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You probably clean your kitchen counters, stovetop and floors regularly — but you might not be able to say the same for your dishwasher. Dishwashers do a great job of scrubbing away residue from dinners past, but they may not be as clean as they appear on the inside. The dishwasher’s filter is a hotbed for food residue and soap scum, according to Kadi Dulude, owner of cleaning company Wizards of Homes. “When not removed in time, [debris] will clog the filter, food particles will start smelling bad and the machine won’t operate properly because it’s not draining anymore,” she says. The good news is learning how to clean a dishwasher doesn’t require any expensive tools or special skill level — just some guidance.

To learn more about the best way to clean a dishwasher, we consulted cleaning experts for their insight and product recommendations. We also included products that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best products for cleaning a dishwasher | Top-rated products for cleaning a dishwasher | Expert tips for keeping a clean dishwasher

What is the best way to clean a dishwasher?

The best way to deep clean a dishwasher involves hand washing the different components of the machine, including the racks, filter and spray arms. Will Cotter, owner of cleaning companies FreshSpace Cleaning and HappyCleans, explained the best way to get the job done.

Remove the parts: Remove the bottom rack and spray arms, and wipe them down with hot soapy water, rinse and let dry. Meanwhile, remove the filter from the bottom of the dishwasher and any other connected parts. Soak the filter: Let the filter sit in a bowl of hot soapy water and distilled white vinegar. Use a dish brush and additional soap as needed to scrub away any visual residue. This will help get rid of any limescale, soap scum and food debris, according to Cotter. Add dishwasher cleaner: If using a liquid dishwasher cleaner, follow the instructions on the label. It usually calls for removing the top of the container, placing the bottle upside down on the bottom rack and running the dishwasher on the hot water cycle. If using a tablet, place it in the dispenser compartment on the dishwasher door and run the machine. Add vinegar and baking soda: In addition to or instead of the above step, you can use baking soda and vinegar to clean the dishwasher. Put the filter and the bottom rack back in the dishwasher. Fill a bowl or cup with vinegar and place it on the top rack of the dishwasher. Run the dishwasher on the hot cycle. When it’s finished, sprinkle the bottom of the dishwasher with baking soda. Run the dishwasher once more: Run the dishwasher on another hot cycle with the baking soda inside to get rid of any excess grease, grime, soap scum or limescale. Clean the outside: If you have a stainless steel dishwasher, use a stainless steel appliance cleaning, such as Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish. If you have a non-stainless fridge, use dish spray and warm water to wipe the outside. Use dish spray, a toothbrush and a damp cloth to clean the gasket that lines the door of the dishwasher.

How we picked the best products for cleaning a dishwasher

Your dishwasher may appear clean on the outside, but many of its parts — such as the filter and spray arms — collect debris and minerals over time. Our experts recommend keeping the following aspects in mind when looking for products to clean a dishwasher:

Specialized detergent : Dulude recommends against using regular liquid dish soap in the dishwasher in general because it produces too much foam and suds. In other words, don’t add dish soap to the detergent compartment of the dishwasher to clean the inside of it. Instead, use a detergent that’s made for dishwashers. Brands like Finish, Cascade and Glisten sell dishwasher cleaning detergents. These soaps get rid of soap scum, food debris and limescale (residual minerals leftover from hard water), all of which are common causes of a smelly dishwasher. In fact, limescale buildup can decrease water pressure and reduce the function of appliances like dishwashers, according to the Department of Energy.

: Dulude recommends against using regular liquid dish soap in the dishwasher in general because it produces too much foam and suds. In other words, don’t add dish soap to the detergent compartment of the dishwasher to clean the inside of it. Instead, use a detergent that’s made for dishwashers. Brands like Finish, Cascade and Glisten sell dishwasher cleaning detergents. These soaps get rid of soap scum, food debris and limescale (residual minerals leftover from hard water), all of which are common causes of a smelly dishwasher. In fact, limescale buildup can decrease water pressure and reduce the function of appliances like dishwashers, according to the Department of Energy. Acidic cleaning products : You should also use acidic ingredients like distilled white vinegar to clean the inside of your dishwasher and its parts. That’s because the acidic nature of vinegar helps to lift and remove the stuck-on debris. You can use vinegar and a microfiber cloth to wipe down the sides of the dishwasher, and you can use it on the filter of the dishwasher with baking soda to fix any clogged pipes. “This should open up the clog [before you] put the filter back,” says Dulude. “Run an empty cycle before using the dishwasher again.”

: You should also use acidic ingredients like distilled white vinegar to clean the inside of your dishwasher and its parts. That’s because the acidic nature of vinegar helps to lift and remove the stuck-on debris. You can use vinegar and a microfiber cloth to wipe down the sides of the dishwasher, and you can use it on the filter of the dishwasher with baking soda to fix any clogged pipes. “This should open up the clog [before you] put the filter back,” says Dulude. “Run an empty cycle before using the dishwasher again.” Abrasive cleaning products : Abrasive ingredients and products, such as baking soda and a scrubbing brush, are ideal for cleaning parts of your dishwasher because they lift grime. This includes the filter, spray arms and even the holes of the arms. A DIY cleaner of baking soda and vinegar, along with scrubbing will make it easier to clean any grime, soap scum or limescale stuck to these parts. Use a scratch-free sponge, dish brush or a Scrub Daddy.

: Abrasive ingredients and products, such as baking soda and a scrubbing brush, are ideal for cleaning parts of your dishwasher because they lift grime. This includes the filter, spray arms and even the holes of the arms. A DIY cleaner of baking soda and vinegar, along with scrubbing will make it easier to clean any grime, soap scum or limescale stuck to these parts. Use a scratch-free sponge, dish brush or a Scrub Daddy. Rinse aids: In addition to using a detergent to clean the dishwasher, you should consider using a rinse aid, says Cotter. Rinse aids not only help get rid of water stains on dishes and glasses, but they also help the dishwasher drain faster, which prevents water stains, mineral buildup and odors, according to Cotter. You’ll often see products such as Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid sold next to regular dishwasher detergent.

The best products for cleaning a dishwasher in 2024

We rounded up products for cleaning a dishwasher based on our expert’s recommendations and guidance. We also included products that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

This dishwasher detergent is meant to clean the inside of the dishwasher rather than the dishes themselves. I’ve previously used the Finish Quantum Powerball Dishwasher Pods, and they work better than any dishwasher pod I’ve ever used. The liquid detergent comes in a square-shaped container that you place upside down in the bottom rack of the dishwasher. As you run the dishwasher with the container in it (and no dishes), let the detergent drain from the container into the bottom of the dishwasher. The detergent helps break down limescale and grease, and gets rid of odors, according to the brand.

While you shouldn’t use regular liquid dish soap for cleaning dishes in a dishwasher, you can still use this multipurpose dish soap spray to handwash compartments within the dishwasher, such as the filter and spray arms. In fact, our experts commonly recommend using the dish spray for various projects, such as cleaning the refrigerator, and it’s one of our favorite dish soaps for handwashing. This spray is thorough enough to get rid of grease and grime, according to the brand, but gentle enough to use on other surfaces like countertops without damage. Plus, it doesn’t leave a strong chemical scent after you use it. Remove the filter from the dishwasher and, if possible, the spray arms. Spray with the soap and use a sponge or brush to scrub away grime. Then rinse and let dry before putting it back in the dishwasher.

This rinse aid comes recommended by Cotter, who says that it is ideal for both cleaning dishes and the dishwasher itself.. A rinse aid will help the water that collects at the bottom of the dishwasher drain faster, especially if it’s stuffed up with debris or limescale buildup. When water sits stagnant while trying to drain from the dishwasher, it starts to develop an odor, according to Cotter — a rinse aid will eliminate this issue and keep your machine clean over time.

This dishwand, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 19,145 reviews on Amazon, is a great two-in-one gadget that combines the power of a dishwashing brush and a bottle of soap. The handle of the brush contains the dish soap, which dispenses from the end of the brush, underneath the bristles. This eliminates the need to constantly pour dish soap onto a sponge. You can fill the brush with your preferred dish soap and use the button on the top of the handle to control how much comes out as your scrub dishes. You can also use this to hand wash the filter and spray arms of the dishwasher — simply rinse and let dry.

Similar to Finish’s dishwasher cleaner, this bottle of detergent goes into the dishwasher upside down. The pack, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 8,331 reviews on Amazon, has three 12-ounce bottles and has a lemon scent. All you have to do is let it dispense as the dishwasher runs. It removes limescale and mineral buildup, bacteria, grease and rust on the dishwasher filter, pipes and spray arms, according to the brand. For the best results, place it upside-down directly into the flatware basket in the bottom rack and run it on the hottest cycle once a month, according to the brand.

If you prefer using a detergent tablet rather than a liquid soap to clean the dishwasher, the lime-scented tablets are a great option to try. The tablets, which have a 4.4-star average review from 1,215 reviews on Amazon, work like regular pods in the sense that you place them directly in the detergent compartment of the dishwasher before running the machine on a regular or “normal” cycle. The pod releases during the cycle, cleans the inside of the dishwasher and gets rid of limescale, odors, food residue, grease and hard water stains, according to the brand.

We commonly recommend using thin wire brushes like these for cleaning small areas, such as a reusable water bottle and straws, but they’re also good for cleaning the holes on the spray arms of a dishwasher. This set has brushes of varying sizes and thicknesses, so you can use the smaller ones to clean the sprinkler holes. The brushes are also dishwasher safe themselves, so you can add them with a load of dishes after each use.

Tips for keeping a clean dishwasher

Pre-rinse dishes

Even though some brands may say that rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher isn’t necessary to get them clean, it’s still a good idea to rinse them to prevent small particles of food from eventually getting stuck in the filter, according to Cotter. “Dishwashers can handle a lot, but getting rid of any big bits of food helps keep the drainage system and filters from getting clogged up,” he says. This also helps the dishwasher perform better and prevents smells from rotting food.

Unload dishes immediately

You should remove the dishes from the machine as soon as the cycle finishes. That’s because, even though the dishes are technically clean, they can develop water stains and odors, according to Cotter. Since the inside of the dishwasher is humid, any water sitting in the dishes and the dishwasher can grow mold, according to Cotter.

Use a rinse aid

Cotter recommends using a rinse aid to prevent drops of water from sticking to dishes and surfaces in the dishwasher. This will also help the machine drain more efficiently, according to Cotter.

Frequently asked questions What is limescale? Limescale is the crusty mineral deposit leftover from hard water. It commonly forms in areas like faucets, sink drains, bathtubs and shower heads. What is soap scum? Soap scum is a mix of residual detergent and minerals found in hard water, like calcium, according to the United States Geological Survey. It typically forms as a dusty white film in areas where water mixes with residual soap, such as sink drains, bathtubs, shower curtains and grout. Does vinegar really clean a dishwasher? Vinegar is effective in cleaning and deodorizing the inside of a dishwasher, according to both Dulude and Cotter, who recommended it. In fact, Cotter recommends putting a bowl or cup of white vinegar inside the dishwasher and running it in a cycle to help get rid of stuck on grime. How do you know if your drains have limescale or soap scum? Limescale comes from the collection of residual minerals in hard water. The hardness of your tap water can vary, depending on where you live and/or your irrigation system. That said, if you notice that your dishwasher doesn’t work or drain super well anymore or if you notice grime on the filter, it could be because of limescale buildup. Additionally, soap scum — a mix of residual detergent and calcium — can develop if you don’t clean the dishwasher regularly. This in mind, look for dishwasher cleaners that explicitly say that the product gets rid of limescale and soap scum, in addition to grease and food debris.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kadi Dulude is the owner of cleaning services company Wizard of Homes, where she sees over 100 employees.

is the owner of cleaning services company Wizard of Homes, where she sees over 100 employees. Will Cotter is the owner of cleaning services companies FreshSpace Cleaning and HappyCleans.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he covers kitchen, cleaning and wellness. He’s written guides on how to clean a mattress, how to whiten clothes without bleach and how to clean a refrigerator.

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