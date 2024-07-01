We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

Many of us are guilty of using our phones a little too often. Whether it’s responding to text messages, looking at social media or watching a video, it’s easy to spend hours holding up your phone. That said, constant and uninterrupted use of a smartphone could lead to “phone hand.” Similar to carpal tunnel, phone hand causes pain in the hand, particularly around the palm and wrist — a result of overworking your muscles.

While spending less time using a phone can help, there are other treatments available. To find the best solutions for phone hand, we spoke with experts for their guidance and recommendations. We also included products that are highly rated on Amazon.

SKIP AHEAD What is phone hand? | What causes phone hand? | What are the best treatments for phone hand? | Why trust NBC Select?

What is “phone hand”?

Phone hand is commonly referred to as text claw, which is a pain in the hand associated with holding a smartphone for an extended amount of time. The repeated motion and position of the hand when holding a phone upright and texting can cause small tears in the muscle, which can lead to pain and swelling of the hand, according to Dr. Heather Swain, a physical therapist at Ally Physical Therapy. “As your body attempts to supply the muscle with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to heal, the muscles can swell which makes them stiff to move, and as the swelling presses on the nerves, it can make them feel tight and sore,” she says. Phone hand is similar to carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis, in that they both cause pain in the hand and forearm. Phone hand is, as the name implies, specific to using modern day smartphones, typically with one hand.

What causes “phone hand”?

Phone hand is caused by muscle strain from overworking the hands through repeated motion, according to Swain. “When we are engaged in the content on our phones, we often lose track of time and don’t realize just how much we’ve asked our muscles to do until they become painful and begin to complain,” she says. “Repeated use can lead to microtears in the muscles in your hands.”

Additionally, hand and forearm pain related to phone use can also be a symptom of tendonitis, according to Swain. “If you use a muscle frequently, your body will send blood to that area to supply the muscle with oxygen and nutrients,” she says. “With heavy repetitive use, the area can become backlogged and the added blood flow can make it swollen.” Other factors, such as if someone is double-jointed and if someone also suffers from “tech neck,” according to Swain.

Treatments to consider for phone hand

All of these products were either direct recommendations from our experts or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

What are the best treatments for “phone hand”?

The best way to prevent and treat phone hand is by taking on more ergonomic practices when it comes to using your phone. This is because, similar to tech neck, a condition like phone hand comes from poor posture, in addition to constant use of electronics. “Take a break to look up, stretch your hands and spread your fingers out, put your phone down for a moment,” says Swain. “If you get absorbed in what you’re doing, set a timer on your phone to remind you to take a break.” Additionally, the best treatments for phone hand include using voice control features on your phone more often, creating texting shortcuts, using bluetooth earbuds or a phone holder to eliminate the need to hold your phone during calls and using both hands to text instead of one to prevent overworking it.

Meet our expert

Dr. Heather Swain is a physical therapist at Ally Total Physical Therapy and a certified personal trainer.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover wellness, cooking, cleaning and other lifestyle topics. I’ve written roundups on ergonomic products like cervical traction devices and lumbar support pillows.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.