacks on popular brands like Apple, Hisense and more.

To help you make the most of Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale, we compiled some of the best deals and sales available during the Deals for Days event, plus highlighted other notable counter sales at other retailers.

The best deals during Walmart’s October Prime Day event

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from Walmart’s counter Prime Day sale based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 959 reviews at Walmart

This 43-inch smart TV from Hisense is the first-ever TV model to use the XClass TV platform — it can access hundreds of popular streaming apps and gives you recommendations based on what you watch, according to the brand. The TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution — four times that of the standard 1080p high-definition TV — and uses Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to enhance imagery, Hisense says.

4.4-star average rating from 1,203 reviews on Amazon

At under $100, this TV is a great deal for smaller set-ups — it has 720p resolution (sufficient for its size, as experts explained in our TV buying guide) and is powered by Roku, which gives you access to all your favorite streaming platforms, gaming consoles and other connected devices. The TV works with the free RCA mobile app, where you can stream content right from your phone.

4.5-star average rating from 58 at Walmart

The Apple TV offers users Dolby Digital Plus 7.2 surround sound and 1080p HD video resolution. Loyal Apple customers can directly stream videos, photos and more to their TVs from their iPhone, iPad and Macs via AirPlay, as well as enjoy private listening with AirPods. The device comes with a voice-activated Siri remote with a touch-enabled clickpad.

3.9-star average rating from 223 at Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook comes with 128GB of storage and has a 15.6-inch screen with an LCD IPS display for optimal clarity, according to the brand. The device also includes a carrying case and wireless mouse.

4.4-star average rating from 170 reviews on Amazon

The Apple Watch series 8 — the newest Apple Watch — can help you keep an eye on your wellness with advanced health sensors and apps to measure heart rate, blood oxygen leve, temperature changes and more, according to the brand. The device also functions as a fitness tracker, monitoring daily activity and workout metrics. The Apple watch connects to your iPhone so you can receive calls, texts and notifications on your wrist.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 173 reviews on Amazon

This Samsung TV has a 4K resolution to enhance visuals on screen, according to the brand, and it's designed to reduce glare from all viewing angles. The TV is built with Dolby Atmos speakers and is equipped with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby.

4.5-star average rating from 292 reviews at Best Buy

This air fryer from Chefman features two 4.5-quart baskets so you can cook two foods at once — the baskets can be synced if you want them to finish cooking at the same time, and their temperatures can be controlled separately. The appliance comes with eight preset cooking functions for foods like French fries, chicken and more.

Walmart anti-Prime Day sale: The best sales at Walmart

Here are the best anti-Prime Day sales at Walmart right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

Up to 40% off fashion Up to 35% off home Up to 35% off personal care

October Prime Day 2022: The best sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon and Walmart, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend.

Macy's: Up to 60% off apparel, toys and more during the Holiday Early Access Sale through Oct. 12 Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off the total price of your items through Oct. 12 Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% bedding, sheets, rugs and more Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide through Oct. 12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide with code FRIENDS through Oct. 12 Bala: 20% off fitness favorites through Oct. 12 Blueland: 20% off orders $75 or more and 15% in orders $55 or more Dermstore: 20% off select beauty and skin care through Oct. 12 Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide with code SURPRISE15 Best Buy: Up to $1,000 off select products part of the Flash Sale through Oct. 12

