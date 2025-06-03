If you’re reading this, odds are you’ve seen Labubu somewhere — on TikTok, in a group chat — and now are wondering: what even is a Labubu?

First things first: Labubu is a girl. People often assume she’s a boy (I did too, at first), but the fanbase is quick to correct that. Labubu also isn’t a standalone character — she’s part of a larger group called “The Monsters”, created by Hong Kong artist and author Kasing Lung. The Monsters debuted in a Nordic mythology-inspired picture book trilogy in 2015, and by 2019, toy giant Pop Mart had turned them into the viral vinyl collectibles we know today.

Labubu is described as an “elvish creature”, and according to Pop Mart, “despite a mischievous look, she is kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite.” She may look small and scary, but she means well.

If you spot a creature that looks like Labubu but has a spiked tail, that’s not her. That is Zimomo, the leader of The Monsters. And no, Zimomo and Labubu are not a thing. Labubu already has a boyfriend: Tycoco, a skeleton-looking vegetarian monster.

Labubu collectible items include bag charms (the most popular), tumblers and pendants. Courtesy of Rebecca Rodriguez

Why is Labubu so popular?

Labubu’s rise in popularity can largely be credited to Lisa from BLACKPINK, who has professed her love for the creature in interviews and on her social media. Since then, demand has exploded with fans lining up overnight and paying well over retail. (Present company included).

Today, The Monsters series is Pop Mart’s best-selling franchise and generated $419 million in sales last year, according to NBC News. Although the prized items are the vinyl plush bag charms, you can still get your hands on other Labubu figures, accessories and brand collaborations.

Recently, getting your hands on a Labubu got a little bit easier because Walmart started carrying them through its third-party marketplace via a sneaker platform called StockX. Currently, there are nearly 20 Labubu options available through Walmart, ranging in prices from $67 to nearly $300. Labubus through StockX on Walmart are all non-refundable.

Pop Mart has released various Labubu series throughout the years with the latest one being the Big into Energy collection. Courtesy of Rebecca Rodriguez

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Labubu products you can shop right now

The Monsters Forest Secret Base Series $ 57.99 popmart What to know Pop Mart's first ever set of playable building blocks is Labubu themed and set to release on May 22, 10pm EST.

What is a Lafufu?

With Labubu’s rising fame comes an unfortunate side effect: counterfeits. Fake Labubus — affectionately dubbed “Lafufus” — are flooding the market, and they’re surprisingly convincing from afar. But up close? You’ll start to notice the differences.

Here’s how to spot a fake:

Teeth count: Labubu has exactly nine teeth. No more, no less.

Labubu has exactly nine teeth. No more, no less. Facial details: Look closely at the eyes and blush — fakes tend to have off-color paint and sloppy finishing.

Look closely at the eyes and blush — fakes tend to have off-color paint and sloppy finishing. Stitching: The forehead stitching on a Lafufu is usually uneven or frayed.

The forehead stitching on a Lafufu is usually uneven or frayed. Foot stamp: Real Labubus have the Pop Mart logo and “O Kasing” engraved on the soles of their feet.

I went to six different Pop Mart stores across Japan before I was able to get my hands on my first Labubu. Courtesy of Rebecca Rodriguez

Why trust NBC Select?

I am the editorial projects manager for NBC Select and have tested hundreds of products across categories like fitness apparel, tech, luggage, skin care and more. I’ve been a Labubu fan for only three months but I’ve already managed to get my hands on three of them. I’m an avid collector of blind box products like Sonny Angels, Mofusand, Peach Riot and of course Labubu.

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