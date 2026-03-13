If a cup of hot coffee is what gets you out of bed in the morning, investing in a programmable coffee maker may be something you want to consider.

You can schedule these machines to brew coffee — or in some cases, tea — up to 24 hours in advance so it’s ready when you wake up, or at any time of the day you want a cup of joe. Some even allow you to customize brew size, temperature and strength, and some make a variety of different beverages, including iced tea.

We talked to experts in coffee and coffee brew gear industries to find out what one should look for in a programmable coffee machine; then we rounded up a handful of options using their guidance. The list ranges in price point, and some machines offer single serve options in addition to brewing multi-cup carafes.

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The best programmable coffee makers

All of the coffee makers below are either direct recommendations from our experts or editors, and/or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or 100 reviews at another retailer.

Cuisinart’s PurePrecison Pour-Over Coffee Maker has a 24-hour programmable timer and comes with either an 8-cup thermal stainless steel or glass carafe. It offers a brew pause function — allowing you to pour a cup of coffee before the brewing cycle is complete — and you can customize your coffee’s strength and temperature, according to the brand. Cuisinart also says the machine pre-wets coffee grounds before brewing to extract the most flavor from the beans.

With this machine’s auto brew function, Café Speciality says, you can schedule brews so coffee is ready at any time you choose. It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled — you can control the machine through a companion app or via Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice commands, according to the brand.

Café’s Specialty Drip Coffee Maker comes with a 10-cup pot, but you can choose to brew pots ranging in size from one to 10 cups. You can also customize brew strength and temperature. The machine is available in Matte White, Matte Black and Stainless Steel, and you can purchase it with a thermal or glass carafe.

Ninja CM401 Speciality 10-Cup Coffee Maker $ 179.99 Amazon $ 159.99 Shark | Ninja What to know Features: multiple brew styles, auto off, fold away milk frother | Dimensions: 12 x 8.75 x 15 in. | Capacity: 10 cups | Warranty: 1 year limited What we like Makes multiples sizes

Comes with a travel mug

Has a milk frother Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker offers a delay brew function, allowing you to schedule what time you want your beverage to be ready. You can choose from four different brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice and Specialty Brew, the latter of which you can use for lattes, cappuccinos and similar beverages.

The machine provides six brew size options, ranging from a single cup to a full 10-cup carafe, and it comes with a scooper to help you measure out coffee grounds before you add them to the filter. The coffee maker is built with a fold-away milk frother and a 40-ounce removable water reservoir, and after one hour of inactivity, it powers off, the brand says. It’s available with a glass or stainless steel carafe.

Braun’s MultiServe Drip Coffee Maker features a programmable 24-hour timer to schedule brews in seven different sizes, including a single cup, a travel mug and a 50-ounce pot. You can brew hot coffee and tea as well as beverages over ice, and choose from strength options including Light, Gold and Bold. The machine is designed with the brand’s TempSensor System, which Braun says monitors the temperature throughout the brewing process to achieve an ideal temperature.

Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker $ 399.95 Williams Sonoma $ 399.95 Fellow Products What to know Features: app compatibility, showerhead water dispenser, steam-free brewing, retractable cord, cold brew preset | Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 12 in. | Capacity: 10 cups | Warranty: 2 years What we like Has a thermal carafe

Pause-and-pour feature

Internal mixing tube Something to note Requires an app

The Aiden Precision Coffee Maker from Fellow makes pour-over style coffee but with the high-tech features of a programmable appliance. It has a built-in timer so it’s easy to schedule it to brew coffee ahead of time and it has a shower-style water dispenser to help make your coffee more flavorful.

It also works with an app, through which you can schedule brews, make presets for your coffee and make custom recipes. In addition to hot coffee, it also has a cold brew preset.

This programmable coffee maker from Oxo comes with a stainless steel carafe that keeps your coffee hot for hours, and the appliance heats water to over 200 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. It also has a rainmaker showerhead that dispenses water evenly over the coffee grounds to saturate them, making for more bold and flavorful coffee, according to Oxo.

You can pre-schedule coffee brewing and the machine has a pause-and-pour feature that allows you to pour fresh coffee before the entire brew is done.

In addition to its 24-hour programmable timer, this coffee maker from Cuisinart boasts a self-cleaning function and two brew strengths: Regular and Bold. Select the 1-4 cup setting to make a smaller batch of coffee, or make enough to fill the 12-cup carafe. You can pause the machine while it’s brewing to pour yourself a cup, as well as turn on an optional chime to alert you when the machine is done brewing, according to the brand.

This coffee maker is equipped with a 24-hour programmable timer and it can brew hot or cold beverages, according to Zojirushi. It comes with a 10-cup thermal carafe and the brand says it moistens coffee grounds before brewing to release their flavors.

The machine sports a removable water tank and a swing-out filter, and you can opt to turn on an audible alert that lets you know when coffee is ready.

How we picked the best programmable coffee makers

We spoke with several coffee experts for their shopping guidance and recommendations. Here’s what they said to keep in mind when looking for the best programmable coffee makers:

Features: The most important factor in finding a great programmable coffee maker is a wealth of customizable features that fit your preferences, says John Holmquist, manager of residential and commercial sales at Seattle Coffee Gear. “Once perfected, these settings can be recorded, so you have the perfect recipe without constantly changing them,” he says.

He recommends appliances that have features like customizable brew temperature, water flow rate, brew time, grind size, and more. Additionally, programmable coffee makers often have 24-hour timers that allow you to schedule coffee to brew automatically at the same time daily. All of the appliances above have at least a few of these features, though most of them prioritize drip coffee.

Coffee type: In addition to features, Holmquist suggests prioritizing your preferred coffee type when shopping for the best programmable coffee maker. For example, if you prefer pour-over, you may want a coffee maker with an automated system and if you enjoy espresso-based beverages, then you should make sure the appliance has an espresso maker and a milk frother. All of the appliances listed are primarily for drip coffee.

How to shop for programmable coffee makers

What features should a programmable coffee maker have?

To find a great programmable coffee maker, start by searching for ones with features such as scheduling brew time, adjustable brew strength and serving size at the very least. If you have more preferences about the boldness of the coffee, then other features, like a built-in grinder, adjustable grind size and brew temperature are also great features to look for.

What programmable coffee maker should I get?

If you enjoy regular drip coffee and have multiple cups of coffee a day, a programmable coffee maker that has a glass or thermal carafe works great. If you prefer lattes and cappuccinos, then you should shop for a coffee maker that has an automated espresso brewing system and a milk frother. Also, if you like tea, then your coffee maker should also have a hot water dispenser.

Frequently asked questions What is a programmable coffee maker? A programmable coffee maker is a beverage appliance that allows you to control different features that affect the quality of your coffee, like the temperature, coffee-to-water ratio, grind size and more, according to Kaleena Teoh, co-founder and director of education at Coffee Project NY. It often has a built-in timer that lets you schedule it to brew a day in advance, so your coffee is ready at the same time every day. A regular coffee maker doesn’t usually allow for as much customization, according to Teoh.

Meet our coffee experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

John Holmquist is the manager of commercial and residential sales at Seattle Coffee Gear.

is the manager of commercial and residential sales at Seattle Coffee Gear. Kaleena Teoh is the co-founder and director of education at Coffee Project NY.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is a reporter at NBC Select, where she’s covered health and wellness, sale events and more for more than four years. She also writes about home and kitchen appliances.

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he’s covered home and kitchen, deals and sale events and more for nearly three years. He’s written about several kitchen appliances, including coffee makers.

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