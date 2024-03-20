If you work in an office, then you likely spend a lot of time sitting at your desk for hours at a time. This means that you probably get occasional neck pain caused by constantly craning your neck to check your phone or look closely at your computer or laptop screen. While you can invest in reliable ergonomic products like office chairs, seat cushions and posture correctors, it’s also important to have a general idea on how to treat this condition, colloquially known as “tech neck.”

While you should always talk to a healthcare provider if you’re experiencing severe neck pain, there are products, like pillows, cushions and neck creams that can help alleviate your discomfort. It’s also important to keep in mind that this condition isn’t limited to those who work in an office — it affects anyone who spends excessive amounts of time using various types of electronics like mobile phones, handheld gaming consoles and tablets.

To find the best products for treating “tech neck,” we spoke to experienced chiropractors. Additionally, I’ve covered other topics related to posture, such as the best lumbar support pillows. Below, we rounded up their product recommendations and shopping guidance when it comes to getting rid of neck pain and preventing it in the future.

What is “tech neck” exactly?

“Tech neck” is a colloquial term used to describe frequent neck and shoulder pain that stems from the use of devices that require hunching or bending of the neck in order to look at screens for prolonged amounts of time, according to Dr. Matthew Cavanaugh of Cavanaugh Chiropractic Clinic in Lafayette, Louisiana. This includes electronics like computers, cell phones, tablets and handheld gaming devices.

On a medical level, “tech neck” is basically pain that derives from repeated stress on the cervical spine, otherwise known as the bones that make up the neck, according to Cavanaugh. Tech neck comes from poor posture and constantly pushing your head and shoulders forward, an action known as anterior head carriage, according to Cavanaugh. This results in symptoms like chronic neck pain, joint stiffness, a burning feeling in the neck and shoulders and headaches.

How we picked the best products for treating “tech neck”

To find the best products and advice for treating and preventing “tech neck,” we spoke with Cavanaugh and Dr. Allen Conrad, of Montgomery County Chiropractic Center in North Wales, PA. Our experts recommended keeping the following aspects in mind when treating “tech neck.”

Ergonomic design: One of the main factors Cavanaugh recommends keeping in mind when trying to treat “tech neck” pain is considering how you can make your workstation, whether it’s an office chair or a gaming chair, more ergonomic. Something is considered ergonomic when it is built to provide optimal bodily comfort while working and/or sitting. This is why it’s often used to describe a chair, computer mouse or pillow. In addition to doing occasional exercises, Cavanaugh recommends using pillows and cushions that are ergonomic and help promote proper posture. “These products are meant to reduce the strain of repetitive activities and help maintain proper spinal alignment during long hours of technology use,” he says.

Material: An important part of what makes something ergonomic, such as a pillow, chair or cushion, is material, texture and firmness. “These products will be used regularly so it is important to make sure they are made of high quality and durable material,” Cavanaugh says. If you plan on purchasing a lumbar support pillow, seat cushion or even an office chair, it’s important that the material is soft, but also firm enough to provide pressure relief, such as with memory foam. Conrad also recommends prioritizing the quality of the material as well, not necessarily going for whatever the cheapest option is. “It may only cost a few bucks, but in a month it won’t have the support you need,” he says.” Then, you may be buying another support again which is frustrating.”

Compatibility: Cavanaugh recommends taking into account compatibility when it comes to using certain types of treatments for neck pain. While there are many people who have jobs that require them to sit in a chair for hours, there are many people who don’t, which means not everyone will benefit from the same type of ergonomic devices in the same ways. For example, if you don’t work a job that involves sitting at a desk for long periods of time, but you do a lot of driving, standing or operating machinery, then you’ll want something that works for that particular type of seat and your individual tasks.

The best products for treating “tech neck”

Treatments for alleviating “tech neck” pain include ergonomic chairs, pillows, cushions, neck creams, posture correctors and laptop stands. Below, we rounded up both products recommended by experts and ones that are highly rated on Amazon and their brand sites.

Cavanaugh recommends this cervical traction block from Lumia Wellness, which he likes for its sturdy material. The block is made from closed-cell EVA foam, according to the brand — EVA stands for ethylene-vinyl acetate and refers to a popular type of polymer foam commonly used to make products like cushions and shoes, according to the American Chemistry Society, a peer-reviewed chemistry journal. “This can be used 2 to 3 minutes every day with gradual increases in minutes every week until you reach 15 minutes total,” says Cavanaugh. The block targets the natural curve of the cervical spine to help provide relief from neck and shoulder pain and it helps promote forward posture, according to the brand. Plus, you can adjust the block’s height to three different settings, based on your personal needs.

This arthritis pain gel also comes recommended by Cavanaugh, who likes that it’s an effective over-the-counter treatment that helps reduce inflammation and prevent neck pain. The product is NSAID pain reliever (which stands for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) and contains the active ingredient diclofenac. Diclofenac is a medication that’s commonly used to relieve pain, especially pain related to the musculoskeletal system, including muscles and joints, according to a study in the National Library of Medicine. The non-greasy gel alleviates pain from arthritis, but it also helps treat symptoms particular to those with “tech neck”, such as stiffness, according to the brand.

This thoracic lumbar support cushion from Orthopedic Physical Therapy Products comes recommended by Conrad, who says that it is a viable choice for those suffering from “tech neck”-related pain and discomfort. The cushion is in the shape of an upside-down capital letter T, with the length of it providing support to the back and neck by promoting a curve to the cervical spine, according to the brand. The horizontal part of the cushion at the bottom also helps encourage proper posture and treat thoracic spine misalignment, according to the brand. Like many lumbar pillows, this cushion also has straps on the back, which means you can attach it to different types of seats, including an office chair or car seat.

Cavanaugh also recommends looking into a raised computer or laptop stand. This laptop stand from Besign has a 4.8-star average rating from over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. Something like a laptop stand helps alleviate pain from “tech neck” by raising the height of the screen you likely spend hours looking at, which means you don’t have to hunch forward to look closely or to read fine details. The laptop stand is compatible with devices between 10 inches and 15.6 inches and is adjustable in height by up to six inches, according to the brand. Additionally, a laptop stand, unlike something as large as an office chair, is much more portable and easy to take with you on work trips so you can prioritize an ergonomic work set-up regardless of where you are.

If you work from home, whether full time or on a hybrid schedule, it’s important to have an ergonomic workstation, which usually starts with a quality office chair, like the Gabrylly mesh office chair, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 12,000 reviews on Amazon. This chair is optimized for ergonomic comfort — it has four different points of support for the head, back, hips and hands — and it’s fit for anyone between 5 ft. 5 in. and 6 ft. 2 in. The chair also has a large seat bottom with an adjustable height, a curved backrest, foldable armrests that make it easy to fully store the bottom of the chair under a desk, and a head rest at the very top that’s curved to hold the head upright, according to the brand. The headrest helps prevent the urge to lean forward or hunch, which leads to “tech neck” and poor posture.

Just like with a home office chair, it’s important that your gaming set-up is also ergonomically sound. Many people spend time using gaming consoles for hours at a time — this includes computer games, television gaming consoles and handheld gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. That in mind, a comfortable gaming chair that promotes good posture and prevents hunching or craning of the neck, which is key to alleviating “tech neck.” This rolling gaming chair from Homall has a 4.4-star average rating from over 75,000 reviews on Amazon. The Homall chair has dense shaping foam and a wide seat bottom, a cushion for lumbar support, a 30-inch backrest and a headrest with cushion for the back of the neck, according to the brand. Plus, the height of the chair is adjustable by over three inches, making it a fit for people of various heights.

A cream for muscle and joint pain is also a potential option for addressing “tech neck.” This cream from Penetrex has a 4.2-star average rating from almost 80,000 reviews on Amazon. Similar to the Voltaren arthritis pain gel, this product is a topical cream that you apply to various parts of the body to reduce pain in different muscles and joints, including the neck. One of the main ingredients in the cream is arnica, which is commonly used in medications, such as gels and creams, to target muscle and joint pain, according to Mount Sinai’s Health Library. You can use the cream by applying it to the neck three to four times a day anywhere from seven to 10 days, according to the brand.

How to shop for “tech neck” treatments

Take into account your individual needs

When looking into treatments for “tech neck,” including buying ergonomic chairs, pillows and cushions, it’s important to consider your height and size, according to Conrad. “For example, someone who is over 300 pounds wouldn’t benefit from a back support that is intended for a 150-pound person,” he says. Additionally, you should take into account your height, particularly when it comes to products like rolling chairs and back pillows. If you’re taller than average (over 6’ 2”, for example), then an office chair with a backrest that doesnt cover the entirety of your upper back wouldn’t be a match. Look for products that are meant to cater to those who are particularly tall or short.

Consider exercise

While there are several products that help relieve the pain associated with “tech neck,” Cavanaugh also recommends pairing them with certain exercises. You can work with a doctor or physical therapist to see what exercises would be best for treating your neck pain. Be sure to also let them know if you’re using any product in conjunction with these exercises, to be sure you’re using them in the most efficient way. Some of these exercises include simple movements you can do at home or during a regular gym visit.

Talk to a healthcare provider

There are many products on the market that help relieve neck pain, whether temporarily or permanently. That said, these products aren’t a replacement for professional medical care, but are rather complementary. If you are experiencing severe neck, shoulder or back pain that impedes your daily routine, you should definitely see a doctor, as your symptoms may be related to something more serious than “tech neck.”

Frequently asked questions Can “tech neck” be corrected? It’s possible to alleviate the symptoms related to “tech neck,” but it requires both the use of certain products, as well as regular exercise and talking with a medical professional, according to Cavanaugh. In addition to using products like a cervical traction block and an ergonomic office chair, for example, you will likely have to incorporate actionable solutions as well, such as limiting screen time and looking into ergonomic products like standing desks. If your “tech neck” stems from sitting a lot at work, Cavanaugh recommends taking regular breaks throughout the day to change your overall posture. “During these breaks, stretch your neck and perform simple postural exercises,” he says. “This can go a long way in addressing your symptoms.” Can “tech neck” lines be reversed? Aside from soreness and stiffness in the neck and shoulder muscles, “tech neck” is also commonly accompanied by lines or creases on the back of the neck. That’s because the constant hunching and bending that causes “tech neck” also puts strain on the muscle around the neck which, over time, results in these lines, according to Conrad. “For the most part, the lines may be permanent,” he says. “From prolonged looking forward and hunching over a computer, your muscles suffer hypertrophy, or tightening.” That said, you can improve and correct your posture to prevent more of these lines from appearing in the future. If you’re curious about more potential treatments for these lines, however, talk to a dermatologist about what could be done to help reduce the appearance of the creases.

