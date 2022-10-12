For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through tonight (Oct. 12) and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. There are also deals available under $25 and under $100, as well as those at their lowest price ever. Since Amazon's fall Prime Day sale is so close to the holiday season, it's also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re planning to outfit your kitchen with new small appliances or are looking for discounted holiday gifts, Amazon is offering great deals across the board on everything from exercise equipment and Instant Pots to teeth whitening stips and smart TVs during October's Prime Day sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday and save on purchases, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 82,558 reviews on Amazon

Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled garage control hub comes with a sensor that allows you to control and monitor your garage door through a companion app. You can create schedules in the app to automatically open and close your garage and get real-time notifications when there’s any garage door activity.

4.6-star average rating from 70,045 reviews on Amazon

One of the best at-home teeth whitening treatments, Crest’s whitestrips come in a pack of 44, giving you enough strips for 22 treatments. The strips are formulated with hydrogen peroxide, a whitening agent that bleaches teeth, according to the American Dental Association.

4.6-star average rating from 78,058 reviews on Amazon

Kasa’s Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug allows you to turn electronics on and off from anywhere using the brand’s companion app. The smart plugs also add voice control to outlets — they are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.​​ These plugs come in a set of two and can be stacked on top of each other in one wall outlet, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 2,378 reviews on Amazon

This indoor gardening system allows you to grow herbs indoors year round. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 holds up to six plants and is designed with LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off as needed. The control panel tells you when to add water and food, and the device comes with an herb kit that includes seeds for basil, parsley, dill and more.

4.7-star average rating from 749 reviews on Amazon

Oral-B’s electric toothbrush pairs with a companion app to help you track which parts of your mouth you’ve brushed as well as other brushing habits. A ring on the toothbrush’s handle offers light cues based on brushing time, and the toothbrush has a pressure sensor that slows down brushing speed if you’re pressing too hard, the brand says. The toothbrush comes with a travel case, a charger and replacement brush heads.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 15,228 reviews on Amazon

Laneige’s lip mask is one of the best options you can purchase and a Select reader favorite item from July’s Prime Day. It’s formulated with coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed butter to moisturize lips, as well as vitamin C to nourish skin while you’re sleeping, the brand says. The lip mask is available in flavors like berry, gummy bear, sweet candy and more, and it comes with an applicator.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 170 reviews on Amazon

With improved sensors and technology compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 can give you a deeper insight into your health and fitness, according to the brand. The newest edition of the Apple Watch includes many features — including temperature sensing, crash detection and more — that are more powerful than editions before, Apple says. It’s easily customizable, too, with different sizes, band materials and colors to choose from.

4.6-star average rating from 47,522 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s top-rated air purifier — also a Select favorite product — has a HEPA filter that helps remove dust, pet dander, pollen and other allergens from the air. The air purifier can clean rooms up to 129 square feet in 15 minutes, according to the brand, and it operates quietly so as to not disturb you while you’re sleeping.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 6,283 reviews on Amazon

This Wi-Fi-enabled digital frame has a 10.1-inch screen that flips through pictures you upload to the device’s companion app. The frame is designed with a built-in speaker so you can hear audio from videos, and it comes with unlimited cloud photo storage, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 522,925 reviews on Amazon

You can use Amazon’s smart plug to toggle on your fans, coffee makers or schedule lighting fixtures to turn on and off even when you’re not home. There’s also no need to purchase a smart home hub if you own the Amazon smart plug, which is compatible with the Amazon Alexa app. The brand says it is compact enough that it will not block a second wall outlet.

4.7-star average rating from 300,686 reviews on Amazon

The Fire Stick TV plugs into a TV’s HDMI port to enable streaming across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more. You can use the stick to access live TV from subscriptions, access over 200,000 free episodes of shows, or listen to music on music services like Pandora or Spotify. The Fire Stick comes with voice assistant Alexa, which lets you use your voice to search for shows or launch apps.

4.6-star average rating from 72,050 reviews on Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers. It’s ideal for smaller kitchens since it’s less than 5 inches wide, the brand says, but you have to refill the water reservoir each time you make coffee. You can brew up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time and the drip tray is removable to accommodate travel mugs.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 499 reviews on Amazon

The AirPods Pro are only 10% off during Prime Day, but it’s the first time the earbuds — the latest AirPods model — has been discounted. The earbuds are designed with active noice cancellation to drown out sounds around you, or you can use them in transparency mode to hear background noise. They have touch controls you can tap to adjust volume and answer calls, for example, and come with a MagSafe charging case as well as ear tips in four sizes to customize their fit to the size and shape of your ear canal.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 17,182 reviews on Amazon

This water-resistant e-reader has a 6.8-inch glare-free display and an adjustable warm light, according to Amazon. The Kindle offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, the brand says, and you can pair it with Bluetooth headphones if you prefer to listen to audiobooks.

4.7-star average rating from 110,253 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which experts told us makes it one of the best options. The device offers 10 pressure settings and has a built-in timer to guide your flossing. Its water reservoir holds 22 ounces of water and it comes with seven different tip attachments.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 193,167 reviews on Amazon

This protein powder was a global bestseller during Prime Day this past July and is now available at its lowest price ever. The unflavored collagen powder supports hair, nail, bone and joint health, according to the brand, and can be mixed into hot or cold liquids. It comes with a scooper to help you measure servings and is available in a 9.33-ounce or 1.2-pound container.

4.7-star average rating from 47,233 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Show 8 smart home hub can control compatible smart devices like cameras, lights and more through its interactive display. You can also use it to stream movies or music, video chat, display photos, set reminders and follow recipes hands-free. It’s compatible with Alexa voice assistant, so you can use your voice to interact with the device.

4.8-star average rating from 102,508 reviews on Amazon

This water filter removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water, the brand says. It's designed to be taken on hikes or camping trips, and you can also put it in emergency kits.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 185,229 reviews on Amazon

iHealth’s Covid test — of the best options available — allows you to perform a rapid test at home and get results within 15 minutes. There are enough materials included in each box to perform two tests, and they can be used on those ages 2 years and older, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 2,696 reviews on Amazon

Kitchenaid’s stand mixer is one of the best options available, especially if you have a smaller kitchen — it takes up less space compared to the brand’s Classic Stand Mixer and comes with a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl. You can choose from 10 mixing speeds and connect attachments like a pasta maker or grinder (sold separately). The mixer comes with a flex edge beater, dough hook and wire whip.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,044 reviews on Amazon

This tool combines heated and ionized air to help you dry and style hair quickly, according to Shark. You can customize the 1690-watt blow dryer’s heat and airflow settings or allow its built-in sensors to adjust them for you based on how you’re styling your hair. The blow dryer has a cool shot button to help keep ‘dos in place and comes with styling accessories.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,173 reviews on Amazon

Furbo’s dog camera — one of Select associate reporter Mili Godio’s favorite products for her dog Bella — is designed with a wide-angle camera that rotates 360 degrees. The camera automatically follows your pet as they move, and once you connect the device to the companion app, you can get real-time activity notifications on your phone, watch or tablet. There’s also a compartment built into the device to fill with treats, which you can toss to pets through the app.

4.6-star average rating from 34,163 reviews on Amazon

Hamilton Beach’s food processor has a wide food chute that the brand says can fit large or bulky foods. The appliance comes with a bowl scraper attachment that keeps ingredients close to the blade, a reversible stainless steel disc for slicing and shredding and an s-blade that chops, mixes and purees.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 32,669 reviews on Amazon

The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is equipped with nine cooking functions, including pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steamer and more. It quietly releases steam, according to the brand, and has an LCD display to show you cooking progress, instructions and more. The Instant Pot’s lid and cooking pot are dishwasher-safe, the brand says.

4.5-star average rating from 23,183 reviews on Amazon

The Orolay Down Jacket has something of a cult following online — it's become so popular that people now refer to it as "the coat from Amazon." The oversized down jacket is made of 100% polyester with a 90% duckdown/10% duckfeather filling and has a warm fleece lined hood to stay warm during the upcoming winter season.

4.7-star average rating from 27,170 reviews on Amazon

JBL’s wireless Bluetooth speaker offers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, according to the brand. It has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, so you can use it by the pool or at the beach. The speaker comes with an audio cable input if you want to stream music from a device that’s not Bluetooth-enabled.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 173 reviews on Amazon

This Samsung TV has a 4K resolution to enhance visuals on screen, according to the brand, and it's designed to reduce glare from all viewing angles. The TV is built with Dolby Atmos speakers and is equipped with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 4,170 reviews on Amazon

This hair tool dries and styles your hair simultaneously. It has a 1-inch barrel with bristles to comb your hair and the brush sleeve is removable so you can clean it after each use. The tool offers two heat and two speed settings, as well as a built-in switch to unlock and rotate the barrel when you want to release hair from it.

4.7-star average rating from 74,258

This highly-rated DNA test from AncestryDNA analyzes a sample of your saliva to trace your genetic origins and ancestors’ travels over time, according to the brand. AncestryDNA says it can help you find your distant relatives, build a family tree and more. Your results should be available online within six to eight weeks.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 16,246 reviews on Amazon

This Portal was one of the best holiday gifts I ever received — it has a camera, speakers and a microphone, so I use it for video calls and to listen to music instead of draining my phone's battery. The Portal can be moved around your home thanks to its rechargeable battery and built-in handle. It's also equipped with Amazon Alexa, so you can ask about the weather, control smart devices and more.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 4,615 reviews on Amazon

The Theragun Prime is one of the best massage guns you can buy for muscle relief, according to experts. The massage gun has five speed settings and comes with four attachments for different parts of the body. The device is also Bluetooth-enabled, so you can connect it to a companion app to adjust settings.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend.

Macy's: Up to 60% off apparel, toys and more during the Holiday Early Access Sale through Oct. 12 Walmart: Up to 45% off "new rollbacks and more" through Oct. 13. Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off the total price of your items through Oct. 12 Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% bedding, sheets, rugs and more Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide through Oct. 12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide with code FRIENDS through Oct. 12 Bala: 20% off fitness favorites through Oct. 12 Blueland: 20% off orders $75 or more and 15% in orders $55 or more Dermstore: 20% off select beauty and skin care through Oct. 12 Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide with code SURPRISE15 Best Buy: Up to $1,000 off select products part of the Flash Sale through Oct. 12

