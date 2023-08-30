Sleep isn’t just a luxury; it’s essential for learning, memory, mood regulation and healing, according to the journal of Sleep Medicine: X. That’s where comfortable bedding comes in — it can help balance body temperature and facilitate a good night’s sleep.

If you prefer bedding that feels fully customized to your sleep needs, a duvet cover is likely your best option. Duvet covers allow you to separate, swap out and clean the outermost layer of your bedding whenever you need a refresh, and the best ones are about so much more than aesthetics, according to our experts.

“Body temperature and comfortable bedding play a critical role in the quest for deep sleep,” says Dr. Kavita Mathur, who has a Ph.D. in fiber and polymer science and is an associate professor at Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University. As a result, while it may be tempting to choose your duvet cover based on looks alone, it’s much more important to consider the material and functionality if you want to get a good night’s sleep.

To learn more about duvet covers, we spoke to a textile professor, a sleep expert and an interior designer. Below, you’ll find their shopping tips and tricks about what to look for when it comes to materials and important features.

How we picked the best duvet covers

We interviewed three experts who specialize in bedding, textiles or interior design. They recommend keeping the following in mind while shopping:

Material : Our experts recommend three primary materials for duvet covers: linen, microfiber and cotton. In short, linen is typically breathable, microfiber is generally affordable and cotton strikes a balance between the two, according to our experts. We go into more detail about the benefits of each option below (as well as which weaves are best suited for hot and cold sleepers).

: Our experts recommend three primary materials for duvet covers: linen, microfiber and cotton. In short, linen is typically breathable, microfiber is generally affordable and cotton strikes a balance between the two, according to our experts. We go into more detail about the benefits of each option below (as well as which weaves are best suited for hot and cold sleepers). Functionality : Duvets let you separate the cover from the insert for washing and customization, but this convenience can quickly turn into an annoyance, according to our experts. To avoid this, make sure your duvet cover is durable and machine-washable, and that it has the necessary closures and ties to prevent the insert from shifting inside of it.

: Duvets let you separate the cover from the insert for washing and customization, but this convenience can quickly turn into an annoyance, according to our experts. To avoid this, make sure your duvet cover is durable and machine-washable, and that it has the necessary closures and ties to prevent the insert from shifting inside of it. Design: Your duvet cover acts as a decorative statement, so our experts recommend choosing a color, pattern and texture that you love.

The best duvet covers in 2023

Below are some of the most popular duvet covers on the market, all of which align with our expert’s guidance about material and functionality. We also included a range of colors to suit varying design preferences. All of the duvet covers on this list are either direct recommendations from our experts, materials we’ve tried first-hand or reviewer-favorites with at least 4.4 stars from more than 500 reviewers. (While some of these duvet covers come in a set that includes matching shams, none of them come with duvet inserts, which are sold separately.)

Brooklinen’s luxe sateen sheets are my go-to set for summer and this bestselling duvet cover is made from the same smooth, versatile fabric. The 100% cotton cover is Oeko-Tex certified (meaning that all included materials have been tested by independent partner institutes and declared free from known harmful substances). It also has large buttons and corner ties to keep your insert in place. Since cotton sateen is both breathable and temperature-regulating, it’s a good option for year-round use, according to our experts. This duvet cover comes in both solid colors and patterned designs.

Material: 100% long-staple cotton | Available sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Available design options: 17 | Includes: duvet cover

Microfiber is a low-maintenance material that’s often more affordable than natural fabrics (such as cotton and linen), according to our experts. This highly rated option, which has 4.4-star average rating from more than 88,000 reviews on Amazon, is made from a brushed microfiber that is smooth, wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, according to the brand. Like other options on our list, the button closures and reinforced corner ties are designed to keep your insert securely in place.

Material: 100% brushed microfiber | Available sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California King | Available design options: 30 | Includes: duvet cover and two pillow shams

Paired with a down-alternative insert from Amazon, this Modern Dane duvet cover has been my bedding of choice for two years. It’s woven and hand-sewn by Portuguese craftspeople using 100% Oeko-Tex-certified flax, according to the brand. Initially, I intended to use it as a seasonal comforter during the summer months, but I found the linen material so soft and temperature-regulating, I’ve kept it on my bed year-round. I also love the white and lavender floral design, which is unique but easy to coordinate with my existing decor. My only complaint: I wish it had more than four ties to secure the insert in place.

Material: 100% flax linen | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/California king | Available design options: 8 | Includes: duvet cover and two pillow shams

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio recommends this percale duvet cover from Parachute, which is made from 100% Oeko-Tex-certified cotton that’s woven into a crisp texture. “It’s not as thick as most duvet covers I’ve tried in the past, so it’s great for all seasons,” says Godio, who overheats at night and prefers something lightweight that won’t trap body heat. “It’s also great quality and feels durable, so I know it’ll last a long time.” Buttons and four corner ties keep the duvet insert of your choice anchored inside.

Material: 100% cotton | Available sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Available design options: 10 | Includes: duvet cover

“I discovered this brand years ago when I was dealing with a weird skin infection and had to overhaul a lot of my routines and products,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. This sateen duvet cover is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton that’s free from toxins and allergens and dyed using only plants (such as indigo, madder or nutgalls), according to the brand. The fabric has “just enough weight to it” for cool, comfortable sleeping and doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, according to Brown, who also says that it’s easy to attach and detach inserts to this cover. It's available in five muted colors that you can put in the washing machine.

Material: 100% cotton | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/California king | Available design options: 5 | Includes: duvet cover

In my experience, California Design Den’s bedding is comparable to Brooklinen bedding: It has a 100% cotton construction, and a crisp, cooling texture at a much lower price point. This three-piece duvet cover set is made from cotton sateen and includes a comforter and pillow shams. The button closures, four corner ties and reinforced stitching are designed to keep the insert in place and boost durability, according to the brand. In addition to prints and solid colors, the brand also sells textured covers.

Material: 100% cotton | Available sizes: Queen, king, oversized king | Available design options: 19 | Includes: duvet cover and two pillow shams

Lauren Farrell, head of interior design for Pacaso, a company that facilitates co-ownership and management of luxury vacation homes, recommends Peacock Alley bedding for its style and comfort. (Farrell designs all Pacaso home interiors and prefers to incorporate 100% cotton duvet covers into her designs.) Because of its cotton percale construction, this is a good option for hot sleepers and hot weather, according to our experts. While the duvet itself is only available in white, the embroidery around the hem comes in 16 color options.

Material: 100% cotton | Available sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Available design options: 16 | Includes: duvet cover

This duvet set is one of the highest-rated options at Ikea — it has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 500 reviews. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a French-inspired floral pattern in a white and gray shade that goes with various color schemes. (That said, Ikea has plenty of other cotton duvet sets in other designs, too.) You can machine wash it on warm, and tumble dry it on a medium cycle, according to Ikea.

Material: 100% cotton | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, ming | Available design options: 1 | Includes: duvet cover and two pillow shams

While this European duvet cover set is more budget-friendly than other linen sets on this list, it’s still made from 100% flax that’s Oeko-Tex certified and has corner ties and button closures to secure the insert in place. Each order also includes two envelope-closure shams. The linen is pre-washed for a soft, lived-in feel and the texture gets softer with every wash, according to the brand. It’s available in both solid colors and striped patterns.

Material: 100% flax linen | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/California king | Available design options: 19 | Includes: duvet cover and two pillow shams

Flannel is one of the most insulating materials for cold weather or those who run chilly while sleeping, according to our experts. During the winter, L.L. Bean’s Ultrasoft flannel is my fabric of choice, and this comforter cover is made from the same brushed cotton. In my experience, the fabric is pill-resistant and gets softer with every wash, contributing to the warm, cozy texture. It also has hidden button closures and internal ties.

Material: 100% brushed cotton | Available sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Available design options: 8 | Includes: comforter cover

Handwoven by Turkish artisans, this Citizenry duvet set is made from fair-trade and GOTS-certified cotton. (The Global Organic Textile Standard [GOTS] is the leading processing standard for organic fibers). The four thin layers of fabric create a gauzy effect that’s designed to feel lightweight and breathable, while also adding texture to your bedroom.

Material: 100% organic cotton | Available sizes: Full/queen, king/California king | Available color options: 5 | Includes: duvet cover and two pillow shams

What’s the difference between a duvet cover and a comforter?

A duvet cover is a fabric shell that slips over and attaches to a duvet insert (like a pillowcase over a pillow). A comforter is a single piece of bedding that consists of both the filling and the cover that you can’t separate.

What’s the benefit of using a duvet cover over a comforter?

The first benefit to using a duvet cover and an insert (rather than a comforter) is customization, according to our experts. You can mix and match materials and inserts to suit your temperature regulation needs, swap out the interior materials seasonally or update the look of your bedding without having to buy a new insert, says Holly Adorno, sleep expert and the director of player development at Bedgear, a company that studies sleep patterns and creates bedding.

The second benefit is hygiene, according to our experts. Unlike comforters, which are often too bulky to fit in a washing machine, you can remove duvet covers and wash them, says Mathur.

How to shop for duvet covers

While you can further customize the weight and temperature of your bedding via your insert, the duvet cover will regularly come into contact with your skin and be the most visible layer of your bedding. As a result, in addition to aesthetics, you should also consider your preferences when it comes to texture, temperature and ease of maintenance, according to our experts. Our experts recommend using the following criteria to help you select a duvet cover:

Material

Material is the most important factor to consider while shopping for any kind of bedding, according to our experts. Keep in mind that the same material can be woven into different types of fabric. (For example, percale and brushed flannel are often both made from cotton, but they have vastly different weights and textures.) These are the best materials for duvet covers, according to our experts:

Cotton : Cotton is natural, breathable, temperature-regulating, gentle on skin and relatively affordable — plus it’s used to make a range of fabrics (such as percale, sateen and flannel) that suit most sleepers and seasons, according to our experts.

: Cotton is natural, breathable, temperature-regulating, gentle on skin and relatively affordable — plus it’s used to make a range of fabrics (such as percale, sateen and flannel) that suit most sleepers and seasons, according to our experts. Linen : Made from flax plant fibers, linen is another natural material that’s breathable and moisture-wicking, so it’s often used to make bedding for hot weather and hot sleepers, according to our experts.

: Made from flax plant fibers, linen is another natural material that’s breathable and moisture-wicking, so it’s often used to make bedding for hot weather and hot sleepers, according to our experts. Microfiber: Microfiber is usually made from synthetic materials such as polyester, and manufacturers can weave it into both lightweight fabrics (similar to sateen) and heavier fabrics (such as fleece). While it’s designed to mimic natural bedding, such as cotton and linen, it’s often significantly more affordable and easy to care for due to its wrinkle resistance and washability, according to our experts.

Washability

Your duvet cover will come into contact with (and protect the insert from) sweat, makeup and stains, so choose one that you can maintain, according to our experts. Prioritize fibers you can easily wash to maintain their softness, appearance and integrity over duvet covers that require special care like dry cleaning, the cost of which will add up over time, says Mathur. Check the care instructions before purchasing, which will vary depending on the materials and construction, Mathur told us.

Functionality

A duvet cover should fit and stay attached to its insert. “Ensure the duvet cover matches the size of your duvet insert to achieve a snug fit,” says Adorno, sleep expert and the director of player development at Bedgear, a company that studies sleep patterns and creates bedding. Additionally, look for internal ties, zippers or buttons that secure the insert inside of the duvet cover, so it doesn’t shift around while you’re sleeping, says Mathur.

Design

Finally, duvet covers come in countless colors and patterns, so it’s an opportunity to express your style. Farrell recommends “neutral calming shades to ensure a peaceful sleeping environment.

What about thread count?

Manufacturers often advertise the thread count for their bedding. However, it’s largely considered a buzzword that matters less than you might think, according to Adorno. That’s because it differs from fabric to fabric, and a high thread count doesn’t always mean high quality, she says. “The reality is that a higher thread count means denser fabric,” which can stifle airflow for hot sleepers, so shoppers should prioritize breathability, comfort, durability and material over thread count, says Adorno.

What’s the best bedding material for hot sleepers?

“Laboratory studies show that cotton keeps you cooler while sleeping,” since it transfers heat and humidity from the skin to the outside environment, says Mathur. When it comes to which type of cotton to choose from, Mathur recommends percale or sateen finishes for hot sleepers, though linen is also a great breathable, sweat-wicking option.

What’s the best bedding material for cold sleepers?

Cold sleepers should look for materials like flannel or fleece, according to our experts. Flannel is typically made from wool or cotton, and fleece is usually made using polyester or other synthetic materials. (Cotton, as mentioned above, is also great for cold sleepers since it regulates body temperature when it has a heavy weave.) Both flannel and fleece “offer exceptional insulation and warmth” because of their tight weaves and thick constructions, says Adorno.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Kavita Mathur , Ph.D. in fiber and polymer science, is an associate professor at Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University.

Ph.D. in fiber and polymer science, is an associate professor at Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University. Lauren Farrell is the head of interior design at Pacaso, a company that designs and manages luxury vacation homes. Farrell designs all Pacaso home interiors, including bedding and textiles.

is the head of interior design at Pacaso, a company that designs and manages luxury vacation homes. Farrell designs all Pacaso home interiors, including bedding and textiles. Holly Adorno is a sleep expert and director of player development at Bedgear, a company that creates bedding and studies sleep patterns to coach consumers on how to select the best bedding for their personalized needs.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant who has covered sleep products for nearly a decade. You can find her bedding content in publications such as Bustle, Allure, CNN, Mattress Insider and MyDomaine. For this article, she interviewed three experts across the textile, bedding and interior design space.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more