Brooklinen: Save up to 30% off select bed and bath essentials during The Spa Event and 15% off sitewide

These lightweight yet durable sheets are a Select Bed and Bath Awards winner, and earned high praise from our staff. Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez says they “feel like they’ll last a lifetime,” while Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin feels cool and comfortable while laying on them. “I didn’t get hot throughout the night and the sheets definitely don’t absorb my body heat like others do,” she says.

Sur la Table: Up to 50% off best-selling brands during the Best Brands Sale

Cast iron products are made to last, and this skillet is one of the best cast iron cookware pieces we’ve tried. It’s enamel-coated for durability, and is polished and finished by hand before being sprayed with two additional coats of enamel, according to the brand. This protects the skillet from chipping and cracking, while the sloped sides keep oils, sauces, fats and more from dripping as you cook.

Away: Save up to $150 off best-selling luggage sets during the Travel More sale

Save money by bundling other Away pieces with the carry-on we selected as one of the year’s best. This suitcase is available in two versions, Standard and Flex, both of which weigh around 8 pounds and fit into the dimensions of most airlines’ carry-on allowances, according to the brand. Although only the Flex version can expand up to 2.25 inches wider for more packing space, Away says that both types have a lightweight polycarbonate hard shell, an interior compression system, a laundry bag for dirty clothes and 360-degree wheels. The suitcase also has a TSA-approved lock, and is available in a larger size.

Lululemon: Save up to 50% on top-rated activewear from the We Made Too Much sale

These everyday running shoes are a Wellness Award-winner, and made with foam cushioning and grippy outsoles, for softer steps and added traction, according to the brand. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin finds the shoes to be perfectly cushioned, supportive and lightweight, and says that she has “never run as well as [she has] while wearing these shoes.”

Tatcha: Take 20% off sitewide during the Gratitude Event, with code THANKYOU23

Experts say Tatcha’s bestselling cream is one of the best products for repairing your moisture barrier. It’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog or block your pores, and has ingredients like Japanese indigo and red sage root for soothing irritation from common concerns like redness and dry patches, according to Tatcha. The brand adds that the cream’s ceramides and hyaluronic acid help lock in moisture and hydrate the skin — for best results, add a pearl-sized amount as the last step in your evening skincare routine.

Samsonite: Save up to 30% off best-selling luggage collections during the Black Friday Preview

This hardshell spinner suitcase is one of our favorite pieces of lightweight luggage. It comes equipped with safety features like a TSA-approved combination lock and a built-in ID tag for easy identification at baggage claim, according to Samsonite. The suitcase is also expandable by 1.5 inches with an interior divide for separating clothes, and double wheels for increased movement and easy airport maneuvering.

Tuft & Needle: Take up to 20% off top rated mattresses, bedding and accessories

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mattress, this is one of the best — it has adaptive foam that’s designed to relieve pressure from your body, along with motion control and contouring support for a balanced, stabilized sleep, according to the brand. It’s also infused with a cooling gel and heat-conducting graphite that draws heat away from your body as you sleep, making it a great option for hot sleepers. This mattress is available in six sizes ranging from twin to California king, and is GreenGuard Gold Certified against over 10,000 harmful chemicals.

