Summer is almost here and Walmart is reminding everyone by putting tons of furniture, storage items, appliances and more on sale. The retailer is hosting a massive outdoor flash sale, with up to 65 percent off grilling accessories and appliances, gardening tools, grass trimmers and other products to prep for the season. Plus, there are deals on storage items and outdoor must-haves you’ll use year round.

Below, I talk more about the best deals from Walmart’s Outdoor Flash Sale and why they’re worth it.

Deals of the day

This grilling accessories kit comes with multiple stainless steel spatulas, tongs, a scraper, two squeeze bottles for oil and condiments and several other tools that make grilling easier. It even has a brush made from BPA-free silicone. Perfect for summer parties and camping trips, the utensils are also entirely dishwasher safe.

Perfect for clearing leaves in the fall and freshly trimmed grass in the summer, this 20-volt leaf blower has five speeds and a runtime of up to 30 minutes. It weighs a little over 4 pounds, blows wind up to 80 miles an hour and comes with a cordless battery that is also compatible with other devices, including a phone, smartwatch and tablet. Shoppers love how lightweight it is and that there are multiple speed options.

This charcoal grill-fire pit combo has a frame made of heat-resistant iron and multiple accessories to make grilling easy. It has a grill grate with a 23-inch diameter, warming plate with an 11.8-inch diameter that sits above it, a rotisserie fork with a heat-safe handle for turning and a hook for hanging a kettle (perfect for tea and coffee on camping trips). The height of the grill is also adjustable and there are anti-slip covers on the bottom for extra safety. Use the versatile appliance for keeping warm or for grilling.

This steel garden cart is the best way to make your gardening projects seamless this summer — it has a weight capacity of 660 pounds, making it suitable for hauling soil, mulch, rocks and more. It also has an adjustable handle, and wheels that spin 360 degrees and are compatible with multiple terrains, including mud, grass and gravel. The inside of the cart, which is 40 x 30 inches, has a waterproof liner. You can also remove the sides to make it a flat top when you need to haul something extra long.

More deals from Walmart’s Outdoor Flash Sale

Why these deals are worth it

Up to 65% off

Summer essentials on sale ahead of summer, not after

Great for home projects or renovations

Patio furniture, storage, grilling appliances and more on sale

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I write about home, kitchen, outdoor and cleaning appliances and products, including stories about leaf blowers, fire pits, insect repellents and more. I’ve written about sale events at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

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