Dermatologists often say that the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually wear, and for many, that’s spray sunscreen. Adults and kids alike often find spraying SPF onto their skin simpler and more convenient than rubbing in a thick, white, creamy lotion. The good news? Spray sunscreen is just as effective as its lotion, cream and gel counterparts, says Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified dermatologist who practices in New York City. But in order to protect yourself from UV rays, you need to apply it correctly, which is easier said than done.

I spoke to dermatologists about the dos and don’ts of using spray sunscreen, as well as how to shop for it. I also curated a list of the best options to buy, including those recommended by experts and the NBC Select staff.

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What are the best spray sunscreens?

The spray sunscreens on this list come recommended by experts and/or NBC Select staff members. Each option gives you broad-spectrum protection (meaning it blocks UVA and UVB rays) and has an SPF rating of at least 30, as advised by the American Academy of Dermatology.

Best overall chemical

Neutrogena’s spray sunscreens are popular among our experts, and Green specifically likes the brand’s unscented Ultra Sheer option. “It seamlessly blends into skin without leaving a white cast and doesn’t feel greasy,” she says. The formula, which is made with vitamin E, is oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog pores and is suitable for those with acne-prone skin.

Best overall mineral

Many NBC Select staff members say this Sun Bum spray sunscreen is their go-to option, and Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon who founded DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, recommends it, too. The sunscreen’s unscented, zinc-based formula leaves a matte finish on the skin. It’s made from a gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free formula, meaning it’s not tested on animals.

Best sport

I always have a bottle of Banana Boat’s sport spray sunscreen at home and lather it on before I go on a run. Its lightweight formula dries quickly and it doesn’t leave my skin feeling greasy or sticky. The spray’s “sunscreen” scent is also not overbearing, which I appreciate.

I apply Banana Boat’s sport spray sunscreen before going on runs in the warm, sunny months, and it’s effective even when I’m super sweaty. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best sport for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay makes some of our favorite moisturizers, cleaners and sunscreens, including this lightweight, unscented, non-greasy spray that’s sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand. It has thermal spring water, a soothing antioxidant, in its formula and it’s gentle on sensitive skin.

Best matte finish

When you spray Coola’s unscented sunscreen on your skin, it goes on white and dries sheer, leaving behind a matte finish, according to the brand. In addition to zinc oxide, the sunscreen has antioxidants in its formula to help fight free-radical formation that can occur from sun exposure, says DeRosa. It comes in a non-aerosol can.

Most lightweight

Out of all the spray sunscreens I’ve used, this is the one I feel on my skin the least when it dries, which makes me actually want to wear it and not mind reapplying it. It’s also matte and blends in quickly, in my experience, plus it hydrates skin for up to 12 hours, according to the brand.

Because I barely feel this spray sunscreen on my skin when it dries, I’m more motivated to wear and reapply it. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Most skin care benefits

Supergoop’s spray sunscreen is infused with green tea extract, vitamin C and acai extract, ingredients that help protect the skin from free radical damage and hydrate it, according to the brand. Of course, it also protects you from UV rays, and it’s available in three scents: Sunny Citrus (the brand’s original scent), Vanilla Orchid and Whipped Coconut. The non-aerosol spray is very lightweight, in my experience, and it blends into my skin seamlessly. I also love that no matter what angle I’m holding the bottle at, the spray comes out the same, letting me easily my back or scalp.

Best smelling

Some unscented and fragrance-free sunscreens still have that distinct “sunscreen” smell, which I despise. I’m always looking for options that actually smell good without being perfumy, a balance that Bask’s SPF achieves. Its tropical aroma reminds me of a piña colada, leaning more coconut and vanilla than pineapple. I always bring Bask’s sunscreen on vacation, and whenever I apply it, people around me ask about it since it smells so good. The SPF also dries clear, in my experience, and it’s lightweight and fast-absorbing. It comes in a non-aerosol bottle.

Best tinted

Don’t panic when you apply this Australian sunscreen — it’s highly pigmented straight out of the bottle, but as you rub it in, it blends in so well that you forget you’re wearing it. It has a peachy tone that eliminates the possibility of leaving behind a white cast, in my experience, and it has a creamy texture with a matte finish. Since the sunscreen is so creamy, it’s easy to spread across skin, so don’t spray too much on at a time. Australian Gold’s spray SPF is also formulated with shea butter, red algae and vitamin E to hydrate skin, according to the brand.

Australian Gold’s spray sunscreen has a highly pigmented peachy tint when you spray it on your skin, but it blends in perfectly as you rub it in and doesn’t leave behind a white cast. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for kids

Blue Lizard’s fragrance-free mineral spray sunscreen is specifically made for kids. It’s gentle and non-irritating on delicate skin, according to the brand, and it dries clear. In addition to standard kids spray sunscreen, Blue Lizard also makes sensitive skin and sport formulas.

Best for kids with sensitive skin

Coppertone’s fragrance-free Pure & Simple Spray Sunscreen has a gentle, hypoallergenic formula, so it’s best for those with allergies and sensitive skin, says Green. The sunscreen is made with zinc oxide and hydrating plant-derived ingredients like tea leaf extract, sea kelp extract and lotus extract.

Best for babies

NBC senior production manager Becca Delman started using this sunscreen with her oldest son when he was about 1.5 years old — now years (and two more kids) later, it’s still one of her favorite spray options for the whole family. She likes its lightweight feel and says it blends into her kids’ skin well, so it doesn’t leave behind an oily or gritty residue. The sunscreen’s vegan formula is also hypoallergenic and moisturizing, plus it doesn’t have synthetic fragrances.

How I picked the best spray sunscreens

Experts suggest thinking about the following factors while shopping for spray sunscreen, all of which I took into consideration while curating my recommendations.

SPF rating : All the experts I spoke to recommend wearing sunscreen that has a SPF rating of at least 30. That’s in line with the recommendation from the American Academy of Dermatology and Skin Cancer Foundation.

: All the experts I spoke to recommend wearing sunscreen that has a SPF rating of at least 30. That’s in line with the recommendation from the American Academy of Dermatology and Skin Cancer Foundation. Broad-spectrum protection : When you see “broad-spectrum” printed on a bottle, it means the sunscreen protects skin from UVA and UVB rays, says DeRosa. UVA rays can lead to signs of aging, like a loss of elasticity and fine lines, while UVB rays can damage the skin’s DNA, creating the inflammatory response that leads to sunburns or more severely, skin cancer.

: When you see “broad-spectrum” printed on a bottle, it means the sunscreen protects skin from UVA and UVB rays, says DeRosa. UVA rays can lead to signs of aging, like a loss of elasticity and fine lines, while UVB rays can damage the skin’s DNA, creating the inflammatory response that leads to sunburns or more severely, skin cancer. Type : You’ll need to decide between buying a chemical or mineral sunscreen, or a hybrid option that has chemical and mineral active ingredients. I explain the difference between the three types in the FAQ section below, and why you may choose one over the others. That said, chemical, mineral and hybrid sunscreens all adequately protect your skin, so it’s entirely a personal preference, says Green.

: You’ll need to decide between buying a chemical or mineral sunscreen, or a hybrid option that has chemical and mineral active ingredients. I explain the difference between the three types in the FAQ section below, and why you may choose one over the others. That said, chemical, mineral and hybrid sunscreens all adequately protect your skin, so it’s entirely a personal preference, says Green. Water-resistance : If you plan to be in water or may sweat while wearing spray sunscreen, choose a water-resistant option. The sunscreen’s label tells you how long its formula is water-resistant for.

: If you plan to be in water or may sweat while wearing spray sunscreen, choose a water-resistant option. The sunscreen’s label tells you how long its formula is water-resistant for. Reef-safe: There’s no standard or regulation behind the terms “reef-safe” and “reef-friendly,” but they’re used to describe sunscreens that don’t have ingredients found to potentially harm coral reefs and other marine life, including chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate. Most reef-safe sunscreens are mineral-based and have micro-sized or non-nanoparticles — nanoparticles can be ingested by coral and negatively impact its health, according to the National Park Service. I labeled which sunscreens on the list above are reef-safe.

How do you properly apply spray sunscreen?

“The efficacy of sunscreens, no matter the formulation, lies in proper application,” says Green. And one of the biggest disadvantages of spray sunscreen is that it’s easy to apply incorrectly. To make sure you’re using spray sunscreen the right way, follow the guide below.

Hold the spray bottle’s nozzle about three to four inches away from your skin. Spray multiple passes across each part of your body. Two to three times per arm and three to four times per leg is a good rule of thumb, says Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Between each spray, rub the sunscreen into skin until it’s entirely blended in. “If you skip this step, the spray will only protect where it actually hits the skin,” deeming it ineffective for full-body protection, says Hartman. Spray sunscreen works best as a body sunscreen, but if you want to use it as a face sunscreen, spray it into your hands first and rub it into your skin. Never spray sunscreen directly onto your face — you’ll risk inhaling it and getting it into your eyes.

What are the most common mistakes to avoid while applying spray sunscreen?

“The biggest mistake that people make with spray sunscreen is that they don’t apply enough and spray too quickly, so they’re missing areas of skin during application,” says DeRosa. The solution? Apply a generous amount. A good rule of thumb is if you can’t see it on your skin after spraying, there’s probably not enough. You can (and should) apply multiple coats of spray sunscreen. “I suggest applying the spray, spreading it on the skin, and coming back 10 minutes later to reapply,” says Dr. Eileen Deignan, a board-certified dermatologist and the chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital.

It’s also important to avoid inhaling spray sunscreen or getting it in your eyes, nose or mouth, which can cause irritation. To make sure spray sunscreen actually reaches your body, hold the nozzle close enough to your skin, apply it slowly and don’t use it in windy conditions, says Green. Also don’t forget about your ears, scalp, feet and hands.

Frequently asked questions How often should you reapply spray sunscreen? You should reapply spray sunscreen every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors or sitting next to a window indoors, says Hartman. If you’re swimming or sweating, reapply sunscreen every 80 minutes and after drying off, even if you’re using a water-resistant formula, says DeRosa. Follow these rules for all types of sunscreen, not just sprays. What’s the best SPF level to use? The best SPF (sun protection factor) level to use is at least 30, according to all the dermatologists I talked to. “Going up to SPF 50 can add an additional layer of protection, but once you go above 50, the higher SPF ratings only offer marginal improvements,” says Hartman. Most importantly, you need to apply enough sunscreen to fully cover your face and body. Otherwise, you’re not getting the maximum sun protection. But “we generally do not apply enough sunscreen to adequately achieve the SPF on the bottle,” says Deignan. That’s especially the case for spray sunscreen — people tend to miss spots, resulting in patches of skin that go unprotected. Because of this, you might want to choose an SPF above 30 when buying spray sunscreen. “If you apply the same inadequate amount of SPF 30 and SPF 50, you will get better sun protection with the 50,” says Deignan. Keep in mind that applying sunscreen, which should be part of your daily skin care routine, is only one way to protect your skin from UV rays. Wearing UPF swimwear and clothing, sunglasses and hats act as physical sun blockers, and it’s important to seek shade when possible, says Deignan. What’s the difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen? There are three types of sunscreen: chemical, mineral and hybrid. They all provide equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a matter of personal preference. Chemical sunscreen is made with ingredients like avobenzone, benzophenone, oxybenzone, and octinoxate. Your skin absorbs them and they undergo chemical reactions to turn UV rays into heat, says Green. The heat then dissipates from the skin.

Mineral sunscreen (also sometimes referred to as physical sunscreen) is made with ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These ingredients sit on top of skin and act like a shield against UV rays, says Deignan.

Hybrid sunscreen has a blend of mineral and chemical active ingredients. To decide between a chemical or mineral sunscreen, weigh the following pros and cons. Application: Chemical sunscreens need about 20 to 30 minutes to fully absorb into the skin, so it takes time before you’re fully protected. On the other hand, mineral sunscreen offers immediate protection since it sits on top of the skin.

Finish: Mineral sunscreen tends to leave behind a white cast. If that’s something you’re hoping to avoid, chemical sunscreens may be a better option for you. However, some mineral spray sunscreens have “micronized” or “nano-sized” zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (a.k.a teeny tiny particles) that help prevent the sunscreen from looking chalky or white, says DeRosa.

Skin type: If you have rosacea, acne-prone skin or sensitive skin, experts recommend opting for mineral sunscreen — it’s less likely to cause irritation since your skin doesn’t absorb it. Is spray sunscreen actually waterproof? “Unfortunately, no sunscreen is truly waterproof,” says Green. That’s why most sunscreens are now labeled “water-resistant.” They’re made with ingredients like cetyl octanoate that allow the sunscreen to grip the skin and stay on after exposure to water. The sunscreen also becomes insoluble in water, she says. Water-resistant sunscreen is only water-resistant for a limited period of time, so be diligent about reapplication. Deignan recommends reapplying sunscreen at least every two hours if you’re sweating or exposed to water. If you’re toweling off, reapply more often since you’re literally wiping off the sunscreen. Is spray sunscreen safe for kids? Yes, spray sunscreen is safe for kids, but they shouldn’t apply it themselves. It’s best for adults to spray sunscreen onto their hands and rub it into kids’ skin — if a child moves around while you’re spraying sunscreen directly onto their body, you’re likely to miss spots. When buying spray sunscreen for kids, look for formulas specifically designed for children, as they tend to have fewer irritants, fragrances and preservatives, says Green. DeRosa also recommends mineral sunscreens over chemical sunscreens for kids since they sit on top of the skin and don’t get absorbed into the bloodstream, she says. Does spray sunscreen expire? Yes, like all types of sunscreen, spray sunscreen expires. There should be an expiration date printed on the bottle, per regulations set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, unless the manufacturer did testing to show that the product will remain stable for at least three years. If there’s no expiration date listed on your sunscreen, consider it expired three years after you buy it, according to the FDA. Never use expired sunscreen — there’s no guarantee it’s effective. Is spray sunscreen FSA/HSA eligible? All types of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher are eligible for reimbursement with flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA) and health reimbursement accounts (HRA). However, sunscreens are not eligible for reimbursement with dependent care flexible spending accounts and limited-purpose flexible spending accounts (LPFSA). To browse eligible products, you can visit the FSA Store or HSA Store.

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Michele Green is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City.

is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City. Dr. Corey L. Hartman is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama.

is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Jaimie DeRosa is a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. She’s the founder and lead facial plastic surgeon at DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach.

is a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. She’s the founder and lead facial plastic surgeon at DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach. Dr. Eileen Deignan is a board-certified dermatologist and the chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital. She practices medical dermatology at the Dermatology Associates of Concord.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered skin care for over five years, including topics like ingrown hair, sunburns, razor burn, sunscreen for acne-prone skin and tinted sunscreen. For this article, I interviewed four skin care experts about how to shop for spray sunscreen. I rounded up options the experts recommend and/or the NBC Select staff tested, myself included.

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