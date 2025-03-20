You’ve heard of using different creams and potions to address fine lines and wrinkles. And, of course, there are a number of in-office treatments — like lasers and injectables — that can help diminish their appearance. But, recently, another technique has taken social media by storm. It’s called face taping and it involves using literal tape to pull your skin taut so that wrinkles aren’t as noticeable.

But is putting tape on your face really a good idea? And does it improve the appearance of wrinkles? We asked a dermatologist and a plastic surgeon to weigh in.

SKIP AHEAD What is face taping? | Does face taping get rid of wrinkles? | Are there any risks associated with face taping? | What type of tape should you use for face taping? | Highly rated face tape | How to use face tape

What is face taping?

Face taping is exactly what it sounds like — applying tape to your face. “It’s done to instantly lift or smooth the skin,” says Dr. Anetta Reszko, a board-certified dermatologist in New York. “It’s often used for events or photos.”

There are two distinct techniques used when it comes to face taping. “One is applying a gentle adhesive to areas of the face that crease with movement, with the thought that preventing the face from wrinkling will make it appear smoother,” explains Dr. Kristy Hamilton, a plastic surgeon in Texas and chair of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons social media subcommittee. “The other is when clear tape is applied discreetly at the temples, cheek and jawline and connected behind the head with an elastic band in order to gently lift the brows, cheeks and jowls.”

Does face taping get rid of wrinkles?

According to the experts we spoke with, face tape can diminish the appearance of wrinkles in the short term — but it does not make them vanish permanently. “It is a temporary solution and provides immediate smoothing and lifting that is purely cosmetic,” says Reszko. Though it won’t erase lines that are already there, it can be used as a tool to prevent as many new ones from forming. “Taping your face overnight may reduce sleep creases, but it doesn’t rebuild collagen,” says Reszko. “It can also be used to restrict certain facial movements during the day, in an attempt to train facial muscles to contract less forcefully, ultimately reducing the formation of dynamic wrinkles caused by repetitive facial expressions.”

If you are looking for longer-lasting results, there are a variety of other treatments you can consider. “Patients can consider neuromodulator injections (such as Botox or Dysport) to relax wrinkle-inducing muscles and smooth lines caused by movement,” says Hamilton. “Medical-grade skincare is also helpful in supporting cell turnover and collagen production.”

Are there any risks associated with face taping?

If you’re interested in trying face taping, there’s minimal risk as long as you use the right tape — more on that below. The biggest danger is not using skin-friendly tape, which can lead to skin barrier damage from repeated use, says Reszko. “This can weaken the top layer of skin, cause irritation and even trigger contact dermatitis — especially in delicate areas, like around the eyes and mouth.”

Hamilton warns that taping your face constantly is also not advisable. Pull on your delicate facial skin long-term isn’t recommended,” she says. While temporarily taping can give you a lifted look, doing it repeatedly can make your face look more saggy when not taped.

What type of tape should you use for face taping?

If you want to try face taping, picking the right tape is imperative. “You should look for something that is safe for your skin and designed to be used on your face,” says Reszko. “Medical-grade silicone is a good option because it is skin-friendly, removes gently and is reusable.” You can buy a roll of silicone tape and cut the amount you need, or you can buy silicone tape that is pre-cut and specially packaged for use on your face. Opting for a face tape kit is smart because the tape included is often clear, discreet and designed for aesthetics and the tape is sometimes infused with active ingredients — like peptides or niacinamide, adds Reszko.

Highly rated face tape

How to use face tape

Ready to get your face taping on? How you go about it depends on your goal. “If you want instant lifting, purely for temporary aesthetics, you will want to apply to tape with tension to the areas that need lifting — most commonly along the jawline, cheeks or brow,” says Hamilton. In this case, it’s easiest to use two pieces of silicone tape with an elastic band. The idea is to apply the tape on opposite sides of your face wherever you want to lift and then have the band run around the back of your head, hidden by your hair. You should apply the tape to clean, dry skin before you put makeup on. For example, if you want to lift your brows slightly, you’d use the tape discreetly at your temples to gently pull back the skin on your forehead.

“If the goal is to tape your face to prevent wrinkles from worsening and to retrain muscles, apply tape directly on the wrinkled areas to smooth skin and slightly limit movement in areas most prone to creasing,” says Reszko. “These areas may include around the mouth (to prevent excessive lip pursing while speaking), crow’s feet (to limit excessive squinting) and the forehead (to limit brow lifting/frowning).” One thing to remember is that if you apply tape directly to wrinkles, it will likely be visible — so many people opt to do this at night while they sleep, says Hamilton.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed dermatologists on face taping.

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