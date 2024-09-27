You’ll often hear people say whether or not they’re a tea person, and those that are, will tell you there’s a lot more to a good cup of tea than just warm water and a teabag. Regardless of your familiarity with tea and whether you prefer it as your drink of choice in the morning or as a cure to a winter cold, there’s one thing you’ll always need: a great tea kettle. And while many people opt for the ease of a microwave to heat their water, a tea kettle, either electric or stovetop, is a must for extracting optimal flavor from your tea leaves.

To learn more about how to shop for the best electric and stovetop kettles I spoke with tea experts for their guidance and recommendations, including Maria Geyman, the founder of tea brand Masha Tea, and Emeric Harney, marketing director at Harney & Sons Tea.

How I picked the best tea kettles

There are a couple important aspects to consider before shopping for a tea kettle. Here is everything our experts recommend keeping in mind:

Type of kettle: Tea kettles are available in either electric or whistling stovetop versions. An electric tea kettle uses electricity to heat the water in the carafe to a boil. A stovetop tea kettle, often referred to as a “whistling kettle,” is a more traditional type of tea kettle that you simply heat on the stove. An electric tea kettle requires less effort than a stovetop kettle and provides more control over the temperature of the water, according to Harney. “When looking at electric kettles, finding one that either has a programmable feature to select specific temperatures, or preset ones, is always beneficial,” he says. “Green teas, oolongs, and white teas have varying temperatures that they should be brewed at, which are lower than boiling.” A stovetop tea kettle (that actually whistles) is good to have if you don’t have outlets in your kitchen and/or you enjoy the old-fashioned look and essence of a vintage-style kettle. Which one you choose is dependent on your preferences and the details of your cooking space.

Material: Tea kettles, both electric and stovetop, come in materials such as stainless steel, copper, glass and plastic. Both Geyman and Harney recommended looking for a tea kettle that is made of stainless steel, whether an electric or stove top one. Harney also recommends considering a copper tea kettle which is durable and aesthetically pleasing. In addition to copper and stainless steel, I’ve also included tea kettles made from heat-proof glass, plastic and stainless steel.

Type of spout: Tea kettles often come in different shapes with various types of spouts. Some have a short and wide spout at the very top of the carafe, while others have a curved tube-like spout that protrudes from the base of the carafe called a gooseneck spout or tea kettle. In choosing between the two, much of it comes down to preference. Some people find they have more control pouring the water with one of the spouts over the other.

The best tea kettles in 2026

All of the product recommendations below are either direct recommendations from our experts, ones editors have used themselves or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

The best electric tea kettles

Best electric tea kettle: Smeg Electric Tea Kettle

Smeg Electric Tea Kettle $189.95 at Crate & Barrel What we like Temperature control

Retro design

Ergonomic handle Something to note May be large for some kitchens

The Smeg Electric Tea Kettle comes recommended by Geyman, who says she owns two of them, one that she keeps at home and another she uses at her tea shop. Similar to Smeg’s kitchen appliances, this tea kettle has a fun retro style, even though it is an electric kettle. It has a temperature selector lever on the bottom, measurements on the back and a flat chrome handle on the side. It also has a lid that opens automatically and an auto shut-off function, so you don’t have to remember to turn it off yourself. NBC Select manager of commerce partnerships, Emily Gerstein also owns the Smeg kettle and says she loves that it helps encourage her to make tea on a more regular basis.

Type: electric | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 1.7 L

Best gooseneck tea kettle: Bodum Bistro Electric Tea Kettle

The Bodum Bistro electric kettle comes recommended by NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who loves its price point and how quickly it heats water. “I bought it in 2021 and it still works as it did when I unboxed it,” she says. “It boils water quickly and automatically shuts off after I use it, and the gooseneck spout helps me precisely soak coffee grounds when I make pour-over coffee.” The kettle itself is also cordless, so you only have to plug in the heating base that the kettle sits on top of to heat water. This makes it easy to constantly refill it, according to Malin. It also comes in either a matte or stainless steel version and has a convenient gooseneck spout.

Type: electric | Spout type: gooseneck | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 34 oz.

Best programmable tea kettle: Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle $67.81 $99.95 at Amazon What we like Measurements on the side

LED light

Temperature control Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp electric tea kettle comes recommended by Harney, who enjoys all of the different temperature settings it has. You can choose to heat water up to six different temperatures, depending on what type of tea you’re drinking or what type of coffee you’re preparing. It also has a function that keeps your water warm for up to 30 minutes and a blue LED light that lets you know when the water has hit the right temperature.

Type: electric | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 1.7 L

Best affordable tea kettle: AmazonBasics Electric Tea Kettle

AmazonBasics Electric Tea Kettle $21.99 at Amazon What we like Heatproof handle

Fast heating

Removable filter Something to note Can't choose exact temperature

The AmazonBasics tea kettle, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 76,862 reviews on Amazon, comes with an entirely stainless steel body. You can also get a version that is partially made of glass. It has a heatproof handle, a removable filter inside the spout, a clear window on the side with measurements and an auto shut-off function. Thanks to the thermostat in the middle of the heating base, the kettle can boil water in as little as 5 to 7 minutes, according to the brand.

Type: electric | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 1 L

Most unique tea kettle: Fellow Corvo Electric Tea Kettle

Fellow Corvo Electric Tea Kettle $195.00 at Amazon What we like Modern shape

Temperature control

LCD display Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Fellow Corvo tea kettle has a 4.4-star average rating from 1,121 reviews on Amazon, with an interesting handle and shape. It sits on top of a modern-looking, square-shaped heating base with an LCD display on the top that allows you to select the temperature of the water. It also has a removable lid, an electric base that’s compatible with other Fellow kettles and a maple wood handle. The base also has a built-in stopwatch, that allows you to time your brewing and keep your water hot for up to an hour.

Type: electric | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 0.9 L

Most stylish tea kettle: Great Jones x Fellow Tea Kettle

Great Jones x Fellow Tea Kettle $195.00 at Great Jones What we like Unique color palette

LCD display

Gooseneck spout Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This gooseneck-style tea kettle is part of a collaboration between cookware retailer Great Jones and tea kettle brand Fellow. It has a similar design to other Fellow kettles, but it also has a vibrant color palette, whichGreat Jones is known for. It has a precision pour spout which you can use to make pour-over coffee or simply add water to a cup without it splashing everywhere. It has a built-in temperature guide and scheduling capabilities, according to the brand. The heating base, similar to Fellow’s other kettles, has an LCD display that lets you know the exact temperature that you’re heating the water to, so you can customize it based on the type of tea you’re drinking.

Type: electric | Spout type: gooseneck | Material: stainless steel, plastic and silicone | Capacity: 0.9 L

Best glass tea kettle: Cosori Electric Tea Kettle

Cosori Electric Tea Kettle $27.99 at Amazon What we like Transparent

LED light

Large capacity Something to note Not as durable

Cosori’s electric tea kettle is another affordable option that has a 4.6-star average rating from 40,910 reviews on Amazon. What’s more unique about this option is that its body is made from heatproof borosilicate glass. It also has a stainless steel filter behind the spout, so that the heated water doesn’t come in contact with plastic, according to the brand. Since it’s glass, you can see when the water starts to boil but it also has a blue LED light that lets you know when the water is ready. Aside from heating water for tea, you can also use it to add hot water to a bowl of instant pasta or to brew coffee, according to the brand.

Type: electric | Spout type: short | Material: glass and stainless steel | Capacity: 1.7 L

The best stove-top tea kettles

Best overall stovetop tea kettle: Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle

Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle $195.00 at Amazon What we like Modern look

Moderate whistle

Durable Something to note Handle gets hot

The Caraway whistling kettle comes recommended by Harney and Malin, who received it as a courtesy sample from the brand when it first launched. “It’s not lightweight or flimsy at all — it has some weight to it, making it sturdy, and the steel walls are thick, which helps it retain heat long after I shut off my stove,” she says. “I also love hearing the kettle whistle when my water is boiling. It’s loud enough that it’s noticeable, but not obnoxious.” The kettle has a moderate whistle volume, a ceramic coating and comes with a complimentary pot holder to make the kettle easier to carry and hold. It’s also compatible with all stovetop types, including gas and induction, according to the brand.

Type: whistling | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 2 qt.

Best retro tea kettle: Mackenzie Childs Enamel Whistling Tea Kettle

Mackenzie Childs Enamel Whistling Tea Kettle $149.00 at Amazon What we like Retro design

Available with matching sets

Handle on top Something to note Can't use on induction stoves

This more traditional-looking whistling tea kettle from Mackenzie Childs, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,083 reviews on Amazon, is ideal for anyone who loves both tea and retro-style cookware. It’s made from enameled stainless steel and has a fun checkered pattern on the outside and you can even get it with matching tea cup sets and small plates, making it great for using during a tea party. While it’s not compatible with induction stovetop, according to the brand, you can use it on other types and you can also choose between a 2 or 3-quart kettle.

Type: whistling | Spout type: gooseneck | Material: enameled stainless steel | Capacity: 2 qt. And 3 qt.

Best basic tea kettle: Primula Stewart Whistling Tea Kettle

The Primula Stewart whistling kettle is perfect for someone who wants an affordable tea kettle with all of the basics of a whistling option. It is made of a round, fully stainless steel body with a max fill line on the outside, and has a handle on top that’s safe to use without an oven mitt or cloth, according to the brand. With a 4.3-star average rating from 17,329 reviews on Amazon, it also has a flip-up spout that opens easily when you pour the water out once it starts boiling. Plus, the handle on top folds on its side, making the kettle easier to store in a cabinet or shelf.

Type: whistling | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 1.5 qt.

Best folding-handle tea kettle: Rockurwok Whistling Tea Kettle

The Rockurwok whistling tea kettle, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 5,346 reviews on Amazon, is available in a large range of shades and designs, including ones with gradients. It has a folding handle that doesn’t get too hot once the water starts boiling so it’s easy to handle. The spout has a flip-up lid that opens easily when you pour the water into a cup or over coffee. It’s also safe to use on all cooktops, according to the brand, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking or damaging your stovetop.

Type: whistling | Spout type: short | Material: stainless steel | Capacity: 1.6 qt.

How to shop for a tea kettle

When you’re ready to start shopping for a tea kettle, there are a few aspects to take into account when choosing one. Here’s how experts recommend choosing a kettle that’s best for you.

Consider which style is best for you

The best way to choose a tea kettle is based on your lifestyle.. This means deciding whether or not you have enough outlets for an electric kettle in addition to your other appliances. While some kettles are cordless, the heating base will still have a cord you need to plug in. If you don’t have outlets on or around the counter, a stovetop tea kettle may be better for you.

Make sure you have space for it

In addition to outlets, you should be sure you have space for a large tea kettle on your countertop, especially if you make tea often. You don’t want to have to always move or swap your appliances around just to be able to use the kettle. Even if you choose a whistling kettle to avoid this, you still have to make sure there’s room for it in a cabinet or shelf.

Prioritize both style and function

Lastly, you should also look for a kettle that speaks to your style but also does what it’s supposed to — kettles today are available in many different designs. That said, make sure you don’t sacrifice function for style, says Geyman. “I once bought a stove-top kettle that didn't make any noise so there was [no] way to know when the water boiled except that it would pour everywhere over the stovetop,” she says. Geyman prefers to choose kettles that are both stylish and practical, including ones that actually whistle (if a stovetop one) or stainless steel if an electric one.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Maria Geyman is the founder of tea brand Masha Tea and a naturopathic doctor.

Emeric Harney is the marketing director at Harney & Sons Tea, a specialty tea retailer with locations in New York City and Hudson, NY.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and kitchen appliances, such as pasta makers, air fryers and reusable water bottles. I spoke with two tea experts for their guidance and product recommendations for this story.

